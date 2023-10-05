Real-time
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Participações qualificadas e Acordos Parassociais
October 05, 2023 at 05:52 pm EDT
Participações qualificadas e Acordos Parassociais
Issuer
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SA
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informa sobre Participação Qualificada da NCFGEST, S.A.
Description
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Company Name
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of ceramic and crystal products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- stoneware sets (43.5%);
- porcelain items (34.8%);
- earthenware products (11%);
- handcrafted crystal and glass products (10.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (28%), the Netherlands (13.1%), France (10.2%), Spain (9.9%), Germany (7.4%), Italy (5.3%), the United Kingdom (3.1%), Belgium (2.5%), Europe (7.4%), the United States (4.4%), Brazil (3.3%) and other (5.4%).
More about the company
