Combination of VAALCO Energy, Inc. & TransGlobe Energy Corporation: Updated and Supplemental Information

increased market visibility and a significant uplift
value creation and returns, with both share
production of 18.4 mboe/d (2)
in trading liquidity
prices gaining 400%+ over the past 2 years
Declaration of dividends and terms of the buyback are subject to board approval. Equivalent dividend and buyback value per share calculated as US$ million value divided by the enlarged share capital of ~108 million based on each company's vested outstanding shares as of the date of the arrangement agreement.
Aggregated figure prepared by management and not reviewed by competent person. Reserve figures of VAALCO and TransGlobe are prepared under different standards and may not be directly comparable. VAALCO's 1P reserves estimates have been prepared in accordance with U.S. Standards. VAALCO's 2P reserves estimates represent proved plus probable
estimates are prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers using VAALCO management assumptions. TransGlobe's 1P and 2P reserves estimates were determined in accordance with standards set out in Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation
Handbook ("COGEH") and the reserves definitions contained in NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." for more information.
A Diversified African-Focused E&P
Complementary businesses coming together to create a stronger, Pan-African entity
A Growing, Diversified Footprint in Africa
Operated
Operated
Operated
> Full-cycle portfolio with material production and cash flows
100% operated assets
Critical mass of operations with running room for growth
> Combination of two highly capable subsurface/technical, operational and business development teams
Gabon (offshore)
P
D
A
E
Etame Marin Permit
2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 9.0-9.5 mbopd
1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(3): 11.2 mmbbl
WI 58.8% (Operated)
2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(4): 17.0 mmbbl
Acreage (gross): 46,300
Egypt (onshore)
P
D
A
E
Eastern Desert WI 100% (Operated)
2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 6.6 -7.2 mbopd
1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 12.4 mmbbl
South Ghazalat WI 100% (Operated)
2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 17.4 mmbbl
Acreage (gross): 76,205
Equatorial Guinea
P
D
A
E
(offshore)
Completed feasibility study of Venus
Block P WI 45.9%(6) (Operated)
standalone project in 2021 and proceeding
to a field development plan
Acreage (gross): 57,300
Canada (onshore)
P
D
A
E
2022E Prod (NRI)(1)(2): 2.1-2.3 mboepd
Harmattan WI 94.5% (Operated)
1P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 8.4 mmboe
2P Reserves (NRI)(1)(5): 16.9 mmboe
Acreage (gross): 52,425
P
Production
D Development
A
Appraisal
E
Near-Field Exploration
Supported by High-Quality Canadian Acreage
Operated
Majority operated assets
Significant near-term growth potential through large drilling inventory
Highly cash generative in current price environment
High-qualitytechnical team supporting the wider business
North American drilling, completion and unconventionals technologies with applications across broader portfolio
Building scale and diversification with an operated, full-cycle,low-risk, high return portfolio
Net Revenue Interest ("NRI") share of volumes on a working interest basis, after deduction of royalty.
2022 guidance production. TransGlobe NRI production guidance based on management estimates on royalty and tax rates used for calculation.
Reserves estimates prepared in accordance with U.S. Standards. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates" for more information.
2P reserves represent proved plus probable estimates after deduction of royalties and prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." for more information.
Net reserves are TransGlobe's working interest share after deduction of royalties. Net reserves in Egypt include TransGlobe's share of future cost recovery and production sharing oil after the government's royalty interest but before reserves relating to income taxes payable. Under this method, a portion of the reported reserves will increase as oil prices decrease (and vice versa) as the barrels necessary to achieve cost recovery change with prevailing oil prices. Reserves were determined in accordance with the standards set out in COGEH and the reserves definitions contained in the NI 51-101. See "Disclaimer - Caution to U.S. and Canadian Investors Regarding Management's Reserve Estimates." and "Disclaimer - Oil & Gas
Advisories Relating to TransGlobe" for more information.
(6) Participating interest of 45.87% inclusive of 2.87% which is awaiting Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons approval of Amendment 4 of the PSC
Debt Free Balance Sheet Underpins a Robust Financial Framework
Stronger foundation to fund enhanced shareholder returns and growth
Expanded Liquidity at 31 March 2022 (US$m)
Financial Priorities for the Combined Company
Net Cash (2) RBL Availability
US$160m+(5)
Enhanced
Shareholder
Returns
Dividends, share buybacks and special distributions(3)
US$114m
US$50m (1)
US$49m
US$15m
US$64m
US$34m
Disciplined Investing to Grow Shareholder Value
Robust
Organic
Growth
Enhanced
African
Inorganic
Opportunity
Set
Development upside in established areas Gabon, Egypt, Canada
Plan of development in Equatorial Guinea progressing towards approval, with additional exploration upside
Gabon exploration upside in new blocks as part of consortium
Greater scale, stronger balance sheet and additional free cash generation provides access to increased opportunities and a broader range of capital sources to fund inorganic growth
TransGlobe
VAALCO
Combined
Company
VAALCO has ~US$50m undrawn RBL with Glencore
TransGlobe has ~US$18m RBL with ATB (~US$3m drawn)
Maintain
Balance Sheet
Strength
Both companies in a net cash position with a shared philosophy of fiscal prudence and financial discipline
Maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity and low financial leverage through commodity cycle
Includes proceeds from VAALCO's March 2022 lifting of US$44.6 million, which were received in April 2022.
Non-GAAPor Non-IFRS financial measure, as applicable. Non-GAAP and other financial measures (including supplemental financial measures) do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP or IFRS. See "Disclaimer" for more information.
Declaration of dividends and terms of the buyback are subject to board approval.
