VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Prestação de contas anuais
May 31, 2024 at 02:17 pm EDT
Prestação de contas anuais
31 May 2024 20:13 CEST
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SA
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informa sobre prestação de contas
cmvmcomunicadocontasag23052024.pdf
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Euronext
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
PTVAA0AM0019
VAF
Euronext
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of ceramic and crystal products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- stoneware sets (43.5%);
- porcelain items (34.8%);
- earthenware products (11%);
- handcrafted crystal and glass products (10.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (28%), the Netherlands (13.1%), France (10.2%), Spain (9.9%), Germany (7.4%), Italy (5.3%), the United Kingdom (3.1%), Belgium (2.5%), Europe (7.4%), the United States (4.4%), Brazil (3.3%) and other (5.4%).