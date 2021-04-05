VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Informação Privilegiada
Informação Privilegiada
Company Name
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
ISN
PTVAA0AM0019
Market
Euronext
Symbol
VAF
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Sales 2020
110 M
130 M
130 M
Net income 2020
0,50 M
0,59 M
0,59 M
Net Debt 2020
92,0 M
109 M
109 M
P/E ratio 2020
166x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
139 M
164 M
164 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,10x
EV / Sales 2021
1,86x
Nbr of Employees
2 464
Free-Float
14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
1,46 €
Last Close Price
0,83 €
Spread / Highest target
119%
Spread / Average Target
75,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
32,5%
