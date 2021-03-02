Log in
VAALCO Energy, Inc.    EGY

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

(EGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAALCO Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/02/2021 | 06:45am EST
HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release on Tuesday, March 9 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 58.8% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+00 1 713 623 0801
Website:

www.vaalco.com
  
  
  
  
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)+00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange 
  


Buchanan (UK Financial PR)

+44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James HusbandVAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 36,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 45,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,45 $
Last Close Price 3,24 $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cary M. Bounds Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth D. Prochnow Chief Financial Officer
Andrew L. Fawthrop Chairman
Thor Pruckl Executive Vice President-International Operations
Michael G. Silver Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAALCO ENERGY, INC.83.05%186
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.56%71 273
CNOOC LIMITED27.44%52 666
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.30%37 920
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED17.98%33 792
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.45%32 146
