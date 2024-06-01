Correlative and spatial biomarker analysis of a phase 1/2b study to evaluate
PEPINEMAB IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB for first-linetreatment of patients
with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer
Elizabeth E. Evans1, Terrence L. Fisher1, Crystal Mallow1, Amber Foster1, John E. Leonard1, Marya F. Chaney2, Tarek Mekhail3, Nagashree Seetharamu4, Conor Steuer5, Nabil F. Saba5, Douglas Adkins6, J. Thaddeus Beck7, Alain Algazi8, Barbara Burtness9, Megan Baumgart10, Steven Hager11, Christopher Chay12, Alexander Spira13, Ellen Giampoli 10, and Maurice Zauderer1
1Vaccinex, Inc., Rochester, NY; 2Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, NJ; 3Advent Health Cancer Institute, Orlando, FL; Zuckerberg Cancer Center, 4Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY; 5Emory University ,Atlanta, GA; Emory University Winship Cancer Institute, Atlanta, GA; 6Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; 7Highlands Oncology Group, Springdale, AR; 8University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; 9Yale University School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, CT; 10University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; 11California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence, San Diego, CA; 12Cancer Care of Western North Carolina, Asheville, NC; Virginia Cancer Specialists, Fairfax, VA
Pepinemab in combination with Pembrolizumab
KEYNOTE-B84
- Single-arm,open label, phase 1b/2 study
- Analysis stratified by PD-L1 status
- 18 medical centers in USA
Inclusion: pathologically confirmed R/M SCC; ECOG ≤ 1, immunotherapy naive
Exclusion: progressive disease within 6 months of curatively intended systemic treatment given for locoregionally advanced disease, symptomatic CNS metastases, active autoimmune disease.
Study design mimics KEYNOTE-048.
Treatment
Phase 1b Safety
Phase 2 Efficacy
Outcome Measures
20mg/kg pepinemab
Pre-specified Interim Analysis
Safety
+ 200mg pembrolizumab, Q3W
(36 patients)
Objective Response
Current Enrollment 49 patients
Biomarker Outcomes
KEYNOTE-B84(NCT04815720) is an ongoing single-armopen-label study evaluating the safety, efficacy, and PK/PD of pepinemab in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to evaluate spatial interactions of tumoral immune cells. Pre- and on-treatment tumor biopsies were collected and assessed by multiplex immunohistochemistry for up to
36 biomarkers/biopsy. Unbiased algorithms identified co- localization of markers for advanced cell phenotyping, density, spatial and proximity analysis. Biomarker results were then stratified by demographic and clinical outcome measures.
Background
Safety
Biologic Activity
Efficacy
Clinical Benefit in
Increased ORR and DCR in
Altering the balance of suppressive myeloid
Treatment Induced
Presence of Mature TLS Correlates
Hard-to-treat Populations
Hard-to-treatPD-L1 low
KN-B84
KN-048
to Antigen Presenting Cells
Mature Immune Aggregates
with Disease Control
56% of HPV negative
Disease Control Progressive Disease
✱✱✱✱
"cold tumors" showed
Pepi+Pembro
Pembro
100
Progression-free survival
~2x
Activated APC
cells/AggregateB (mean+SEM)
✱✱✱✱
100
induction of TLS after
identified. Pepinemab
80
0
treatment
DCR
21%
11%
CD68)
ORR
HLA-DR+ (CD11c and
Tumor
60
50
TLS
Progression-Free Survival
Pan-Cytokeratin+
No concerning or
MDSC
40
ns
**
Increased in PD-L1 low CPS 1-19
~2x
Arg1+ CD14 and CD15
No TLS
unexpected safety signals
20
74%
37%
does not add toxicity to
0
0
5
10
PreTx OnTx
PreTx OnTx
pembrolizumab
Disease Control
Disease Progression
Time(months)
Patients who experience clinical benefit (Disease Control) during
B cell aggregates correlate with PFS. On-treatment
PFS
AEs appear to be either disease-
Treatment appears to reverse the immunosuppressive tumor
8.2mo
2.2mo
treatment with pepinemab and pembrolizumab have a higher
biopsies with one or more B cell aggregates positively
related or prior medical history
microenvironment in patients who experienced clinical
benefit, compared to those with progressive disease.
frequency of mature immune aggregates with a high density of B
correlates with longer progression-free survival. N=12 on-
related and are low grade
cells in their on-treatment biopsy (n=7) compared to their pre-
treatment biopsies at interim analysis. Log Rank survival
(Grade 1-2)
treatment biopsies (n=16), p<0.0001. One-way ANOVA, ****
statistical analysis resulted in a ** p value of 0.0056.
p<0.0001; ns = not significant, p≥0.05.
Myeloid cells contribute to suppression of adaptive immunity within the TME and limit the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) signaling through its receptors (PlexinB1/B2,CD72) promotes recruitment and suppressive function of myeloid suppressor cells (MDSC).1 Blocking antibody to SEMA4D attenuated MDSC and increased penetration and organization of dendritic cells (DC) and T cells into tertiary lymphoid structures that enhanced activity of ICI in preclinical and clinical studies.1,2 Pepinemab, in combination with anti-PD-L1 was well tolerated and provided clinical benefit in patients with ICI-resistant,PD-L1-low NSCLC3. We hypothesize that SEMA4D blocking antibody pepinemab may regulate infiltration and crosstalk of immune cells in
Results
- An increase in the balance of activated APC (HLA-DR+CD11c+ and HLA-DR+CD68+) to suppressive MDSC (Arg1+CD14+ and ARG1+CD15+) was observed in patients with durable disease control.
- Combination therapy induced the formation of highly organized immune aggregates, including a high density of activated B cells, DC's, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, including stem-like CD8+TCF1+PD1+ T cells.
- Presence of immune aggregates increased in on-treatment compared to pre-treatment biopsies, even in HPV-negative and PD-L1 low tumors.
- Favorable spatial interactions between DC-1, CD8, CD4, and B cells was associated with PFS and disease control.
Combination therapy induced formation of highly organized
Combination Therapy Reprograms
immune aggregates with Key Immune Cells for Antigen Presentation
Cold Tumors to Hot Tumors,
and Expansion of T cells
Induces TLS and
TLS in Matched Biopsy Pairs
Immune Aggregate Organization
Correlates with Disease Control
2.5
P = 0.0858
Disease Control (CPS <20)
Progressive Disease (CPS ≥20)
Disease Control
CPS lo
CPS hi
2.0
TME
Avg
Screen
OnTx
Screen
Density (mm^2 TME)
TME as a novel and complementary mechanism of immune enhancement when combined with immune checkpoint therapy.
SEMA4D
Anti-SEMA4D
Immune Suppression
Immune Enhancement
1
4
2
3
TLS
Immune Attack/
Tumor Death
• Ligand SEMA4D expressed on
Pepinemab in combination with pembrolizumab
Tumor and/or Lymphocytes
•
Receptor Plexin B1/B2 (PLXN)
1) Activates Dendritic Cells
•
expressed on Myeloid cells
2) Induces Tertiary Lymphoid Structures
Ligand:Receptor engagement
(TLS)
induces recruitment /
3) Expands T cells in Tumor
•
suppressive Myeloid function
Inhibit T cell function
4) Reverses Myeloid Immunosuppression
Treatment Induced Dendritic cells, B cells and T cells within the TME in Disease Control Patients
CD11c+CD68+Density/mm^2 TME
MacDC
CD11c+ DC
(DCR)(PD) High
500
✱
CD11c+Density/mm^2 TME
1000
P = 0.0640
TLS Density
400
800
B cell
300
Screen OnTx Screen OnTx
600
Screen OnTx Screen OnTx
CD8
AvgDensity
200
400
CD8CD69
100
200
CD4(FP3-)
CD68
0
0
CD68HLADR
B cells
CD8+ T cells
CD11cCD68
(mm^2TME)
TME/mm^2
300
TME/mm^2
1500
CD11cCD141
✱
500
2500
CD11cCD68HLADR
CD11c
400
2000
CD11cHLADR
CD20
200
CD8+
1000
CD11cCD141HLADR
Low
Density
100
Density
500
Total APC HLADR+
Screen
Screen
0
Screen OnTx Screen OnTx
0
Screen OnTx Screen OnTx
OnTx
OnTx
OnTx Biopsies show
higher Stem-Like CD8 in
Disease Control
TME
5
✱✱✱
TCF1+PD1+CD8+cells/mm^2
0
4
3
2
1
DCR
PD
Stem-like CD8 are associated with improved response to immunotherapy and share features with TFH cells found within immune aggregates. Patients with disease control had a higher density of stem-likeCD8 T cells after treatment within the TME. Statistical analysis: Two tailed unpaired t test, P<0.05
/ mm^2
1.5
TLS Density
High
1.0
B cell
TLS
CD8
#
0.5
CD8CD69
T cells
Low
0.0
CD4(FP3-)
CD4(FP3-)CD69
PreTx OnTx
PreTx
OnTx
DCR
PD
DC
T cell
Stem-Like T cells
CD4 T helper cell
Treg
B cells
CD4FP3
n=7
n=5
All CD11c+
CD8+
CD8+ TCF1+
CD4+FoxP3-
CD4+FoxP3+
CD20+
Stem-like CD8
Disease Control
Progressive Disease
CD68
CD68HLADR
within Immune Aggregates
TLS Density /mm^2 Colors indicate % cell makeup
APCs
CD11cCD68
Progressive
CD11cCD68HLADR
CD8+TCF1+PD1+ cells / B cell aggregate
20
Disease Control
● CPS
CD11c
Disease
<20
CD11cHLADR
15
○ CPS
CD11cCD141
≥20
CD11cCD141HLADR
10
n=10
n=7
n=7
5
0
CR03PR02SD03SD04SD06SD09SD11PD02PD04PD05PD06PD09
Patients experiencing disease control following treatment with pepinemab plus pembrolizumab showed an
Patients with PD-L1 low (CPS < 20) tumors have lower TLS, B cells, T
increase in the number of B cell aggregates (above). These aggregates exhibit spatial organization that is
characteristic of functional immune response, similar
to mature TLS. Highly organized immune
cells and APCs than PD-L1
high
(CPS ≥ 20) disease before
Tumor Response
~ 2x increase in ORR, DCR, and PFS in
CPS <20 with pepi+pembro combination treatment, compared to historical control7
Disease control patients (DCR include: CR, PR, SD) show an increase in important
Disease Control (DCR)
inflammatory immune cell subsets when treated with pepinemab plus pembrolizumab.
Screen n=17, OnTx n=8
MacDc and CD8 T cells had the most significant increase with treatment. Statistical
Disease Progression (PD)
analysis: Two tailed unpaired t test, P<0.05
Screen n=11, OnTx n=6
aggregates contain zones of high-density APCs (activated DC, B cells) and a T cell zone with CD8, CD4 T
treatment. After combination treatment, PD-L1 low patients
TCF1+PD1+CD8+ Stem-like progenitor cells
helper cells and stem-like CD8's. In contrast, patients with progressive disease and untreated patient tumors
demonstrate increased density of immune cells needed to mount a
appear to be associated with Disease
predominantly contain no or few immune aggregates with spatial interactions that favor immune
robust immune response, including B cells, T cells and APCs, along
Control and located within B cell aggregates
suppression, including abundance of Treg. Remarkably, TLS were induced in HPV-negative HNSCC, which
with an induction of TLS that correlate with durable disease control.
typically have low TLS and lower disease control rates.
CPS <1
CPS 1-19
CPS <20
CPS ≥20
KN-B84
KN-048
KN-B84
KN-048
KN-B84
KN-048
KN-B84
KN-048
Pepi + Pembro
Pembro
Pepi + Pembro Pembro
Pepi + Pembro Pembro
Pepi + Pembro Pembro
Total
(6)
44
(13)
(124)
(19)
(168)
(17)
(133)
CR
1
16.7%
0.0%
1
7.6%
3.2%
2
10.5%
2.4%
1
5.9%
7.5%
PR
0
0%
4.5%
2
15.4%
11.3%
2
10.5%
9.5%
2
11.8%
15.8%
SD
2
33.3%
22.7%
8
61.5%
25.8%
10
52.6%
25.0%
5
29.4%
30.1%
ORR
1
16.7%
4.5%
3
23.1%
14.5%
4
21.1 %
11.9%
3
17.6%
23.3%
DCR
3
50.0%
27.3%
11
84.6%
40.3%
14
73.7%
36.9%
8
47.1%
53.4%
Novel and Independent Mechanism of Pepinemab
Results suggest that combination therapy
Similar observations in separate trial for patients with
Evidence of treatment-induced biologic activity
induced formation of highly organized lymphoid
metastatic melanoma, supporting that combination
corresponding with disease control and suggests a novel
aggregates in HNSCC tumors, with a high
immunotherapy with pepinemab induces mature
and independent mechanism of pepinemab to enhance
density of activated B cells, DC and T cells.
lymphoid structures within the TME2.
immune interactions and ICI activity.
REFERENCES
- Clavijo PE et al. Cancer Immunol Res. 2019 (2):282-291.
- Olson B et al. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2022;10.
- Shafique MR et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2021 Jul 1;27(13):3630-3640.
- Rossi AJ et al. Ann Surg Oncol 28, 4098-4099 (2021)
- Ruffin AT et al. NATURE COMMUNICATIONS (2021) 12:3349.
-
Labroots webinar: Tertiary lymphoid structures to the forefront of
immunotherapy: what are they good for? Tullia C. Bruno, PhD Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh, Hillman Cancer Center
- NCT02358031. Burtness et al. 2022 Clinical Oncology 40 (21): 2321-
2332. NOTE: CPS <20 was calculated post-hoc from analysis of CPS<1 and 1-19 assessments; these do not represent alpha controlled
analyses
- Fisher et al, Cytometry Part B, 2016; 90B, 199-208
- Harmonize inclusion / exclusion criteria of KEYNOTE-048 Phase 3 study, reference for historical comparison of single agent KEYTRUDA
Contact: EEVANS@vaccinex.comwww.vaccinex.com
