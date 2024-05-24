VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre
District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo
Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)
3830 292 ILHAVO
Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros
NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654
RELEASE
Privileged Information
Resolutions of the General Meeting held on 23rd of May 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A., was held yesterday, and all the submitted proposals of the agenda have been approved, in accordance with the following:
First: Were approved the Management Report, the accounts for the financial year and other documents for individual rendering accounts, as well as the Consolidated Management Report, the consolidated accounts for the financial year and other documents regarding the consolidated rendering accounts, including the annex elaborated under the terms of number one of article 29º-H of the Código dos Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] all referring to 2023.
Second: Was approved the following Proposal for Applying the Results for the 2023 company's financial year:
"Whereas in 2023 was registered a negative net result of €9.469.238,00 (nine million, four hundred and sixty-nine thousand, two hundred and thirty-eight euros), the Board of Directors proposes that it be applied as follows:
Retained Earnings: -€-9.469.238,00"
Third: Was approved a vote of trust and praise to the management and supervisory bodies of the Company, and to all and each of its members, for the way they have carried out their duties during 2023.
Fourth: The remuneration policy presented by the Remuneration Committee for members of the Company's management and supervisory bodies was approved.
Fifth: It was decided to elect the following members to the Company's corporate bodies and, as for the duration of their terms of office, the members of the Board of the General Assembly, of the Board of Directors, of the Fiscal Council and of the Remuneration Committee will hold office during the year 2024:
Board of the General Meeting
Chairman:
Luís Manuel Gonçalves Marques Mendes
Secretary:
Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo
Board of Directors
Chairman:
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1)
Vice-Chairmen:
Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2)
Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2)
Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2)
Members:
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2)
Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2)
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2)
Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes
Fernando Daniel Leocádio Campos Nunes
Maria Isabel Couto Fernandes
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz
Celine Abecassis Moedas
Mário Godinho de Matos
Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro
- President of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted yesterday.
- Member of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted yesterday.
Fiscal Board
Chairman:
Carlos Fernando Calhau Trigacheiro
Members:
Carlos António Rosa Lopes
Marisa do Rosário Lopes da Silva Monteiro
Substitute:
Carlos Manuel Baptista Branco
Remuneration Committee
Chairman:
Visabeira Indústria SGPS, S.A., represented by Ana Carla Costa
Members:
Grupo Visabeira, S.A., represented by Paulo Alexandre Rodrigues
Ferraz
Cerutil-Cerâmicas Utilitárias, S.A., represented by Márcio Gabriel
Pina Pereira
Ílhavo, 24th of May 2024
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.
