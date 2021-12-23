Log in
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 12/23 11:17:57 am
0.97 EUR   --.--%
12:47pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Quarterly financial information
11/11Material information
11/11November 11 - New contracts for 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Quarterly financial information

12/23/2021 | 12:47pm EST
Quarterly financial information
23 Dec 2021 18:32 CET

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISN

PTVAA0AM0019

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VAF

VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA, informs about 3rd Quarter Report 2021

vaasgps3rdquarter2021.pdf

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2021 5,50 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
Net Debt 2021 84,5 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 460
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,97 €
Average target price 1,49 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA4.30%184
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-27.34%77 107
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.1.92%41 284
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-41.99%30 397
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION22.66%13 626
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.68.20%13 366