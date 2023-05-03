VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : May 3- VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes

Announcement Results of the year 2022

Activity

2022 was marked by a strong increase in the costs of energy, fuel and raw materials, as a result of the increase in inflation namely caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thus generating an increase in uncertainty in the macroeconomic context at a global level. However, in this adverse environment, Vista Alegre demonstrated resilience and adaptability, mitigating some of this negative impact, both through the development of a series of investments over recent years aimed at improving the efficiency of its processes and through more efficient management of consumption and means of production.

In December 2022, Vista Alegre reached an accumulated turnover of 143 million euros and an EBITDA of 27.5 million euros.

In 2022 the cost of gas was 19.1 million euros, compared to 3.4 million euros in the same period of 2021, an increase of 15.7 million euros directly penalising the company's EBITDA and operating income.

The stoneware and porcelain segments were the main drivers of sales growth, although the increase was evident in all business segments. Thus, porcelain revenues reached 49.8 million euros, representing a 17.2% increase compared to the previous year, and the stoneware revenues amounted to 62.3 million euros representing a 23.8% growth compared to 2021.