Vaccinex : Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study

Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study 1

SEMA4D is progressively upregulated in NeuN+ neurons of HD mice

Q175 transgenic mouse model of HD

HD-3M

HD-6M

HD-9.3M

WT-3M

WT-6M

WT-9.3M

Sema4D

NeuN

Merge

• SEMA4D expression is upregulated in HD mice as disease progresses, compared to low expression in WT control. o SEMA4D is upregulated early in disease, prior to onset of symptoms, which occurs ~ 5 months of age in Q175 HD transgenic mice.

• SEMA4D co-localizes with NeuN+ neurons.

NeuN/Sema staining of retrosplenial cortex region of Q175 knock-in mouse model of HD and age-matched wild type (WT) littermate controls. Representative images are shown from analysis of 3 mice/time-point. M = months of age.

September, 2020 I

3

SEMA4D triggers collapse of actin cytoskeleton in astrocytes

A

B

Untreated rSEMA4D

September, 2020 I

4

SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons during Human HD and AD disease progression

Frontal Lobe

Normal

HD Stage0

HD Stage1

HD Stage2

Alzheimer's Disease

Sema4D

HUC/HUD

Merge

September, 2020

I5

SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During HD Progression:

Glutamine Synthetase, a marker of normal astrocyte function, is progressively reduced

SEMA4D in NeuronsHuC/HuD+ Neurons

SEMA4D

Caudate/Putamen

SEMA4DexpressioninHucHuD+

(MeanAU/mm2+SEM)

#HuC/HuD+cells (Mean#/mm2+SEM)

uc/ u eu o s Caudate/Putamen

Glutamine Synthetase

GSExpression (Mean/mm2+SEM)(AU)

Caudate/Putamen

6

SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During Alzheimer's Progression

Frontal Cortex

Temporal Lobe

Thalamus

SEMA4D in Neurons

HuC/HuD+ Neurons

Glutamine Synthetase

June, 2020 I

7

(VX15-2503-N-131)

Cohort B Results

Clinical Trial Design

18 months

2020

18 or 36 months

2020

September, 2020 I

9

Abbreviated Baseline Characteristics - ITT Population

Cohort B1 (N=179) Cohort B2 (N=86) PBO (N=88) PEPI (N=91) PBO (N=45) PEPI (N=41) Discontinued Treatment Early 10 13 2 0 Had Any SAE (*) 8 4 4 2 Had Any Grade 3+ AE (*) 14 17 6 8 CAG repeat length 44.1 (3.8) 43.5 (3.1) 42.8 (2.3) 42.4 (2.7) CAP score (**) 470 (96) 466 (85) 374 (72) 404 (98) UHDRS-DCL at screening, n(%) 0,1 -Normal or non-specific signs 0 0 0 0 2 - May be HD (50%-89% confident) 0 0 31 (69%) 29 (71%) 3 - Likely HD (90%-98% confident 0 0 14 (31%) 12 (29%) 4 -Unequivocal HD (>99% confident) 88 (100%) 91 (100%) 0 0

*pre-COVID era; **CAP score = age×(CAG repeat length - 33.66)

Demographics & Baseline Characteristics

Cohort B1 (N=179) Cohort B2 (N=86) PBO PEPI PBO PEPI Age (years) 48 (11) 50 (11) 43 (11) 47 (11) Female (%) 55 48 60 56 White (%) 93 97 100 98 Education (years) 16 (2.3) 15 (2.2) 16 (2.7) 15 (2.6) CAP score 470 (96) 466 (85) 374 (72) 404 (98) Years since symptom onset 4.7 (3.7) 5.8 (4.9)

PBO = placebo, PEPI = pepinemab

B1 = Early Manifest, B2 = Late Prodromal

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Co-Primary 1 - Early Manifest (B1)

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 0.06 (-0.24, 0.37)

One-sided p-value Favors PEPI Success [Critical value] 0.35 Yes No [0.025]

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Categorical analysis- Early Manifest (Cohort B1)

Month 17 categories Placebo Pepinemab N=79 N=78 3-Very much improved 0 0 2-Much improved 3 (4%) 3 (4%) 1-Minimally improved 11 (14%) 12 (15% ) 0-Not changed 21 (27%) 28 (36%) -1-Minimally worse 38 (48%) 26 (33%) -2-Much worse 6 (8)% 8 (10%) -3-Very much worse 0 1 (1%) -1 to -3 56% 45% Fisher's exact test nominal one-sided p= 0.102 for worsening score

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest

TFC 11

TFC 12-13

Month 17 categories 3-Very much improved 0 0 2-Much improved 1 (4%) 1 (4%) 1-Minimally improved 3 (11%) 4 (16%) 0-Not changed 4 (14%) 9 (36%) -1-Minimally worse 16 (57%) 9 (36%) -2-Much worse 4 (14%) 2 ( 8%) -3-Very much worse 0 0 -1 to -3 71% 44% Placebo Pepinemab Month 17 categories N=28 N=25 3-Very much improved 0 2-Much improved 2 (4%) 2 (4%) 1-Minimally improved 8 (16%) 8 (15%) 0-Not changed 17 (33%) 19 (36%) -1-Minimally worse 22 (43%) 17 (32%) -2-Much worse 2 (4%) 6 (11%) -3-Very much worse 0 1 (2%) -1 to -3 47% 45% Placebo Pepinemab N=51 N=53

0

nominal one-sided p= 0.041

Fisher's exact test for worsening score

nominal one-sided p= no difference

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest

Baseline UHDRS TFC 11

Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13

OTS Assessment of Executive Function - Planning and Memory

One Touch Stockings (OTS) - Cohort B1

Co-Primary 2a: Cognitive Assessment

One-sided p-value Favors PEPI Success [Critical value] 0.028 Yes No [0.025] [0.0125]

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = -1.98 (-4.00, 0.05)

Paced Tapping (PTAP) - Cohort B1 Co-Primary 2b: Cognitive Assessment

One-sided p-value Favors PEPI Success [Critical value] 0.06 Yes No [0.025] [0.0125]

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 1.43 (-0.37, 3.23)

Post-hoc analysis of HD-CAB Index - Cohort B1

One-sided p-value Favors PEPI Critical value 0.007 Yes Yes [0.025]

Baseline to Month 17 Analysis for HD-CAB with MMRM: Cohort B1 mITT Population

PBO PEPI Difference, PEPI - PBO Population / Parameter Na Mean (SE) Na Mean (SE) Estimate (95% CI) One-Sided p-value (+ Favors PEPI)b Cohort B1 mITT (N=178) OTS (sec)c PTAP (1/sec)d SDMTe EMOf HVLT-Rg TMT-B (sec)h HD-CAB Index (Cohort B1 reference)i 88 88 87 88 88 88 88 87 -0.33 (0.72) -1.67 (0.65) -3.59 (0.70) -0.09 (0.33) 0.21 (0.73) 8.27 (4.24) -0.12 (0.04) 90 89 89 89 89 89 89 89 -2.30 (0.73) -0.24 (0.64) -2.97 (0.71) 0.28 (0.33) 0.65 (0.73) 1.06 (4.26) 0.01 (0.04) -1.98 (-4.00, 0.05) 1.43 (-0.37, 3.23) 0.62 (-1.35, 2.59) 0.37 (-0.55, 1.30) 0.44 (-1.59, 2.47) -7.21 (-19.09, 4.66) 0.13 (0.03, 0.23) 0.028 (+) 0.060 (+) 0.27 (+) 0.22 (+) 0.34 (+) 0.12 (+) 0.007 (+)

20

Post-hoc subgroup analysis of OTS - Cohort B1

Baseline UHDRS TFC 11

Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13

Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1

CBSI (caudate atrophy)

White matter volume

Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1

VBSI (ventricular expansion)

BBSI (whole brain atrophy)

vMRI Extended Composite Frontal Region - Early Manifest

% atrophy from baseline (SEM)

MRI LEAP Composite B1

Direction of benefit

0

5

10

Months of Rx

15

n= n=

63 50

69 51

PBOPEPI

p = 0.037

20

Left and right hemispheres were averaged for each subject.

P-value determined with SPSS (1.0.0.1406) using Linear mixed model with Type III tests of fixed effects with Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons at month 18

FDG-PET, Change in SUVR at 18 Months - Early Manifest

PBO n=23PEPI n=22

FDG-PET Longtitudinal Change SUVR at visit 18

Cohort B1

Additional Composite

Precuneus CortexAnterior CingulatePosterior Cingulate

Occipital lobe

FDG-PET Difference in Longtitudinal Change SUVR (PEPI-PBO)

Cohort B1 at Visit18

Additional Composite

Precuneus CortexAnterior Cingulate

Posterior Cingulate

Occipital lobe

Extended composite Frontal Cortex Extended composite Frontal Cortex Thalamus Thalamus Globus pallidus Globus pallidus Amygdala Amygdala Hippocampus Hippocampus Total white matter Total white matter Putamen Putamen Caudate Caudate Medial orbitofrontal Medial orbitofrontal Superior parietal Superior parietal Inferior parietal Inferior parietal Lingual gyrus Lingual gyrus Post central gyrus Post central gyrus Paracentral lobule Paracentral lobule Superior frontal gyrus Superior frontal gyrus Inferior temporal gyrus Inferior temporal gyrus Middle frontal gyrus Middle frontal gyrus Middle temporal gyrus Middle temporal gyrus Superior temporal Gyrus Superior temporal Gyrus Supramarginal Gyrus Supramarginal Gyrus Precentral Gyrus Precentral Gyrus -0.08 -0.06 -0.04 -0.02 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 Longitudinal Change in SUVR (Mean, SEM) 0.00

0.02

0.04

0.06

0.08

Difference in Longitudinal Change (SUVR)

FDG-PET, Change in SUVR composites at 18 Months

Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

(Mean+SEM)

0.04 0.02 0.00-0.02 -0.04 -0.06

Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

0.2

0.0231

(eachsubject+Median)

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

PBO V18

PEPI V18

PBO V18

Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

(Mean+SEM)

0.04 0.02

0.00-0.02

-0.04

Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

0.2

0.0216

(eachsubject+Median)

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

PBO V18

PEPI V18

PBO V18

Simple one-sided t-test to compare values at mo18 only

PEPI V18

PEPI V18

Pepinemab and sSEMA4D levels in CSF Exploratory - PD

Most subjects dosed with pepinemab have at least saturating levels (100-300 ng/ml) in CSFsSEMA4D increases in subjects dosed with pepinemab - suggesting target engagement

ng/mlPEPI

1000 800 600 400 200

0

PEPI

ng/mlTOTALsSEMA4D

10 8 6 4 2

***

0

PEPI

PBO