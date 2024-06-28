VAALCO Energy, Inc.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2023

HOUSTON - June 28, 2024 - The following report provides an overview of payments made to governments by VAALCO Energy, Inc. and its affiliated companies (together "VAALCO") for the year ending December 31, 2023 as required under the UK Reports on Payments to Government Regulations 2014 as amended in December 2015 and DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Basis for preparation

Disclosure of payments to governments by VAALCO is required with respect to payments arising from activities involving the exploration, discovery, development and extraction of oil and natural gas.

In this report:

Government payments include payments for extractive industries made to any national, federal, regional, state, province, county, district, municipal, local or equivalent authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is state-owned or is a subsidiary of a government.

Project means the operational activities governed by a single contract, licence, lease or similar legal agreement. Where a series of such agreements are substantially interconnected, they are treated as a single project for the purpose of establishing reporting requirements.

means the operational activities governed by a single contract, licence, lease or similar legal agreement. Where a series of such agreements are substantially interconnected, they are treated as a single project for the purpose of establishing reporting requirements. Payments are reported under the following categories:

Production entitlements : This category includes the host government's share of production which is usually outlined in a production sharing agreement. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture. For the year ended 31 December 2023, there were no reportable production entitlement payments to a government.

Taxes : This category includes taxes paid to governments on income, profits or production related to extraction activities as defined. Payments are reported net of refunds. Taxes levied on consumption, personnel, sales, procurement (contractor's withholding taxes), environmental, property, customs, and excise are excluded.

Royalties : This category includes payments to a government for the rights to extract minerals, oil and natural gas or other materials, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

