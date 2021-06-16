Log in
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 06/14 11:08:31 am
0.85 EUR   +1.19%
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Informação Privilegiada

06/16/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Informação Privilegiada
16 Jun 2021 18:47 CEST

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISN

PTVAA0AM0019

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VAF

VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA, informs about Resolutions of the General Meeting

cmvmcomunicadodeliberacoesag160621en.pdf

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
Net Debt 2021 87,5 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 460
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,46 €
Last Close Price 0,85 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-8.60%173
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.60%79 049
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-8.01%37 607
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.119.54%17 363
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.09%14 997
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION22.51%13 847