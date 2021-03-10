VAALCO Energy : Investor Presentation - March 2021

Profitably and Sustainably Growing in West Africa

March 2021 Company Update

Established Operator Generating Free Cash Flow

Recent Acquisition and Successful Drilling Programs Increase Size and Scale(1)

• International E&P focused on low-risk, producing assets in West Africa with net cash and significant cash flow generation

• Operator of Gabon offshore Etame license • Participating interests: VAALCO (operator) 63.6%, Addax (Sinopec) 33.9%, PetroEnergy 2.5%

• Produced ~120 gross MMBO to date with remaining reserves and resources of ~113 gross MMBO at Etame(4)

• Highly successful 2019/2020 work program; resulting in ~40% year over year increase in production for FY'20 to 4,853 NRI BOPD

• Accretive acquisition of Sasol's WI at Etame nearly doubles VAALCO's total net production and reserves

• Inventory of well locations available for multiple future drilling campaigns de-risked by new proprietary 3-D seismic data at Etame

• 2021/2022 drilling program forecasted to increase gross production by 7,000 - 8,000 BOPD when program is completed

• Significant potential in Equatorial Guinea with 98.7 MMBOE unrisked working interest resources(4)

Etame

Gross

WI(2)

YE'20 SEC Proved Reserves (MMBO)(5) 11.9 7.0 6.1

YE'20 2P CPR Reserves (MMBO)(6) 33.7 19.6 17.1

YE'20 Resources (MMBO)(4) 78.8 46.6 40.5 Equatorial Guinea

YE'20 Best Est Contingent Resources(4) 24.4 10.5

YE'20 Best Est Prospective Resources(4) 282.8 88.2

NRI(3)

1) All numbers in the presentation include the impact of the Feb'21 Sasol transaction , reserve and resource numbers as of YE'20 are on a proforma basis and include Sasol's interest

2) Etame - 58.8% WI , Tullow is a 7.5% WI owner but not a joint owner; Block P - 43% WI

3) Net volumes are after royalty deduction of 13% for Etame

4) Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") 12/31/2020 CPR report which includes 2P and contingent ("2C") as well as VAALCO's internal prospective resource estimate

5) "SEC reserves" are Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimates prepared in accordance with the definitions and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of December 31, 2020

6) "2P CPR Reserves" are NSAI's proved plus probable estimates prepared in accordance with the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers as of 12/31/20 using VAALCO management assumptions

Vision 2025

Significant Success Already Achieved Towards Our Long-term Goals

Since 2018 VAALCO has made material progress towards growth targets:

• Achieve material increase in scale as a premier Africa operator ↗ 2018 license extension increased license acreage by 60% and added a further 31 MMBO of Best Estimate Resources(1) 2021/22 Etame Work Program Targeting 7,000 - 8,000 Gross BOPD Production Increase

• Pursue value accretive M&A opportunities within strategic focus ↗ Acquisition of Sasol WI at Etame nearly doubles net production, reserves and resources and increases free cash flow per barrel

• Maintain operational excellence, cost discipline and strong balance sheet ↗ Best-in-class balance sheet, net cash, decreased opex per barrel by ~$5 World-Class Etame Asset Generates Significant Free Cash Flow (~18%) YE'18 to YE'20

• Execute work programs at Etame to grow production and reserves ↗ Highly successful 2019/2020 drilling program increasing production by ~100 MMBO WI Resource Upside Potential at Block P in EG(2) 6,900 BOPD between FY'19 and FY'20

• Unlock meaningful potential in Equatorial Guinea ↗ VAALCO appointed operator of asset in 2020. Active discussions to partner with established company in exploration opportunity.

Accretive

Opportunities, New Ventures and

M&A

VAALCO Energy, Inc. 1)

VAALCO's internal reserve and resource estimate at 12/31/18

2) 12/31/2020 NSAI CPR report