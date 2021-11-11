Log in
    VCNX   US9186401033

VACCINEX, INC.

(VCNX)
SEMA4D blocking antibody, pepinemab , is a novel potential treatment for neurodegenerative disease: clinical proof of concept in HD supports clinical development in AD

11/11/2021 | 02:48pm EST
SEMA4D blocking antibody, pepinemab, is a novel potential treatment for neurodegenerative disease: clinical proof of concept in HD supports clinical development in AD

Terrence Fisher, PhD

VP, Clinical Sciences

tfisher@vaccinex.com

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "planned," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company's research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to the Company's dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb® platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect its development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K for year end December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Disclosures Fulltimeemployee:Vaccinex,Inc.

Huntington's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Rett Syndrome

Multiple Sclerosis,

PPMS

PEPINEMAB REPROGRAMS UNDERLYING PATHOLOGY IN CNS DISEASE

Toxic

Aggregates

Repair and restore

normal function

mHTT, Aβ, Tau

Neuronal Stress

Pepinemab

Reduce inflammation

Aberrant

SEMA4D

Signaling

Reactive Glia/

blocking antibody

Differentiation of

Neuroinflammation

glial precursor cells

Breakdown of BBB

Reprogram

reactive glia

Remyelination

Autoimmunity

Restore BBB

3

SEMA4D antibody blockade

improves disease phenotype in preclinical models

2015 Neurobiology of Disease

2014 Neurobiology of Disease

2021

4

SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons during underlying disease progression

Normal

Alzheimer's Disease Huntington's Disease

Sema4D

Neuron

(HUC/HUD)

MERGE

Human autopsy sections

Human autopsy sections

of frontal lobe

of frontal lobe

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 19:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,63 M - -
Net income 2020 -28,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,3 M 61,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 133x
EV / Sales 2020 71,9x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart VACCINEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vaccinex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VACCINEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,99 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurice Zauderer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott E. Royer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Albert Dov Friedberg Chairman
Ernie Smith Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Elizabeth Evans Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VACCINEX, INC.-3.86%61
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.55%84 445
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.79%65 054
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.89%59 427
BIONTECH SE188.76%56 854
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.49%47 776