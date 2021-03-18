Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VAALCO Energy, Inc.    EGY

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

(EGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Prochnow

03/18/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that Elizabeth Prochnow, its Chief Financial Officer, has elected to retire effective March 31, 2021. Ms. Prochnow’s departure is not related to any issues regarding strategy, financial disclosures, accounting or legal matters, or any disagreements with management or the Board.   The Company has initiated an executive search to fill the Chief Financial Officer position. Following Ms. Prochnow’s retirement, Jason J. Doornik, VAALCO’s Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, will serve as principal financial officer until a new Chief Financial Officer has been named.

Ms. Prochnow was named Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2019 and before that served as VAALCO’s Chief Accounting Officer since joining the Company in March 2015.  Prior to joining VAALCO, Ms. Prochnow had a long and successful career with a variety of finance management positions primarily with publicly traded companies including a number of companies in the energy sector.

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We wish Liz the very best in her retirement as she plans to spend time traveling with her husband who has also recently retired and spend more time with her family. Liz has had a very meaningful impact on VAALCO during her six years with us and has been an integral member of our management team. She played a significant role in our financial transformation in the last three years and was instrumental in our recent acquisition of additional interest in Etame. We will all miss Liz’s financial and strategic insight.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information 
  
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+00 1 713 623 0801
Website:www.vaalco.com
  
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)+00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange 
  
Buchanan (UK Financial PR)+44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James HusbandVAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
04:58pVAALCO ENERGY  : CFO to Retire March 31
MT
04:45pVAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth..
GL
03/15VAALCO ENERGY  : Virtual – 33rd Annual Roth Conference
PU
03/11VAALCO Energy Announces Participation in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Confere..
GL
03/11VAALCO ENERGY INC /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
03/10VAALCO ENERGY  : Investor Presentation - March 2021
PU
03/10VAALCO ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10VAALCO ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (EGY.L) VAALCO ENERGY Reports FY20 Revenue $67.2..
MT
03/10VAALCO ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (EGY.L) VAALCO ENERGY Posts FY20 Loss $-0.83
MT
03/09VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and R..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,9 M - -
Net income 2021 6,30 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,31 $
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cary M. Bounds Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth D. Prochnow Chief Financial Officer
Andrew L. Fawthrop Chairman
Thor Pruckl Executive Vice President-International Operations
Michael G. Silver Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAALCO ENERGY, INC.53.11%167
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.11%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED22.14%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.46.76%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.28%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.15%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ