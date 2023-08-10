(Alliance News) - Vaalco Energy Inc on Thursday reported a significantly lower interim profit as operating costs ballooned.

The Houston, Texas-based company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration said pretax profit in the first half of 2023 fell to USD36.6 million from USD68.9 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to operating costs which increased to USD147.2 million from USD66.5 million. Further, the interest expense was higher at USD3.9 million compared to USD121,000 a year before.

Revenue from crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales rose 5.6% to USD189.6 million from USD179.6 million.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter of 2023, the realised crude oil price declined 48% to USD59.37 per barrel from USD113.38 a year before. For the first half of 2023, the average realised crude price was USD61.92 per barrel, down 45% from USD111.92 a year ago.

Vaalco Energy shares were flat at 305.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.