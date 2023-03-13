Vaalco delays 2022 earnings to fully incorporate Transglobal purchase

Vaalco Energy Inc - Houston, Texas-based company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration - Expects to file annual report for 2022 after the original due date of March 16. Says process of completing the preliminary purchase price allocation and reviewing the consolidation of TransGlobe's results into its financial statements requires additional time. Transglobe acquisition was completed in October 2022.

Current stock price: 424.29 pence, up 8.8%

12-month change: down 17%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

