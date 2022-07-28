VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : informs about Income Statement 1st Semester 2022

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

1st Semester 2022 Earnings Announcement

28 July 2022

Activity

The first half of 2022 was marked by sharply rising energy prices (mainly the cost of natural gas), fuel and raw materials, due to the geopolitical situation resulting from the invasion of the Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation in February.

In the first semester, Grupo Vista Alegre achieved a turnover of 67.8 million euros and an EBITDA of 11.2 million euros. Foreign markets represented 77.4% of Vista Alegre's turnover, with 52.5 million euros of sales.

The growth of revenues in the Earthenware and Stoneware segments are worth highlighting, representing an increase of 31% and 45%, respectively, in relation to the sales of the same period of the previous year.

Sales of Porcelain reached 21.6 million euros, representing an increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

T €

Porcelain and related products 21 612 17 265 25% Earthenware 7 342 5 617 31% Stoneware 31 832 21 916 45% Crystal and Glass 7 057 4 788 47% Total 67 842 49 587 37%

The Vista Alegre brand is increasingly recognized internationally, with the markets of Brazil, the United States of America, France and Spain the largest contributors to the sales of own brand products.

