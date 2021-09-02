Log in
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : September 02 - Report about transactions carried out under liquidity agreement - June 2021

09/02/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade aberta

Sede: Lugar da Vista Alegre

Distrito: Aveiro, Concelho: Ílhavo

Freguesia: Ílhavo (São Salvador) 3830 292 ILHAVO Matriculada na C.R.C. de Ílhavo Capital social: 134.120.048,00 Euros NIPC e N.º Matrícula: 500.978.654

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT

REPORT ON TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT UNDER LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT - JUNE

2021

Under the Liquidity Provider service agreement in force between VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA ("Company") and Caixa - Banco de Investimento, SA ("CaixaBI") for the purpose of increasing the liquidity of transactions in shares representing the Company's capital admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Lisbon ("Liquidity Agreement"), the Company hereby informs that, during the month of June 2021, the daily average volume of transactions over the Company's shares was of 17,632 securities traded, which compares to 29,336 in May, the following transactions having been carried out by CaixaBI in the context of the execution of said Liquidity Agreement:

Number

Number of

Monetary

Average

Amount

Number of

of

amounts

Average

Date

operations

acquired

disposed

paid or

purchase

sale price

of owned

shares

shares

received

price

shares

01-jun

2

768

633.60

0.8250

8268

02-jun

3

2000

2001

-10.83

0.8250

0.8300

8267

03-jun

0.00

8267

04-jun

2

7000

-5870.00

0.8386

1267

07-jun

1

2000

1680.00

0.8400

3267

08-jun

2

4000

3340.00

0.8350

7267

09-jun

1

2000

1700.00

0.8500

9267

10-jun

0.00

9267

11-jun

0.00

9267

14-jun

0.00

9267

15-jun

0.00

9267

16-jun

0.00

9267

17-jun

0.00

9267

18-jun

0.00

9267

21-jun

0.00

9267

22-jun

0.00

9267

23-jun

0.00

9267

24-jun

0.00

9267

25-jun

1

250

-208.75

0.8350

9017

28-jun

3

7000

2000

4000.00

0.8029

0.8100

14017

29-jun

0.00

14017

30-jun

0.00

14017

Ílhavo, 02 September 2021

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net Debt 2021 87,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 460
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA6.45%197
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-29.75%74 073
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-0.86%40 020
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION23.95%14 028
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.71.95%13 480
RATIONAL AG22.57%12 579