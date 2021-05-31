VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2021

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to March 2021)

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2021, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2020 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

During the first quarter of 2021, economic activity in Portugal and the rest of the world was profoundly affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, by measures to contain the pandemic and by the impact on the behaviour of economic agents. The closure of the entire physical retail network in Portugal and strong limitations in its international retail network had a negative impact on the company's activity in the 1st quarter of 2020, leading the company's management to undertake different measures in order to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic, aiming to protect its employees and preserving its business.

Grupo Vista Alegre turnover during March 2021 was 6.8 million euros, an increase, compared to the same month in 2020, of 17.9% (+1 million euros), thus marking an expected recovery in sales with the opening of local shops and shopping centers in Portugal in April, starting a growing trend in sales during the 2nd quarter.

In accumulated terms, Grupo Vista Alegre reached a turnover of 19 million euros during the first quarter of 2021, with a decrease of 22% compared to the same period in 2020.

Segments Jan to Mar Jan to Mar Variation (%) 2021 2020 Total Total Total Porcelain and related products 7.136 6.011 19% Crystal and Glass 1.962 2.377 -17% Stoneware 7.590 13.692 -45% Earthenware 2.282 2.226 3% Total 18.970 24.307 -22%

