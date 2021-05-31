VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2021

Interim Financial Reporting
1st quarter of
2021
(IFRS)
(Unaudited)
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to March 2021)
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING ....................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................
|
6
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................
|
11
|
1.
|
SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS ...................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
2.
|
CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES .....................................................................................................
|
11
|
3.
|
SEGMENT REPORTING..............................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
4.
|
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS .............................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
5.
|
TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS ...........................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
6.
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS ................................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
7.
|
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES .........................................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
8.
|
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS .........................................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
9.
|
USE RIGHTS ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES ....................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
10.
|
INCOME TAX .........................................................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
11.
|
INVENTORIES.........................................................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
12.
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS...........................................................................................................................................
|
23
|
13.
|
SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY ............................................................................................
|
23
|
14.
|
RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS............................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
15.
|
LOANS OBTAINED ...................................................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
16.
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS .......................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
17.
|
PROVISIONS ..........................................................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
18.
|
STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES .............................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
19.
|
SUBSIDIES.............................................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
20.
|
REVENUE .............................................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
21.
|
PERSONNEL COSTS..................................................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
22.
|
SUPPLIES AND EXTERNAL SERVICES..............................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
23.
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
24.
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS.................................................................................................................................................................
|
31
|
25.
|
COMMITMENTS .....................................................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
26.
|
BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ...................................................................................................................
|
32
|
27.
|
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
34
|
28.
|
COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION..............................................................................................................................
|
35
2/36
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to March 2021)
Interim Financial Reporting
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2021, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.
These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2020 financial year).
In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.
1. Activity Evolution
During the first quarter of 2021, economic activity in Portugal and the rest of the world was profoundly affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, by measures to contain the pandemic and by the impact on the behaviour of economic agents. The closure of the entire physical retail network in Portugal and strong limitations in its international retail network had a negative impact on the company's activity in the 1st quarter of 2020, leading the company's management to undertake different measures in order to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic, aiming to protect its employees and preserving its business.
Grupo Vista Alegre turnover during March 2021 was 6.8 million euros, an increase, compared to the same month in 2020, of 17.9% (+1 million euros), thus marking an expected recovery in sales with the opening of local shops and shopping centers in Portugal in April, starting a growing trend in sales during the 2nd quarter.
In accumulated terms, Grupo Vista Alegre reached a turnover of 19 million euros during the first quarter of 2021, with a decrease of 22% compared to the same period in 2020.
|
Segments
|
|
Jan to Mar
|
|
Jan to Mar
|
|
Variation (%)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
Porcelain and related products
|
|
7.136
|
|
6.011
|
|
19%
|
Crystal and Glass
|
|
1.962
|
|
2.377
|
|
-17%
|
Stoneware
|
|
7.590
|
|
13.692
|
|
-45%
|
Earthenware
|
|
2.282
|
|
2.226
|
|
3%
|
Total
|
18.970
|
24.307
|
-22%
3/36
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to March 2021)
Vista Alegre has already secured new supply contracts totalling more than 20 million euros for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. These values add to the existing and dynamic order portfolio of its vast distribution network, which has shown a lot of activity.
Europe is the main destination for these new supplies, with emphasis on France, Germany and the Scandinavian countries, but it should also be noted that a significant part (25%) goes to the Asian continent.
These new supply contracts, together with the normal order portfolio, represent an important basis for the Grupo to be able to maintain an activity with good performance levels.
2. Results
Consolidated results for the first quarter of 2021 of the Grupo Vista Alegre revealed performance below that seen in the same period of 2020, with turnover in the amount of 19 million euros and EBITDA standing at 1.2 million euros, representing an improvement of 29% compared to EBITDA reached in the 2nd quarter of 2020 when the strongest peak of the pandemic occurred causing the general closure of its retail network.
Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
|
M€
|
Headings
|
31-03-2021
|
31-03-2020
|
Variation
|
Amount
|
%
|
Turnover
|
19.0
|
24.3
|
-5.3
|
-22%
|
E B I T D A
|
1.2
|
3.2
|
-2.0
|
-63%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
6.2%
|
13.0%
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
-2.1
|
0.2
|
-2.2
|
-1436%
|
Operating Margin
|
-10.9%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
-3.4
|
-1.3
|
-2.1
|
169%
|
Income tax
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
|
Net income
|
-2.3
|
-0.8
|
-1.5
|
191%
The company recorded a negative operating result of 2.1 million euros and the net result was negative at 2.3 million euros.
Despite the uncertainty that still exists in terms of the duration of the Pandemic caused by COVID-19 and in terms of the continued effect on the global economy, Grupo Vista Alegre has clearly positive perspectives regarding the evolution of its business, taking into account existing contracts in the portfolio and the reopening of its entire physical retail network and with the progressive increase in
4/36
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to March 2021)
people's level of confidence due to the increasing level of vaccination that will help the progressive return to normality.
3. Investments
In the first quarter of 2021, the investments made in the amount of 768 thousand euros were essentially investments in equipment replacement and maintenance.
Ílhavo, 31st of May 2021
The Board of Directors
________________________________________________
5/36
Disclaimer
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:35:06 UTC.