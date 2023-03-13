Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VAALCO Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGY   US91851C2017

VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

(EGY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
4.505 USD   -2.07%
01:53pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:36pVaalco delays 2022 earnings to fully incorporate Transglobal purchase
AN
09:50aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Monday Morning
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaalco delays 2022 earnings to fully incorporate Transglobal purchase

03/13/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
Vaalco Energy Inc - Houston, Texas-based company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration - Expects to file annual report for 2022 after the original due date of March 16. Says process of completing the preliminary purchase price allocation and reviewing the consolidation of TransGlobe's results into its financial statements requires additional time. Transglobe acquisition was completed in October 2022.

Current stock price: 424.29 pence, up 8.8%

12-month change: down 17%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.96% 80.71 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
VAALCO ENERGY, INC. -2.72% 4.48 Delayed Quote.0.88%
WTI -3.15% 74.685 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 361 M - -
Net income 2022 85,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 98,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,11x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 496 M 496 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAALCO ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Y. Bain Chief Financial Officer
Andrew L. Fawthrop Chairman
Thor Pruckl Chief Operating Officer
Catherine L. Stubbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAALCO ENERGY, INC.0.88%496
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.04%304 439
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.68%127 021
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 085
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.39%65 931
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.72%62 257