Correlative and spatial biomarker analysis of a phase 1/2b study to evaluate

PEPINEMAB IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB for first-linetreatment of patients

with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer

#2603

Elizabeth E. Evans1, Terrence L. Fisher1, Crystal Mallow1, Amber Foster1, John E. Leonard1, Marya F. Chaney2, Tarek Mekhail3, Nagashree Seetharamu4, Conor Steuer5, Nabil F. Saba5, Douglas Adkins6, J. Thaddeus Beck7, Alain Algazi8, Barbara Burtness9, Megan Baumgart10, Steven Hager11, Christopher Chay12, Alexander Spira13, Ellen Giampoli 10, and Maurice Zauderer1

1Vaccinex, Inc., Rochester, NY; 2Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, NJ; 3Advent Health Cancer Institute, Orlando, FL; Zuckerberg Cancer Center, 4Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY; 5Emory University ,Atlanta, GA; Emory University Winship Cancer Institute, Atlanta, GA; 6Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; 7Highlands Oncology Group, Springdale, AR; 8University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; 9Yale University School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, CT; 10University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; 11California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence, San Diego, CA; 12Cancer Care of Western North Carolina, Asheville, NC; Virginia Cancer Specialists, Fairfax, VA

Pepinemab in combination with Pembrolizumab

KEYNOTE-B84

  • Single-arm,open label, phase 1b/2 study
  • Analysis stratified by PD-L1 status
  • 18 medical centers in USA

Inclusion: pathologically confirmed R/M SCC; ECOG ≤ 1, immunotherapy naive

Exclusion: progressive disease within 6 months of curatively intended systemic treatment given for locoregionally advanced disease, symptomatic CNS metastases, active autoimmune disease.

Study design mimics KEYNOTE-048.

Treatment

Phase 1b Safety

Phase 2 Efficacy

Outcome Measures

20mg/kg pepinemab

Pre-specified Interim Analysis

Safety

+ 200mg pembrolizumab, Q3W

(36 patients)

Objective Response

Current Enrollment 49 patients

Biomarker Outcomes

KEYNOTE-B84(NCT04815720) is an ongoing single-armopen-label study evaluating the safety, efficacy, and PK/PD of pepinemab in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to evaluate spatial interactions of tumoral immune cells. Pre- and on-treatment tumor biopsies were collected and assessed by multiplex immunohistochemistry for up to

36 biomarkers/biopsy. Unbiased algorithms identified co- localization of markers for advanced cell phenotyping, density, spatial and proximity analysis. Biomarker results were then stratified by demographic and clinical outcome measures.

Background

Safety

Biologic Activity

Efficacy

Clinical Benefit in

Increased ORR and DCR in

Altering the balance of suppressive myeloid

Treatment Induced

Presence of Mature TLS Correlates

Hard-to-treat Populations

Hard-to-treatPD-L1 low

KN-B84

KN-048

to Antigen Presenting Cells

Mature Immune Aggregates

with Disease Control

56% of HPV negative

Disease Control Progressive Disease

✱✱✱✱

"cold tumors" showed

Pepi+Pembro

Pembro

100

Progression-free survival

~2x

Activated APC

cells/AggregateB (mean+SEM)

✱✱✱✱

100

induction of TLS after

identified. Pepinemab

80

0

treatment

DCR

21%

11%

CD68)

ORR

HLA-DR+ (CD11c and

Tumor

60

50

TLS

Progression-Free Survival

Pan-Cytokeratin+

No concerning or

MDSC

40

ns

**

Increased in PD-L1 low CPS 1-19

~2x

Arg1+ CD14 and CD15

No TLS

unexpected safety signals

20

74%

37%

does not add toxicity to

0

0

5

10

PreTx OnTx

PreTx OnTx

pembrolizumab

Disease Control

Disease Progression

Time(months)

Patients who experience clinical benefit (Disease Control) during

B cell aggregates correlate with PFS. On-treatment

PFS

AEs appear to be either disease-

Treatment appears to reverse the immunosuppressive tumor

8.2mo

2.2mo

treatment with pepinemab and pembrolizumab have a higher

biopsies with one or more B cell aggregates positively

related or prior medical history

microenvironment in patients who experienced clinical

benefit, compared to those with progressive disease.

frequency of mature immune aggregates with a high density of B

correlates with longer progression-free survival. N=12 on-

related and are low grade

cells in their on-treatment biopsy (n=7) compared to their pre-

treatment biopsies at interim analysis. Log Rank survival

(Grade 1-2)

treatment biopsies (n=16), p<0.0001. One-way ANOVA, ****

statistical analysis resulted in a ** p value of 0.0056.

p<0.0001; ns = not significant, p≥0.05.

Myeloid cells contribute to suppression of adaptive immunity within the TME and limit the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) signaling through its receptors (PlexinB1/B2,CD72) promotes recruitment and suppressive function of myeloid suppressor cells (MDSC).1 Blocking antibody to SEMA4D attenuated MDSC and increased penetration and organization of dendritic cells (DC) and T cells into tertiary lymphoid structures that enhanced activity of ICI in preclinical and clinical studies.1,2 Pepinemab, in combination with anti-PD-L1 was well tolerated and provided clinical benefit in patients with ICI-resistant,PD-L1-low NSCLC3. We hypothesize that SEMA4D blocking antibody pepinemab may regulate infiltration and crosstalk of immune cells in

Results

  • An increase in the balance of activated APC (HLA-DR+CD11c+ and HLA-DR+CD68+) to suppressive MDSC (Arg1+CD14+ and ARG1+CD15+) was observed in patients with durable disease control.
  • Combination therapy induced the formation of highly organized immune aggregates, including a high density of activated B cells, DC's, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, including stem-like CD8+TCF1+PD1+ T cells.
  • Presence of immune aggregates increased in on-treatment compared to pre-treatment biopsies, even in HPV-negative and PD-L1 low tumors.
  • Favorable spatial interactions between DC-1, CD8, CD4, and B cells was associated with PFS and disease control.

Combination therapy induced formation of highly organized

Combination Therapy Reprograms

immune aggregates with Key Immune Cells for Antigen Presentation

Cold Tumors to Hot Tumors,

and Expansion of T cells

Induces TLS and

TLS in Matched Biopsy Pairs

Immune Aggregate Organization

Correlates with Disease Control

2.5

P = 0.0858

Disease Control (CPS <20)

Progressive Disease (CPS ≥20)

Disease Control

CPS lo

CPS hi

2.0

TME

Avg

Screen

OnTx

Screen

Density (mm^2 TME)

TME as a novel and complementary mechanism of immune enhancement when combined with immune checkpoint therapy.

SEMA4D

Anti-SEMA4D

Immune Suppression

Immune Enhancement

1

4

2

3

TLS

Immune Attack/

Tumor Death

• Ligand SEMA4D expressed on

Pepinemab in combination with pembrolizumab

Tumor and/or Lymphocytes

Receptor Plexin B1/B2 (PLXN)

1) Activates Dendritic Cells

expressed on Myeloid cells

2) Induces Tertiary Lymphoid Structures

Ligand:Receptor engagement

(TLS)

induces recruitment /

3) Expands T cells in Tumor

suppressive Myeloid function

Inhibit T cell function

4) Reverses Myeloid Immunosuppression

Treatment Induced Dendritic cells, B cells and T cells within the TME in Disease Control Patients

CD11c+CD68+Density/mm^2 TME

MacDC

CD11c+ DC

(DCR)(PD) High

500

CD11c+Density/mm^2 TME

1000

P = 0.0640

TLS Density

400

800

B cell

300

Screen OnTx Screen OnTx

600

Screen OnTx Screen OnTx

CD8

AvgDensity

200

400

CD8CD69

100

200

CD4(FP3-)

CD68

0

0

CD68HLADR

B cells

CD8+ T cells

CD11cCD68

(mm^2TME)

TME/mm^2

300

TME/mm^2

1500

CD11cCD141

500

2500

CD11cCD68HLADR

CD11c

400

2000

CD11cHLADR

CD20

200

CD8+

1000

CD11cCD141HLADR

Low

Density

100

Density

500

Total APC HLADR+

Screen

Screen

0

Screen OnTx Screen OnTx

0

Screen OnTx Screen OnTx

OnTx

OnTx

OnTx Biopsies show

higher Stem-Like CD8 in

Disease Control

TME

5

✱✱✱

TCF1+PD1+CD8+cells/mm^2

0

4

3

2

1

DCR

PD

Stem-like CD8 are associated with improved response to immunotherapy and share features with TFH cells found within immune aggregates. Patients with disease control had a higher density of stem-likeCD8 T cells after treatment within the TME. Statistical analysis: Two tailed unpaired t test, P<0.05

/ mm^2

1.5

TLS Density

High

1.0

B cell

TLS

CD8

#

0.5

CD8CD69

T cells

Low

0.0

CD4(FP3-)

CD4(FP3-)CD69

PreTx OnTx

PreTx

OnTx

DCR

PD

DC

T cell

Stem-Like T cells

CD4 T helper cell

Treg

B cells

CD4FP3

n=7

n=5

All CD11c+

CD8+

CD8+ TCF1+

CD4+FoxP3-

CD4+FoxP3+

CD20+

Stem-like CD8

Disease Control

Progressive Disease

CD68

CD68HLADR

within Immune Aggregates

TLS Density /mm^2 Colors indicate % cell makeup

APCs

CD11cCD68

Progressive

CD11cCD68HLADR

CD8+TCF1+PD1+ cells / B cell aggregate

20

Disease Control

CPS

CD11c

Disease

<20

CD11cHLADR

15

○ CPS

CD11cCD141

≥20

CD11cCD141HLADR

10

n=10

n=7

n=7

5

0

CR03PR02SD03SD04SD06SD09SD11PD02PD04PD05PD06PD09

Patients experiencing disease control following treatment with pepinemab plus pembrolizumab showed an

Patients with PD-L1 low (CPS < 20) tumors have lower TLS, B cells, T

increase in the number of B cell aggregates (above). These aggregates exhibit spatial organization that is

characteristic of functional immune response, similar

to mature TLS. Highly organized immune

cells and APCs than PD-L1

high

(CPS ≥ 20) disease before

Tumor Response

~ 2x increase in ORR, DCR, and PFS in

CPS <20 with pepi+pembro combination treatment, compared to historical control7

Disease control patients (DCR include: CR, PR, SD) show an increase in important

Disease Control (DCR)

inflammatory immune cell subsets when treated with pepinemab plus pembrolizumab.

Screen n=17, OnTx n=8

MacDc and CD8 T cells had the most significant increase with treatment. Statistical

Disease Progression (PD)

analysis: Two tailed unpaired t test, P<0.05

Screen n=11, OnTx n=6

aggregates contain zones of high-density APCs (activated DC, B cells) and a T cell zone with CD8, CD4 T

treatment. After combination treatment, PD-L1 low patients

TCF1+PD1+CD8+ Stem-like progenitor cells

helper cells and stem-like CD8's. In contrast, patients with progressive disease and untreated patient tumors

demonstrate increased density of immune cells needed to mount a

appear to be associated with Disease

predominantly contain no or few immune aggregates with spatial interactions that favor immune

robust immune response, including B cells, T cells and APCs, along

Control and located within B cell aggregates

suppression, including abundance of Treg. Remarkably, TLS were induced in HPV-negative HNSCC, which

with an induction of TLS that correlate with durable disease control.

typically have low TLS and lower disease control rates.

CPS <1

CPS 1-19

CPS <20

CPS ≥20

KN-B84

KN-048

KN-B84

KN-048

KN-B84

KN-048

KN-B84

KN-048

Pepi + Pembro

Pembro

Pepi + Pembro Pembro

Pepi + Pembro Pembro

Pepi + Pembro Pembro

Total

(6)

44

(13)

(124)

(19)

(168)

(17)

(133)

CR

1

16.7%

0.0%

1

7.6%

3.2%

2

10.5%

2.4%

1

5.9%

7.5%

PR

0

0%

4.5%

2

15.4%

11.3%

2

10.5%

9.5%

2

11.8%

15.8%

SD

2

33.3%

22.7%

8

61.5%

25.8%

10

52.6%

25.0%

5

29.4%

30.1%

ORR

1

16.7%

4.5%

3

23.1%

14.5%

4

21.1 %

11.9%

3

17.6%

23.3%

DCR

3

50.0%

27.3%

11

84.6%

40.3%

14

73.7%

36.9%

8

47.1%

53.4%

Novel and Independent Mechanism of Pepinemab

Results suggest that combination therapy

Similar observations in separate trial for patients with

Evidence of treatment-induced biologic activity

induced formation of highly organized lymphoid

metastatic melanoma, supporting that combination

corresponding with disease control and suggests a novel

aggregates in HNSCC tumors, with a high

immunotherapy with pepinemab induces mature

and independent mechanism of pepinemab to enhance

density of activated B cells, DC and T cells.

lymphoid structures within the TME2.

immune interactions and ICI activity.

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in cancer, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "planned," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company's research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, the risks related to the Company's dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb® platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the Company's development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent year end Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

REFERENCES

  1. Clavijo PE et al. Cancer Immunol Res. 2019 (2):282-291.
  2. Olson B et al. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2022;10.
  3. Shafique MR et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2021 Jul 1;27(13):3630-3640.
  4. Rossi AJ et al. Ann Surg Oncol 28, 4098-4099 (2021)
  5. Ruffin AT et al. NATURE COMMUNICATIONS (2021) 12:3349.
  1. Labroots webinar: Tertiary lymphoid structures to the forefront of
    immunotherapy: what are they good for? Tullia C. Bruno, PhD Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh, Hillman Cancer Center
  2. NCT02358031. Burtness et al. 2022 Clinical Oncology 40 (21): 2321-
    2332. NOTE: CPS <20 was calculated post-hoc from analysis of CPS<1 and 1-19 assessments; these do not represent alpha controlled

analyses

  1. Fisher et al, Cytometry Part B, 2016; 90B, 199-208
  2. Harmonize inclusion / exclusion criteria of KEYNOTE-048 Phase 3 study, reference for historical comparison of single agent KEYTRUDA

