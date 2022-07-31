Vaccinex : Corporate Presentation

SEMA4D blocking antibody, pepinemab, is a novel potential treatment for neurodegenerative disease:
Pepinemab is an antibody that blocks a key driver of
neurodegenerative disease pathology
Alzheimer's Disease: SIGNAL-AD
SEMA4D Blockade Safety and Brain Metabolic Activity in Alzheimer's Disease (AD): A Multi-center, Randomized,
Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled Safety and Biomarker Study of Pepinemab Anti-SEMA4D Antibody in early-AD
UPDATE from SIGNAL-AD
Phase 1 Safety segment is complete
Mechanism of Action
SEMA4D is upregulated in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Huntington's Disease (HD) in response to stress in CNS. SEMA4D signals to receptors on glial cells to trigger reactive inflammation and loss of normal homeostatic functions (Evans et al., J. Neuroinflammation, 2022, In Press)
Antibody blockade of SEMA4D can reduce neuroinflammation, restore normal function of astrocytes and improve synaptic function and behavioral deficits in HD (Feigin et al., Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press) and in a preclinical model of AD.
Phase 1/2a Trial Design
Inclusion Criteria
Phase 1 Safety
Phase 2a: Expansion
placebo
Monthly
up-
X12 months
n=20
Follow
Mild AD
Randomized 1:1
Double-blind
(CDR=0.5 or 1.0, MMSE 17-26)
pepinemab
40 mg/kg
Safety
Monthly
n=4
n=20
X12 months
Objectives
Safety and tolerability
Cognitive Function measures
CDR-SB,ADAS-Cog13,
MMSE, CDRS
Biomarker Outcomes
Brain Volume (vMRI),Metabolic imaging
Enrollment in Phase 2 expansion segment is ongoing
First randomized participant successfully completed study with no safety concerns
12 participants randomized to date
Funded in part by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and by a grant from the Alzheimer's Association under its 2020 Part the Cloud Program.
LESSONS LEARNED from SIGNAL-HD
SIGNAL-HD study established safety and proof of concept for pepinemab
✓ Well tolerated
✓ Target engagement and CNS penetration
Clinical Experience
Pepinemab was well tolerated, showed promise of slowing or preventing cognitive decline and a striking increase in brain metabolic activity in most brain regions as measured by FDG-PET in a Phase 2 clinical trial of participants with early HD.
Alzheimer's Disease
SIGNAL-HD study informed study design for SIGNAL-AD
Patient population: data supports the potential cognitive benefit, particularly in patients with mild cognitive deficits -> Exclude MCI
KEY Exploratory endpoints: Improved metabolic activity via FDG-PET
FDG-PET CORRELATES WITH COGNITIVE FUNCTION IN AD
Pre-specified Exploratory Endpoint, Early Manifest cohort, HD
The ongoing SIGNAL-AD study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and the effects on cognition and brain metabolism of pepinemab in early AD.
Huntington's Disease
NCT02481674
Early Manifest HD *
COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT BATTERY (HD-CAB)
Co-Primary and pre-specified Exploratory analysis
1 FDG-PET measures brain
50 μm
metabolic activity.
Decline in FDG-PET is
Targeting common pathology in Neurodegeneration
Data Analysis and Study Objectives
placebo
Monthly
X18 months
n=88
month1
Safety and Tolerability
Key Exploratory and
-up
Randomized 1:1 Double-blind
Biomarker Outcomes
Follow
Brain Volume (vMRI)
Metabolic imaging (FDG-PET)
Primary Efficacy Outcomes
PK/PD - target engagement
HD-CAB Index
PBO
88
84
82
80
79
PEPI
90
86
82
80
79
Index
0.2
Improve
CAB
0.1
Two-item HD Cognitive Assessment: Pre-specifiedCo-Primary
LS Mean
One-sided
Favors
Critical
Difference
p-value
Pepinemab
value
Estimate (95% CI)
OTS:
-1.98(-4.00, 0.05)
0.028
2 reported to correlate with cognitive impairment in AD
Pepinemab treatment
Many current intervention strategies
targeting disease-associated biomarkers
have had limited efficacy.
An alternative and
potentially complementary strategy
may target inflammation and underlying
Targeting dysregulated proteins
AD: antibodies to Aβ, Tau; BACE inhibitors
HD: gene therapy to reduce mHTT
Most have not demonstrated significant disease modifying effects in the clinic
Pepinemab: Targets reactive glia
• Neurons under stress upregulate
semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D)
• Astrocytes and microglia express
plexin B1/B2 receptors for
SEMA4D, which triggers activation
and inflammation
• Pepinemab anti-SEMA4D antibody
blocks its activity and the glial cell
activation that contributes to and
pepinemab
Monthly
Safety
(mITT)
n=91
X18 months
Cognitive Function
Post-hoc Subgroup Analyses
CGIC
The Phase 2 double-blind,placebo-controlled SIGNAL trial of pepinemab in patients with early manifest Huntington's disease (HD) has been completed and we believe the program is Phase-3 ready.
-HD
in
baseline
0.0
from
-0.1
ngeCha
Worsen
Yes
No
[0.025]
PTAP:
1.43 (-0.37,
3.23)
0.060
HD-CAB Composite Index: Pre-specified Exploratory
While the Phase 2 study did not meet the prespecified primary endpoints, pre-specified exploratory and post-hoc analyses supports
-0.2
Baseline Month 2
Month 6
Month 12
Month 17
LS Mean
One-sided Favors Critical
the potential cognitive benefit of treatment with pepinemab in HD patients, particularly those with mild cognitive deficits:
Study Months
Difference
p-value Pepinemab value
• Highly significant improvement (p=0.007) in the (Huntington's Disease Cognitive Assessment Battery (HD-CAB) Index score
•
Significant benefit in reducing apathy severity (p=0.017, 1-sided)
•
Treatment Groups
PBO B1
PEPI B1
Estimate (95% CI)
0.13 (0.03, 0.23) 0.007 Yes
Yes
Reduced atrophy (p=0.017) in caudate region of striatum
• A striking increase in brain metabolic activity as measured by FDG-PET in most brain regions
Andrew Feigin et al. Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press.
[0.025]
appears to reverse loss of metabolic activity in most brain regions.
*p ≤ 0.05
Placebo, n=31
Pepinemab, n=28
Andrew Feigin et al.
Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press.
disease pathology.
aggravates pathogenesis
* Note 86 subjects with Late Prodromal HD were also included in the study
PEPINEMAB APPEARS TO
DRUG PENETRATION and
SEMA4D regulates Glia activation
Smith, et.al. Neurobiology of Disease, 73:254-268. 2015
SEMA4D IS UPREGULATED IN NEURONS DURING ALZHEIMER'S AND HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE
COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT BATTERY (HD-CAB)
Exploratory and Post-hoc analysis to characterize patient populations
Normal
Alzheimer's Disease Huntington's Disease
Sema4D
Neuron
(HUC/HUD)
1
"Learning effect" is lost when HD
symptoms become manifest
2
Pepinemab treatment restores the
ability to benefit from experience
(ie, to learn)
Potential cognitive benefit of pepinemab is more evident in subjects with greater cognitive deficits at baseline
pepinemab
prodromal
early manifest
placebo
pepinemab
pepinemab
p=0.0025
placebo
REDUCE BRAIN ATROPHY
Volumetric MRI- Boundary Shift Integral Analysis (BSI) Pre-specified Exploratory Endpoint, Early Manifest cohort
Caudate Atrophy (CBSI)
Ventricular Expansion (VBSI)
TARGET ENGAGEMENT
Most subjects dosed with
sSEMA4D complexes
pepinemab have ≥
increase in subjects dosed
saturating levels (100-
with pepinemab - suggesting
300 ng/ml) in CSF
target engagement
Evans et al. Journal of Neuroinflammation, 2022, In Press.
Evans et al. Journal of Neuroinflammation, 2022, In Press.
Human autopsy sections of frontal lobe
Andrew Feigin et al. Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press.
placebo
LS Mean Difference Estimate (95% CI):
CBSI: -1.54(-2.79,-0.29);p = 0.017
VBSI:-2.47(-5.04, 0.10); p = 0.060
Andrew Feigin et al. Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press.
Andrew Feigin et al. Nature Medicine, 2022, In Press.
