VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : September 02 - Report about transactions carried out under liquidity agreement - June 2021

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade aberta

Sede: Lugar da Vista Alegre

Distrito: Aveiro, Concelho: Ílhavo

Freguesia: Ílhavo (São Salvador) 3830 292 ILHAVO Matriculada na C.R.C. de Ílhavo Capital social: 134.120.048,00 Euros NIPC e N.º Matrícula: 500.978.654

ANNOUNCEMENT

REPORT ON TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT UNDER LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT - JUNE

2021

Under the Liquidity Provider service agreement in force between VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA ("Company") and Caixa - Banco de Investimento, SA ("CaixaBI") for the purpose of increasing the liquidity of transactions in shares representing the Company's capital admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Lisbon ("Liquidity Agreement"), the Company hereby informs that, during the month of June 2021, the daily average volume of transactions over the Company's shares was of 17,632 securities traded, which compares to 29,336 in May, the following transactions having been carried out by CaixaBI in the context of the execution of said Liquidity Agreement: