    VCSA   US91854V1070

VACASA, INC.

(VCSA)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-01
3.840 USD   -4.71%
Vacasa to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

09/07/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: investors.vacasa.com.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 174 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 914 M 914 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,03 $
Average target price 7,83 $
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey T. Parks Chairman
Craig Smith Chief Operating Officer
Joerg Adams Independent Director
