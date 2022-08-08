Log in
    EGY   US91851C2017

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

(EGY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
4.660 USD   +0.87%
02:24aCOMBINATION OF VAALCO ENERGY, INC. & TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION : Updated and Supplemental Information
PU
02:10aCORRECTING AND REPLACING - VAALCO Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02:01aVAALCO Announces Board Approved Share Buy-Back Post Closing and Provides Update on Transformational Transaction
AQ
Combination of VAALCO Energy, Inc. & TransGlobe Energy Corporation: Updated and Supplemental Information

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Combination of VAALCO Energy, Inc. & TransGlobe Energy Corporation

  1. Diversified African-focused E&P Business

Updated and Supplemental Information

August 2022

Supporting

Sustainable

Shareholder

Returns &

Growth

All-Share Business Combination of VAALCO & TransGlobe

Unanimously supported by both Boards

Key Terms

Combined Company

Board

Management Team

& Employees

Listings

Timetable

  • Recommended all-share business combination, with resulting equity ownership of 54.5% VAALCO, 45.5% TransGlobe(1)
  • 0.6727 of a VAALCO share per TransGlobe share
  • Represents a premium to TransGlobe of 24.9% based on VAALCO and TransGlobe's 30-day VWAP as of 13 July 2022(2)
  • 7 person board - comprising 6 non-executives (3 VAALCO and 3 TransGlobe) and CEO of VAALCO
  • Andrew Fawthrop - non-executive Chair of VAALCO
  • George Maxwell - CEO and Director of VAALCO, Ron Bain - CFO of VAALCO
  • Combination of exceptionally strong teams, with complementary skills across Egypt, Canada, Gabon & Equatorial Guinea
  • Randy Neely, Edward Ok, and Geoff Probert expected to remain with the business through a 3-6 month transition period
  • TransGlobe teams in Egypt and Canada provide a skillset applicable to the entire combined portfolio
  • Continued under the name VAALCO, retaining only NYSE and LSE listings under the ticker: "EGY"
  • VAALCO and TransGlobe Shareholder Votes - Q3/Q4 2022
  • Completion - expected Q3/Q4 2022

(1)

Calculated based on each company's vested outstanding shares as of the date of the Arrangement Agreement as at 13 July 2022

Slide 2

(2)

Calculated as the volume-weighted average price for the 30 preceding trading days for VAALCO (US$7.53/share) and TransGlobe (US$4.06/share) as at 13 July 2022

Accelerating Shareholder Returns and Value Growth

Creating a world-classAfrican-focused E&P supporting sustainable shareholder returns and growth

Complementary businesses

Robust net cash balance sheet

Step change in production and

creating a diversified, African-

providing a strong foundation for

cash flows support sustainable

focused E&P

meaningful shareholder returns

returns and growth

Complementary asset base spanning Gabon,

Significant cash distribution: US$0.25/share through-

Near doubling of production and synergy

Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada,

cycle annual dividend and up to US$0.27/share

potential support significant cash generation for

diversifying production and revenue

equivalent post-completion buyback (1)

shareholder returns and growth investment

Material reserves and production

Enlarged scale enhances

Proven team with an

with a high quality inventory of

investment proposition for the

established track record

multi-year investment options

global capital markets

of value creation

Significant 1P and 2P (NRI) reserve base of 32

Scale and profile of combined group promotes

Combines two companies with a strong record of

and 51 mmboe with mid-point 2022 guidance

increased market visibility and a significant uplift

value creation and returns, with both share

production of 18.4 mboe/d (2)

in trading liquidity

prices gaining 400%+ over the past 2 years

  1. Declaration of dividends and terms of the buyback are subject to board approval. Equivalent dividend and buyback value per share calculated as US$ million value divided by the enlarged share capital of ~108 million based on each company's vested outstanding shares as of the date of the arrangement agreement.
  2. Aggregated figure prepared by management and not reviewed by competent person. Reserve figures of VAALCO and TransGlobe are prepared under different standards and may not be directly comparable. VAALCO's 1P reserves estimates have been prepared in accordance with U.S. Standards. VAALCO's 2P reserves estimates represent proved plus probable

estimates are prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers using VAALCO management assumptions. TransGlobe's 1P and 2P reserves estimates were determined in accordance with standards set out in Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation

Slide 3

Handbook ("COGEH") and the reserves definitions contained in NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." for more information.

A Diversified African-Focused E&P

Complementary businesses coming together to create a stronger, Pan-African entity

A Growing, Diversified Footprint in Africa

Operated

Operated

Operated

> Full-cycle portfolio with material production and cash flows

  • 100% operated assets
  • Critical mass of operations with running room for growth

> Combination of two highly capable subsurface/technical, operational and business development teams

Gabon (offshore)

P

D

A

E

Etame Marin Permit

2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 9.0-9.5 mbopd

1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(3): 11.2 mmbbl

WI 58.8% (Operated)

2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(4): 17.0 mmbbl

Acreage (gross): 46,300

Egypt (onshore)

P

D

A

E

Eastern Desert WI 100% (Operated)

2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 6.6 -7.2 mbopd

1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 12.4 mmbbl

South Ghazalat WI 100% (Operated)

2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 17.4 mmbbl

Acreage (gross): 76,205

Equatorial Guinea

P

D

A

E

(offshore)

Completed feasibility study of Venus

Block P WI 45.9%(6) (Operated)

standalone project in 2021 and proceeding

to a field development plan

Acreage (gross): 57,300

Canada (onshore)

P

D

A

E

2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 2.1-2.3 mboepd

Harmattan WI 94.5% (Operated)

1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 8.4 mmboe

2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 16.9 mmboe

Acreage (gross): 52,425

P

Production

D Development

A

Appraisal

E

Near-Field Exploration

Supported by High-Quality Canadian Acreage

Operated

  • Majority operated assets
  • Significant near-term growth potential through large drilling inventory
  • Highly cash generative in current price environment
  • High-qualitytechnical team supporting the wider business
  • North American drilling, completion and unconventionals technologies with applications across broader portfolio

Building scale and diversification with an operated, full-cycle,low-risk, high return portfolio

  1. Net Revenue Interest ("NRI") share of volumes on a working interest basis, after deduction of royalty.
  2. 2022 guidance production. TransGlobe NRI production guidance based on management estimates on royalty and tax rates used for calculation.
  3. Reserves estimates prepared in accordance with U.S. Standards. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates" for more information.
  4. 2P reserves represent proved plus probable estimates after deduction of royalties and prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." for more information.
  5. Net reserves are TransGlobe's working interest share after deduction of royalties. Net reserves in Egypt include TransGlobe's share of future cost recovery and production sharing oil after the government's royalty interest but before reserves relating to income taxes payable. Under this method, a portion of the reported reserves will increase as oil prices decrease (and vice versa) as the barrels necessary to achieve cost recovery change with prevailing oil prices. Reserves were determined in accordance with the standards set out in COGEH and the reserves definitions contained in the NI 51-101. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." and "Disclaimer - Oil & Gas

Advisories Relating to TransGlobe" for more information.

Slide 4

(6) Participating interest of 45.87% inclusive of 2.87% which is awaiting Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons approval of Amendment 4 of the PSC

Debt Free Balance Sheet Underpins a Robust Financial Framework

Stronger foundation to fund enhanced shareholder returns and growth

Expanded Liquidity at 31 March 2022 (US$m)

Financial Priorities for the Combined Company

Net Cash (2) RBL Availability

US$160m+(5)

Enhanced

Shareholder

Returns

  • Dividends, share buybacks and special distributions(3)

US$114m

US$50m (1)

US$49m

US$15m

US$64m

US$34m

Disciplined Investing to Grow Shareholder Value

Robust

Organic

Growth

Enhanced

African

Inorganic

Opportunity

Set

  • Development upside in established areas Gabon, Egypt, Canada
  • Plan of development in Equatorial Guinea progressing towards approval, with additional exploration upside
  • Gabon exploration upside in new blocks as part of consortium
  • Greater scale, stronger balance sheet and additional free cash generation provides access to increased opportunities and a broader range of capital sources to fund inorganic growth

TransGlobe

VAALCO

Combined

Company

  • VAALCO has ~US$50m undrawn RBL with Glencore
  • TransGlobe has ~US$18m RBL with ATB (~US$3m drawn)

Maintain

Balance Sheet

Strength

  • Both companies in a net cash position with a shared philosophy of fiscal prudence and financial discipline
  • Maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity and low financial leverage through commodity cycle
  1. Includes proceeds from VAALCO's March 2022 lifting of US$44.6 million, which were received in April 2022.
  2. Non-GAAPor Non-IFRS financial measure, as applicable. Non-GAAP and other financial measures (including supplemental financial measures) do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP or IFRS. See "Disclaimer" for more information.
  3. Declaration of dividends and terms of the buyback are subject to board approval.

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VAALCO Energy Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
