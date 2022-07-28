VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : informs about Income Statement 1st Semester 2022
CUMULATIVE RESULTS OF 1STSEMESTER 2022
1st Semester 2022 Earnings Announcement
28 July 2022
Results of the 1st Semester 2022
Highlights
Turnover reaches67.8 million euros, an increase of 36.8%compared to the previous year;
EBITDA of11.2 million eurosrepresents an increase of 38.5%compared to the same period in 2021;
Negative net result of77 thousand euros;
Consolidated net debtdecreased 4.3 million eurosin the 1st semester of 2022 compared with 2021;
Foreign markets represent77.4%of turnover;
Activity
The first half of 2022 was marked by sharply rising energy prices (mainly the cost of natural gas), fuel and raw materials, due to the geopolitical situation resulting from the invasion of the Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation in February.
In the first semester, Grupo Vista Alegre achieved a turnover of 67.8 million euros and an EBITDA of 11.2 million euros. Foreign markets represented 77.4% of Vista Alegre's turnover, with 52.5 million euros of sales.
The growth of revenues in the Earthenware and Stoneware segments are worth highlighting, representing an increase of 31% and 45%, respectively, in relation to the sales of the same period of the previous year.
Sales of Porcelain reached 21.6 million euros, representing an increase of 25% compared to the previous year.
T €
Porcelain and related products
21 612
17 265
25%
Earthenware
7 342
5 617
31%
Stoneware
31 832
21 916
45%
Crystal and Glass
7 057
4 788
47%
Total
67 842
49 587
37%
The Vista Alegre brand is increasingly recognized internationally, with the markets of Brazil, the United States of America, France and Spain the largest contributors to the sales of own brand products.
Results
Grupo Vista Alegre consolidated results for the first semester of 2022 showed positive performance in terms of turnover, reaching 67.8 million euros (36.8% above the same period of 2021) and EBITDA reaching 11.2 million euros.
The recent energy crisis, aggravated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, caused a sharp rise in natural gas prices and a strong impact on the cost structure of Vista Alegre, in the order of 485% compared to 2021, leading to a negative net result in the first semester.
Despite this adverse context, Vista Alegre has managed to mitigate some of this negative impact, thanks to investments over the last few years to improve efficiency in its processes and through more efficient management of the means of production and resource utilization. In addition, urgent government measures are expected to support the ceramics and glass industries, among the largest consumers of natural gas.
Consolidated Results
M€
Turnover
67,8
49,6
18,3
36,8%
E B I T D A
11,2
8,1
3,1
38,5%
EBITDA Margin
16,5%
16,3%
0,2 pp
Operating Income
2,2
1,8
0,4
23,9%
Operating Margin
3,3%
3,6%
-0,3 pp
Income before taxes
0,1
-0,8
0,9
107%
Income tax
-0,1
0,3
Net income
-0,1
-0,5
0,4
85%
The Group recorded a positive operating result of 2.2 million euros and a negative net
result of -77 thousand euros.
Debt
Consolidated net debt declined in June 2022 by approximately 4.3 million euros compared to December 2021, with the company maintaining a high level of cash and cash equivalents and thereby a solid treasury position:
Financial debt (bank loans, bond and leasing)
82 871
85 583
88 585
Operating debt (export remittances, confirming and factoring)
9 153
9 043
8 612
Operating lease (IFRS 16)
6 752
7 188
7 898
Consolidated debt
98 775
101 814
105 095
Cash and cash equivalents
-22 046
-21 722
-24 079
Consolidated net debt
76 729
80 092
81 015
Grants to be converted
-5 704
-5 704
-5 704
Consolidated net debt after converted prizes
71 025
74 388
75 312
