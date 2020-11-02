Log in
Vaccinex : Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Science in the Service of Medicine

Unique Targets. Novel Mechanisms.

New Medicines.

Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study

1

Forward Looking Statement

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our Phase 2 SIGNAL trial of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in Huntington's disease and other clinical trials, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K dated March 9, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

2

SEMA4D is progressively upregulated in NeuN+ neurons of HD mice

Q175 transgenic mouse model of HD

HD-3M

HD-6M

HD-9.3M

WT-3M

WT-6M

WT-9.3M

Sema4D

NeuN

Merge

  • SEMA4D expression is upregulated in HD mice as disease progresses, compared to low expression in WT control.

    • o SEMA4D is upregulated early in disease, prior to onset of symptoms, which occurs ~ 5 months of age in Q175 HD transgenic mice.

  • SEMA4D co-localizes with NeuN+ neurons.

NeuN/Sema staining of retrosplenial cortex region of Q175 knock-in mouse model of HD and age-matched wild type (WT) littermate controls. Representative images are shown from analysis of 3 mice/time-point. M = months of age.

September, 2020 I

3

SEMA4D triggers collapse of actin cytoskeleton in astrocytes

A

B

Untreated

rSEMA4D

September, 2020 I

4

SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons during Human HD and AD disease progression

Frontal Lobe

Normal

HD Stage0

HD Stage1

HD Stage2

Alzheimer's Disease

Sema4D

HUC/HUD

Merge

September, 2020

I5

SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During HD Progression:

Glutamine Synthetase, a marker of normal astrocyte function, is progressively reduced

SEMA4D in NeuronsHuC/HuD+ Neurons

SEMA4D

Caudate/Putamen

SEMA4DexpressioninHucHuD+

(MeanAU/mm2+SEM)

#HuC/HuD+cells (Mean#/mm2+SEM)

uc/ u eu o s Caudate/Putamen

Glutamine Synthetase

GSExpression (Mean/mm2+SEM)(AU)

Caudate/Putamen

6

SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During Alzheimer's Progression

Frontal Cortex

Temporal Lobe

Thalamus

SEMA4D in Neurons

HuC/HuD+ Neurons

Glutamine Synthetase

June, 2020 I

7

(VX15-2503-N-131)

Cohort B Results

Clinical Trial Design

18 months

2020

18 or 36 months

2020

September, 2020 I

9

Abbreviated Baseline Characteristics - ITT Population

Cohort B1 (N=179)

Cohort B2 (N=86)

PBO (N=88)

PEPI (N=91)

PBO (N=45)

PEPI (N=41)

Discontinued Treatment Early

10

13

2

0

Had Any SAE (*)

8

4

4

2

Had Any Grade 3+ AE (*)

14

17

6

8

CAG repeat length

44.1 (3.8)

43.5 (3.1)

42.8 (2.3)

42.4 (2.7)

CAP score (**)

470 (96)

466 (85)

374 (72)

404 (98)

UHDRS-DCL at screening, n(%)

0,1 -Normal or non-specific signs

0

0

0

0

2 - May be HD (50%-89% confident)

0

0

31 (69%)

29 (71%)

3 - Likely HD (90%-98% confident

0

0

14 (31%)

12 (29%)

4 -Unequivocal HD (>99% confident)

88 (100%)

91 (100%)

0

0

*pre-COVID era; **CAP score = age×(CAG repeat length - 33.66)

Demographics & Baseline Characteristics

Cohort B1 (N=179)

Cohort B2 (N=86)

PBO

PEPI

PBO

PEPI

Age (years)

48 (11)

50 (11)

43 (11)

47 (11)

Female (%)

55

48

60

56

White (%)

93

97

100

98

Education (years)

16 (2.3)

15 (2.2)

16 (2.7)

15 (2.6)

CAP score

470 (96)

466 (85)

374 (72)

404 (98)

Years since symptom onset

4.7 (3.7)

5.8 (4.9)

PBO = placebo, PEPI = pepinemab

B1 = Early Manifest, B2 = Late Prodromal

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Co-Primary 1 - Early Manifest (B1)

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 0.06 (-0.24, 0.37)

One-sided p-value

Favors PEPI

Success [Critical value]

0.35

Yes

No

[0.025]

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Categorical analysis- Early Manifest (Cohort B1)

Month 17 categories

Placebo Pepinemab

N=79 N=78

3-Very much improved

0 0

2-Much improved

3 (4%) 3 (4%)

1-Minimally improved

11 (14%) 12 (15% )

0-Not changed

21 (27%) 28 (36%)

-1-Minimally worse

38 (48%) 26 (33%)

-2-Much worse

6 (8)% 8 (10%)

-3-Very much worse

0 1 (1%)

-1 to -3

56% 45%

Fisher's exact test

nominal one-sided p= 0.102

for worsening score

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest

TFC 11

TFC 12-13

Month 17 categories

3-Very much improved

0

0

2-Much improved

1 (4%)

1 (4%)

1-Minimally improved

3 (11%)

4 (16%)

0-Not changed

4 (14%)

9 (36%)

-1-Minimally worse

16 (57%)

9 (36%)

-2-Much worse

4 (14%)

2 ( 8%)

-3-Very much worse

0

0

-1 to -3

71%

44%

Placebo Pepinemab

Month 17 categories

N=28 N=25

3-Very much improved

0

2-Much improved

2 (4%)

2 (4%)

1-Minimally improved

8 (16%)

8 (15%)

0-Not changed

17 (33%)

19 (36%)

-1-Minimally worse

22 (43%)

17 (32%)

-2-Much worse

2 (4%)

6 (11%)

-3-Very much worse

0

1 (2%)

-1 to -3

47%

45%

Placebo Pepinemab N=51 N=53

0

nominal one-sided p= 0.041

Fisher's exact test for worsening score

nominal one-sided p= no difference

Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC

Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest

Baseline UHDRS TFC 11

Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13

OTS Assessment of Executive Function - Planning and Memory

One Touch Stockings (OTS) - Cohort B1

Co-Primary 2a: Cognitive Assessment

One-sided p-value

Favors PEPI

Success [Critical value]

0.028

Yes

No

[0.025] [0.0125]

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = -1.98 (-4.00, 0.05)

Paced Tapping (PTAP) - Cohort B1 Co-Primary 2b: Cognitive Assessment

One-sided p-value

Favors PEPI

Success [Critical value]

0.06

Yes

No

[0.025] [0.0125]

Difference (PEPI - PBO)

Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 1.43 (-0.37, 3.23)

Post-hoc analysis of HD-CAB Index - Cohort B1

One-sided p-value

Favors PEPI

Critical value

0.007

Yes

Yes

[0.025]

Baseline to Month 17 Analysis for HD-CAB with MMRM: Cohort B1 mITT Population

PBO

PEPI

Difference, PEPI - PBO

Population / Parameter

Na

Mean (SE)

Na

Mean (SE)

Estimate (95%

CI)

One-Sided p-value (+ Favors PEPI)b

Cohort B1 mITT (N=178)

OTS (sec)c

PTAP (1/sec)d SDMTe EMOf HVLT-Rg TMT-B (sec)h

HD-CAB Index (Cohort B1 reference)i

88

88

87

88

88

88

88 87

-0.33 (0.72)

-1.67 (0.65)

-3.59 (0.70)

-0.09 (0.33)

0.21 (0.73)

8.27 (4.24) -0.12 (0.04)

90

89

89

89

89

89

89 89

-2.30 (0.73)

-0.24 (0.64)

-2.97 (0.71)

0.28 (0.33)

0.65 (0.73)

1.06 (4.26) 0.01 (0.04)

-1.98 (-4.00, 0.05)

1.43 (-0.37, 3.23)

0.62 (-1.35, 2.59)

0.37 (-0.55, 1.30)

0.44 (-1.59, 2.47)

-7.21 (-19.09, 4.66) 0.13 (0.03, 0.23)

0.028 (+)

0.060 (+)

0.27 (+)

0.22 (+)

0.34 (+)

0.12 (+) 0.007 (+)

20

Post-hoc subgroup analysis of OTS - Cohort B1

Baseline UHDRS TFC 11

Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13

Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1

CBSI (caudate atrophy)

White matter volume

Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1

VBSI (ventricular expansion)

BBSI (whole brain atrophy)

vMRI Extended Composite Frontal Region - Early Manifest

% atrophy from baseline (SEM)

MRI LEAP Composite B1

Direction of benefit

0

5

10

Months of Rx

15

n= n=

63 50

69 51

PBOPEPI

p = 0.037

20

Left and right hemispheres were averaged for each subject.

P-value determined with SPSS (1.0.0.1406) using Linear mixed model with Type III tests of fixed effects with Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons at month 18

FDG-PET, Change in SUVR at 18 Months - Early Manifest

PBO n=23PEPI n=22

FDG-PET Longtitudinal Change SUVR at visit 18

Cohort B1

Additional Composite

Precuneus CortexAnterior CingulatePosterior Cingulate

Occipital lobe

FDG-PET Difference in Longtitudinal Change SUVR (PEPI-PBO)

Cohort B1 at Visit18

Additional Composite

Precuneus CortexAnterior Cingulate

Posterior Cingulate

Occipital lobe

Extended composite Frontal Cortex

Extended composite Frontal Cortex

Thalamus

Thalamus

Globus pallidus

Globus pallidus

Amygdala

Amygdala

Hippocampus

Hippocampus

Total white matter

Total white matter

Putamen

Putamen

Caudate

Caudate

Medial orbitofrontal

Medial orbitofrontal

Superior parietal

Superior parietal

Inferior parietal

Inferior parietal

Lingual gyrus

Lingual gyrus

Post central gyrus

Post central gyrus

Paracentral lobule

Paracentral lobule

Superior frontal gyrus

Superior frontal gyrus

Inferior temporal gyrus

Inferior temporal gyrus

Middle frontal gyrus

Middle frontal gyrus

Middle temporal gyrus

Middle temporal gyrus

Superior temporal Gyrus

Superior temporal Gyrus

Supramarginal Gyrus

Supramarginal Gyrus

Precentral Gyrus

Precentral Gyrus

-0.08 -0.06 -0.04 -0.02 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08

Longitudinal Change in SUVR (Mean, SEM)

0.00

0.02

0.04

0.06

0.08

Difference in Longitudinal Change (SUVR)

FDG-PET, Change in SUVR composites at 18 Months

Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

(Mean+SEM)

0.04 0.02 0.00-0.02 -0.04 -0.06

Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

0.2

0.0231

(eachsubject+Median)

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

PBO V18

PEPI V18

PBO V18

Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

(Mean+SEM)

0.04 0.02

0.00-0.02

-0.04

Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18

longitudinalchangein SUVR

0.2

0.0216

(eachsubject+Median)

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

PBO V18

PEPI V18

PBO V18

Simple one-sided t-test to compare values at mo18 only

PEPI V18

PEPI V18

Pepinemab and sSEMA4D levels in CSF Exploratory - PD

Most subjects dosed with pepinemab have at least saturating levels (100-300 ng/ml) in CSFsSEMA4D increases in subjects dosed with pepinemab - suggesting target engagement

ng/mlPEPI

1000 800 600 400 200

0

PEPI

ng/mlTOTALsSEMA4D

10 8 6 4 2

***

0

PEPI

PBO

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:34:04 UTC

