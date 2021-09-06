VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : September 06 - July and August Turnover

VISTA ALEGRE REACHES TURNOVER OF 19.9 MILLION EUROS
IN JULY AND AUGUST 2021
In July 2021, Grupo Vista Alegre's turnover reached 13.5 million euros, representing an increase of 14.1% (+ 1.7 million euros) compared to the same month of 2020, maintaining its growth path.
In August 2021, sales amounted to 6.4 million euros, a decrease of 36.3% compared to the same month in 2020. This decrease is natural, reflecting the closure of production facilities during 3 weeks in August 2021, for the usual annual holiday and maintenance period, which exceptionally in 2020 due to the pandemic, was anticipated to March.
In cumulative terms, Grupo Vista Alegre reached turnover in the first 8 months of the year of 69.5 million euros, an increase of 7.8% (+5 million euros) compared to the same period in 2020.
2021
April
May
June
2021
July
August
2021
Segments
1st Trimester
2021
2021
2021
1st Semester
2021
2021
Accum. August
Porcelain and related products
7,136
2,631
3,424
4,074
17,265
5,022
2,592
24,879
Earthenware
2,282
1,052
1,110
1,173
5,617
1,121
751
7,489
Stoneware
7,590
3,010
4,792
6,525
21,916
6,146
2,363
30,425
Crystal and Glass
1,962
666
1,225
936
4,788
1,212
656
6,656
Total
18,970
7,359
10,551
12,708
49,587
13,500
6,363
69,450
Variation 2021/2020
-22.0%
116.3%
85.4%
38.4%
16.5%
14.1%
-36.3%
7.8%
2020
April
May
June
2020
July
August
2020
Segments
1st Trimester
2020
2020
2020
1st Semester
2020
2020
Accum. August
Porcelain and related products
6,011
873
975
1,834
9,694
3,609
2,858
16,161
Earthenware
2,226
32
228
710
3,196
525
804
4,525
Stoneware
13,692
1,817
3,393
5,703
24,605
6,803
5,377
36,784
Crystal and Glass
2,377
680
1,094
934
5,085
899
951
6,935
Total
24,307
3,402
5,690
9,181
42,580
11,835
9,990
64,405
July and August were the best months for the Retail sales channels this year, amounting to 4.7 million euros in sales in total, signaling further recovery.
