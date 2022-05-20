Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VAALCO Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGY   US91851C2017

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

(EGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VAALCO ENERGY : ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE YEAR, $50 MILLION RESERVE BASED LENDING FACILITY PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAALCO ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE YEAR, $50 MILLION RESERVE BASED LENDING FACILITY PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

HOUSTON - May 18, 2022 - VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company")today announced entry into a new credit agreement, effective May 16, 2022, for a new five year Reserve Based Lending ("RBL") facility with Glencore Energy UK Ltd. ("Glencore") that includes an initial commitment of $50 million and is expandable up to $100 million.

Highlights

﻿

·

Significantly improves financial flexibility providing optionality to achieve accretive growth;

o

Provides access to cash if required for potential future development programs;

o

Enhances financial optionality for funding inorganic acquisition opportunities;

o

Further strengthens financial position;

§

Forecasted 2022 capital program remains fully funded;

§

Affords the optionality to accelerate development opportunities at Etame; and

§

As part of the agreement, Glencore will provide crude oil marketing.

·

Bolsters VAALCO's strong, debt-free balance sheet and growing cash position with a low-cost facility;

o

Facility size is $50 million with ability to expand up to $100 million at LIBOR plus 6%;

o

Facility matures in 2027;

o

Key terms and covenants under the new facility include net debt to EBITDAX of less than three times and requires VAALCO to maintain a minimum cash balance of $10 million; and

o

Secured by Etame assets, demonstrating the strength and quality of VAALCO's flagship asset.

﻿

George Maxwell, VAALCO's Chief Executive Officer, commented,"We have taken the opportunity to enhance our financial flexibility at a favorable time, with sustained higher pricing, strong cash flow generation and no imminent need to use the new facility. By negotiating the facility at a time of strength, it allowed us the opportunity to obtain a low-cost debt option as compared to our peer group. We continue to forecast all current capital commitments for 2022 related to the drilling program, FSO and field reconfiguration will be covered by cash on hand and cash from operations. This new credit facility provides dry powder for future opportunities and could reduce our overall cost of capital by providing immediate access to funds at a low rate, if required. It enhances our opportunity set and allows us to continue to focus on our strategy to build meaningful size and scale to deliver future accretive growth. We are excited about the future for VAALCO with the continued development of our interests in offshore Gabon, upside opportunities

1

in Equatorial Guinea and the potential to integrate accretive acquisitions aimed at further strengthening VAALCO and growing shareholder value."

About VAALCO

﻿

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 126 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

﻿

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)

+00 1 713 623 0801

Website:

www.vaalco.com

﻿

﻿

Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)

+00 1 713 543 3422

Al Petrie / Chris Delange

﻿

Buchanan (UK Financial PR)

+44 (0) 207 466 5000

Ben Romney / Jon Krinks / James Husband

VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

﻿

Forward Looking Statements

﻿

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document that address activities, events, plans, expectations, objectives or developments that VAALCO expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recent sharp decline in the global demand for and resulting global oversupply of crude oil and the resulting steep decline in oil prices, production quotas imposed by Gabon, disruptions in global supply chains, quarantines of our workforce or workforce reductions and other matters related to the pandemic, well results, wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production, future levels of drilling and operational activity and associated expectations, the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, prospect evaluations, prospective resources and reserve growth, its activities in Equatorial Guinea, expected sources of and potential difficulties in obtaining future capital funding and future liquidity, its ability to restore production in non-producing wells, our ability to find a replacement for the FPSO or to renew the FPSO charter, future operating losses, future changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, future strategic alternatives, future and pending acquisitions, capital expenditures, future drilling plans, acquisition and interpretation of seismic data and costs thereof, negotiations with governments and third parties, timing of the settlement of Gabon income taxes, and expectations regarding processing facilities, production, sales and financial projections. These statements are based on assumptions made by VAALCO based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which

2

are beyond VAALCO's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, crude oil and natural gas price volatility, the impact of production quotas imposed by Gabon in response to production cuts agreed to as a member of OPEC, inflation, general economic conditions, the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company's success in discovering, developing and producing reserves, production and sales differences due to timing of liftings, decisions by future lenders, the risks associated with liquidity, lack of availability of goods, services and capital, environmental risks, drilling risks, foreign regulatory and operational risks, and regulatory changes.

﻿

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. VAALCO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

﻿

Inside Information

﻿

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR")and is made in accordance with the Company's obligations under article 17 of MAR.

﻿

3

Disclaimer

VAALCO Energy Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 19:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
03:25pVAALCO ENERGY : ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE YEAR, $50 MILLION RESERVE BASED LENDING FACILITY PROVID..
PU
03:17pVAALCO ENERGY INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rocked in Wednesday Selloff
MT
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking with Falling Crude Oil Prices
MT
05/18Vaalco Energy Secures $50 Million Loan Facility With Glencore for Potential Acquisition..
MT
05/18Vaalco Energy Secures $50 Million Lending Facility with Glencore
MT
05/18VAALCO Energy Announces New Five Year, $50 Million Reserve Based Lending Facility Provi..
AQ
05/18VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces New Five Year, $50 Million Reserve Based Lending Facility..
CI
05/04VAALCO Energy to Seek Acquisitions
CI
05/04TRANSCRIPT : VAALCO Energy, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 286 M - -
Net income 2022 124 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,99x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Bain Chief Financial Officer
Andrew L. Fawthrop Chairman
Thor Pruckl Executive Vice President-International Operations
Michael G. Silver Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAALCO ENERGY, INC.93.77%371
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.93%132 755
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.16%71 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.00%71 281
CNOOC LIMITED34.74%65 148
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.93%64 221