VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 04/01 11:29:53 am
0.83 EUR   +0.61%
VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS  : Informação Privilegiada
PU
VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS  : 3rd Quarter Report 2020
PU
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA  : 3rd quarter report
CO
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Informação Privilegiada

04/05/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Informação Privilegiada
05 Apr 2021 22:14 CEST

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISN

PTVAA0AM0019

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VAF

VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA, informs about March Sales and further Preventive and Support Measures

comunicadovaavnmar21medidasapoioen.pdf

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 110 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 0,50 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net Debt 2020 92,0 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 166x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 139 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 464
Free-Float 14,4%
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,46 €
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-10.75%164
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-11.51%92 847
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.10.00%43 282
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION24.83%14 142
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.14%11 689
NEWELL BRANDS INC.27.46%11 509
