VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Informação Privilegiada
Informação Privilegiada
Company Name
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
ISN
PTVAA0AM0019
Market
Euronext
Symbol
VAF
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 16:51:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
126 M
153 M
153 M
Net income 2021
5,00 M
6,06 M
6,06 M
Net Debt 2021
87,5 M
106 M
106 M
P/E ratio 2021
28,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
143 M
173 M
173 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,83x
EV / Sales 2022
1,58x
Nbr of Employees
2 460
Free-Float
14,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
1,46 €
Last Close Price
0,85 €
Spread / Highest target
114%
Spread / Average Target
71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
29,4%
