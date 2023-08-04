Targeting inflammation and
impaired neuro-astro-glial communication through semaphorin 4D-plexin pathway for
treatment of Huntington's Disease and
Alzheimer's Disease
Forward Looking Statements
Semaphorin4D/Plexin signaling
- SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons in response to stress in the adult brain
- SEMA4D signals through PLXNB1 and PLXNB2 receptors to regulate the cell actin cytoskeleton and inflammatory transformation
- Pepinemab antibody binds to SEMA4D and blocks its signaling activity. This preserves normal glial cell morphology and function and averts inflammatory transformation
- Pepinemab (VX15/2503): humanized IgG4 with hinge modification
SEMA4D IS OBSERVED TO BE UPREGULATED IN NEURONS DURING DISEASE PROGRESSION
Normal
Alzheimer's Disease
Huntington's Disease
Sema4D
Neuron
(HUC/HUD)
Semaphorin 4D is upregulated in neurons of diseased brains and triggers astrocyte reactivity
Human autopsy sections of frontal lobe
Elizabeth E Evans, Vikas Mishra, Crystal Mallow, Elaine Gersz, Leslie Balch, Alan Howell, Ernest S. Smith, Terrence L. Fisher, Maurice Zauderer*
Journal of Neuroinflammation, 2022,.
SEMA4D IS PROGRESSIVELY UPREGULATED WITH
INCREASING PATHOLOGIC STAGES OF Huntington's Disease
Frontal Cortex
Parietal Lobe
Striatum (Caudate/Putamen)
Human
Human
Human
SEMA4D in
neurons
Neuron
Density
Evans et al. Journal of Neuroinflammation, (2022) 19:200.
