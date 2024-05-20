VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of ceramic and crystal products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - stoneware sets (43.5%); - porcelain items (34.8%); - earthenware products (11%); - handcrafted crystal and glass products (10.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (28%), the Netherlands (13.1%), France (10.2%), Spain (9.9%), Germany (7.4%), Italy (5.3%), the United Kingdom (3.1%), Belgium (2.5%), Europe (7.4%), the United States (4.4%), Brazil (3.3%) and other (5.4%).