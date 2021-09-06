Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : September 06 - July and August Turnover

09/06/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500,978,654

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VISTA ALEGRE REACHES TURNOVER OF 19.9 MILLION EUROS

IN JULY AND AUGUST 2021

In July 2021, Grupo Vista Alegre's turnover reached 13.5 million euros, representing an increase of 14.1% (+ 1.7 million euros) compared to the same month of 2020, maintaining its growth path.

In August 2021, sales amounted to 6.4 million euros, a decrease of 36.3% compared to the same month in 2020. This decrease is natural, reflecting the closure of production facilities during 3 weeks in August 2021, for the usual annual holiday and maintenance period, which exceptionally in 2020 due to the pandemic, was anticipated to March.

In cumulative terms, Grupo Vista Alegre reached turnover in the first 8 months of the year of 69.5 million euros, an increase of 7.8% (+5 million euros) compared to the same period in 2020.

2021

April

May

June

2021

July

August

2021

Segments

1st Trimester

2021

2021

2021

1st Semester

2021

2021

Accum. August

Porcelain and related products

7,136

2,631

3,424

4,074

17,265

5,022

2,592

24,879

Earthenware

2,282

1,052

1,110

1,173

5,617

1,121

751

7,489

Stoneware

7,590

3,010

4,792

6,525

21,916

6,146

2,363

30,425

Crystal and Glass

1,962

666

1,225

936

4,788

1,212

656

6,656

Total

18,970

7,359

10,551

12,708

49,587

13,500

6,363

69,450

Variation 2021/2020

-22.0%

116.3%

85.4%

38.4%

16.5%

14.1%

-36.3%

7.8%

2020

April

May

June

2020

July

August

2020

Segments

1st Trimester

2020

2020

2020

1st Semester

2020

2020

Accum. August

Porcelain and related products

6,011

873

975

1,834

9,694

3,609

2,858

16,161

Earthenware

2,226

32

228

710

3,196

525

804

4,525

Stoneware

13,692

1,817

3,393

5,703

24,605

6,803

5,377

36,784

Crystal and Glass

2,377

680

1,094

934

5,085

899

951

6,935

Total

24,307

3,402

5,690

9,181

42,580

11,835

9,990

64,405

July and August were the best months for the Retail sales channels this year, amounting to 4.7 million euros in sales in total, signaling further recovery.

Ílhavo, 06th of September 2021

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
02:02pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : September 06 - July and August Turnover
PU
01:42pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Material information
PU
09/02VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : September 02 - Report about transactions carrie..
PU
09/02VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação Privilegiada
PU
07/27VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : July 27 - Income Statement 1st Semester 2021
PU
07/27VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Prestação de contas semestrais
PU
07/27Vista Alegre Atlantis, Sgps, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
07/23VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : July 23 - Resolutions of the Meeting of the Hol..
PU
07/23VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : July 23 - Resolutions of the Meeting of the Hol..
PU
07/23VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação Privilegiada
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net Debt 2021 87,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 460
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA6.45%197
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.85%75 080
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-2.64%27 477
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION25.14%14 163
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.70.58%13 382
RATIONAL AG23.97%12 755