VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : September 06 - July and August Turnover

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500,978,654

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VISTA ALEGRE REACHES TURNOVER OF 19.9 MILLION EUROS

IN JULY AND AUGUST 2021

In July 2021, Grupo Vista Alegre's turnover reached 13.5 million euros, representing an increase of 14.1% (+ 1.7 million euros) compared to the same month of 2020, maintaining its growth path.

In August 2021, sales amounted to 6.4 million euros, a decrease of 36.3% compared to the same month in 2020. This decrease is natural, reflecting the closure of production facilities during 3 weeks in August 2021, for the usual annual holiday and maintenance period, which exceptionally in 2020 due to the pandemic, was anticipated to March.

In cumulative terms, Grupo Vista Alegre reached turnover in the first 8 months of the year of 69.5 million euros, an increase of 7.8% (+5 million euros) compared to the same period in 2020.

2021 April May June 2021 July August 2021 Segments 1st Trimester 2021 2021 2021 1st Semester 2021 2021 Accum. August Porcelain and related products 7,136 2,631 3,424 4,074 17,265 5,022 2,592 24,879 Earthenware 2,282 1,052 1,110 1,173 5,617 1,121 751 7,489 Stoneware 7,590 3,010 4,792 6,525 21,916 6,146 2,363 30,425 Crystal and Glass 1,962 666 1,225 936 4,788 1,212 656 6,656 Total 18,970 7,359 10,551 12,708 49,587 13,500 6,363 69,450 Variation 2021/2020 -22.0% 116.3% 85.4% 38.4% 16.5% 14.1% -36.3% 7.8% 2020 April May June 2020 July August 2020 Segments 1st Trimester 2020 2020 2020 1st Semester 2020 2020 Accum. August Porcelain and related products 6,011 873 975 1,834 9,694 3,609 2,858 16,161 Earthenware 2,226 32 228 710 3,196 525 804 4,525 Stoneware 13,692 1,817 3,393 5,703 24,605 6,803 5,377 36,784 Crystal and Glass 2,377 680 1,094 934 5,085 899 951 6,935 Total 24,307 3,402 5,690 9,181 42,580 11,835 9,990 64,405

July and August were the best months for the Retail sales channels this year, amounting to 4.7 million euros in sales in total, signaling further recovery.

Ílhavo, 06th of September 2021

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A.