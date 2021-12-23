VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Quarterly financial information
Quarterly financial information
Company Name
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
ISN
PTVAA0AM0019
Market
Euronext
Symbol
VAF
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Sales 2021
117 M
132 M
132 M
Net income 2021
5,50 M
6,23 M
6,23 M
Net Debt 2021
84,5 M
95,7 M
95,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
32,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
163 M
184 M
184 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,11x
EV / Sales 2022
1,70x
Nbr of Employees
2 460
Free-Float
14,4%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,97 €
Average target price
1,49 €
Spread / Average Target
53,4%
