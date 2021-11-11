SEMA4D blocking antibody, pepinemab , is a novel potential treatment for neurodegenerative disease: clinical proof of concept in HD supports clinical development in AD
11/11/2021 | 02:48pm EST
SEMA4D blocking antibody, pepinemab, is a novel potential treatment for neurodegenerative disease: clinical proof of concept in HD supports clinical development in AD
Terrence Fisher, PhD
VP, Clinical Sciences
tfisher@vaccinex.com
FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENTS
To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "planned," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company's research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to the Company's dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb® platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect its development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K for year end December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.
Disclosures Fulltimeemployee:Vaccinex,Inc.
Huntington's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Rett Syndrome
Multiple Sclerosis,
PPMS
PEPINEMAB REPROGRAMS UNDERLYING PATHOLOGY IN CNS DISEASE
Toxic
Aggregates
Repair and restore
normal function
mHTT, Aβ, Tau
Neuronal Stress
Pepinemab
Reduce inflammation
Aberrant
SEMA4D
Signaling
Reactive Glia/
blocking antibody
Differentiation of
Neuroinflammation
glial precursor cells
Breakdown of BBB
Reprogram
reactive glia
Remyelination
Autoimmunity
Restore BBB
3
SEMA4D antibody blockade
improves disease phenotype in preclinical models
2015 Neurobiology of Disease
2014 Neurobiology of Disease
2021
4
SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons during underlying disease progression
Normal
Alzheimer's Disease Huntington's Disease
Sema4D
Neuron
(HUC/HUD)
MERGE
Human autopsy sections
Human autopsy sections
of frontal lobe
of frontal lobe
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 19:46:02 UTC.