Vaccinex : Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study

Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study
Forward Looking Statement
SEMA4D is progressively upregulated in NeuN+ neurons of HD mice
Q175 transgenic mouse model of HD
HD-3M
HD-6M
HD-9.3M
WT-3M
WT-6M
WT-9.3M
-
• SEMA4D expression is upregulated in HD mice as disease progresses, compared to low expression in WT control.
-
• SEMA4D co-localizes with NeuN+ neurons.
NeuN/Sema staining of retrosplenial cortex region of Q175 knock-in mouse model of HD and age-matched wild type (WT) littermate controls. Representative images are shown from analysis of 3 mice/time-point. M = months of age.
SEMA4D triggers collapse of actin cytoskeleton in astrocytes
A
B
SEMA4D is upregulated in neurons during Human HD and AD disease progression
Frontal Lobe
Normal
HD Stage0
HD Stage1
HD Stage2
Alzheimer's Disease
SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During HD Progression:
Glutamine Synthetase, a marker of normal astrocyte function, is progressively reduced
SEMA4D in NeuronsHuC/HuD+ Neurons
SEMA4D
Caudate/Putamen
SEMA4DexpressioninHucHuD+
(MeanAU/mm2+SEM)
#HuC/HuD+cells (Mean#/mm2+SEM)
uc/ u eu o s Caudate/Putamen
Glutamine Synthetase
GSExpression (Mean/mm2+SEM)(AU)
Caudate/Putamen
SEMA4D Expression is Increased and Neuronal Survival is Reduced During Alzheimer's Progression
Frontal Cortex
Temporal Lobe
Thalamus
SEMA4D in Neurons
HuC/HuD+ Neurons
Glutamine Synthetase
Cohort B Results
Clinical Trial Design
2020
2020
Abbreviated Baseline Characteristics - ITT Population
|
Cohort B1 (N=179)
|
Cohort B2 (N=86)
|
PBO (N=88)
|
PEPI (N=91)
|
PBO (N=45)
|
PEPI (N=41)
|
Discontinued Treatment Early
|
10
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
Had Any SAE (*)
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
Had Any Grade 3+ AE (*)
|
14
|
17
|
6
|
8
|
CAG repeat length
|
44.1 (3.8)
|
43.5 (3.1)
|
42.8 (2.3)
|
42.4 (2.7)
|
CAP score (**)
|
470 (96)
|
466 (85)
|
374 (72)
|
404 (98)
|
UHDRS-DCL at screening, n(%)
|
0,1 -Normal or non-specific signs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2 - May be HD (50%-89% confident)
|
0
|
0
|
31 (69%)
|
29 (71%)
|
3 - Likely HD (90%-98% confident
|
0
|
0
|
14 (31%)
|
12 (29%)
|
4 -Unequivocal HD (>99% confident)
|
88 (100%)
|
91 (100%)
|
0
|
0
*pre-COVID era; **CAP score = age×(CAG repeat length - 33.66)
Demographics & Baseline Characteristics
|
Cohort B1 (N=179)
|
Cohort B2 (N=86)
|
PBO
|
PEPI
|
PBO
|
PEPI
|
Age (years)
|
48 (11)
|
50 (11)
|
43 (11)
|
47 (11)
|
Female (%)
|
55
|
48
|
60
|
56
|
White (%)
|
93
|
97
|
100
|
98
|
Education (years)
|
16 (2.3)
|
15 (2.2)
|
16 (2.7)
|
15 (2.6)
|
|
CAP score
|
470 (96)
|
466 (85)
|
374 (72)
|
404 (98)
|
Years since symptom onset
|
4.7 (3.7)
|
5.8 (4.9)
PBO = placebo, PEPI = pepinemab
B1 = Early Manifest, B2 = Late Prodromal
Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC
Co-Primary 1 - Early Manifest (B1)
Difference (PEPI - PBO)
Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 0.06 (-0.24, 0.37)
|
One-sided p-value
|
Favors PEPI
|
Success [Critical value]
|
0.35
|
Yes
|
No
[0.025]
Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC
Post-hoc Categorical analysis- Early Manifest (Cohort B1)
|
Month 17 categories
|
Placebo Pepinemab
|
N=79 N=78
|
3-Very much improved
|
0 0
|
2-Much improved
|
3 (4%) 3 (4%)
|
1-Minimally improved
|
11 (14%) 12 (15% )
|
0-Not changed
|
21 (27%) 28 (36%)
|
-1-Minimally worse
|
38 (48%) 26 (33%)
|
-2-Much worse
|
6 (8)% 8 (10%)
|
-3-Very much worse
|
0 1 (1%)
|
-1 to -3
|
56% 45%
|
Fisher's exact test
|
nominal one-sided p= 0.102
|
for worsening score
Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC
Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest
TFC 11
TFC 12-13
|
Month 17 categories
|
3-Very much improved
|
0
|
0
|
2-Much improved
|
1 (4%)
|
1 (4%)
|
1-Minimally improved
|
3 (11%)
|
4 (16%)
|
0-Not changed
|
4 (14%)
|
9 (36%)
|
-1-Minimally worse
|
16 (57%)
|
9 (36%)
|
-2-Much worse
|
4 (14%)
|
2 ( 8%)
|
-3-Very much worse
|
0
|
0
|
-1 to -3
|
71%
|
44%
|
Placebo Pepinemab
|
Month 17 categories
|
N=28 N=25
|
3-Very much improved
|
0
|
2-Much improved
|
2 (4%)
|
2 (4%)
|
1-Minimally improved
|
8 (16%)
|
8 (15%)
|
0-Not changed
|
17 (33%)
|
19 (36%)
|
-1-Minimally worse
|
22 (43%)
|
17 (32%)
|
-2-Much worse
|
2 (4%)
|
6 (11%)
|
-3-Very much worse
|
0
|
1 (2%)
|
-1 to -3
|
47%
|
45%
Placebo Pepinemab N=51 N=53
0
nominal one-sided p= 0.041
Fisher's exact test for worsening score
nominal one-sided p= no difference
Clinical Global Impression of Change - CGIC
Post-hoc Subgroup Analysis- Early Manifest
Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13
OTS Assessment of Executive Function - Planning and Memory
One Touch Stockings (OTS) - Cohort B1
Co-Primary 2a: Cognitive Assessment
|
One-sided p-value
|
Favors PEPI
|
Success [Critical value]
|
0.028
|
Yes
|
No
[0.025] [0.0125]
Difference (PEPI - PBO)
Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = -1.98 (-4.00, 0.05)
Paced Tapping (PTAP) - Cohort B1 Co-Primary 2b: Cognitive Assessment
|
One-sided p-value
|
Favors PEPI
|
Success [Critical value]
|
0.06
|
Yes
|
No
[0.025] [0.0125]
Difference (PEPI - PBO)
Change from Baseline at Month 17 (95% CI) = 1.43 (-0.37, 3.23)
Post-hoc analysis of HD-CAB Index - Cohort B1
|
One-sided p-value
|
Favors PEPI
|
Critical value
|
0.007
|
Yes
|
Yes
[0.025]
Baseline to Month 17 Analysis for HD-CAB with MMRM: Cohort B1 mITT Population
|
PBO
|
PEPI
|
Difference, PEPI - PBO
|
Population / Parameter
|
Na
|
Mean (SE)
|
Na
|
Mean (SE)
|
Estimate (95%
CI)
|
One-Sided p-value (+ Favors PEPI)b
|
Cohort B1 mITT (N=178)
OTS (sec)c
PTAP (1/sec)d SDMTe EMOf HVLT-Rg TMT-B (sec)h
HD-CAB Index (Cohort B1 reference)i
|
88
88
87
88
88
88
88 87
|
-0.33 (0.72)
-1.67 (0.65)
-3.59 (0.70)
-0.09 (0.33)
0.21 (0.73)
8.27 (4.24) -0.12 (0.04)
|
90
89
89
89
89
89
89 89
|
-2.30 (0.73)
-0.24 (0.64)
-2.97 (0.71)
0.28 (0.33)
0.65 (0.73)
1.06 (4.26) 0.01 (0.04)
|
-1.98 (-4.00, 0.05)
1.43 (-0.37, 3.23)
0.62 (-1.35, 2.59)
0.37 (-0.55, 1.30)
0.44 (-1.59, 2.47)
-7.21 (-19.09, 4.66) 0.13 (0.03, 0.23)
|
0.028 (+)
0.060 (+)
0.27 (+)
0.22 (+)
0.34 (+)
0.12 (+) 0.007 (+)
20
Post-hoc subgroup analysis of OTS - Cohort B1
Baseline UHDRS TFC 12 or 13
Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1
CBSI (caudate atrophy)
White matter volume
Pre-specified exploratory volumetric MRI analysis - Cohort B1
VBSI (ventricular expansion)
BBSI (whole brain atrophy)
vMRI Extended Composite Frontal Region - Early Manifest
% atrophy from baseline (SEM)
MRI LEAP Composite B1
Direction of benefit
5
10
Months of Rx
15
n= n=
63 50
69 51
p = 0.037
20
Left and right hemispheres were averaged for each subject.
P-value determined with SPSS (1.0.0.1406) using Linear mixed model with Type III tests of fixed effects with Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons at month 18
FDG-PET, Change in SUVR at 18 Months - Early Manifest
PBO n=23PEPI n=22
FDG-PET Longtitudinal Change SUVR at visit 18
Cohort B1
Additional Composite
Precuneus CortexAnterior CingulatePosterior Cingulate
Occipital lobe
FDG-PET Difference in Longtitudinal Change SUVR (PEPI-PBO)
Cohort B1 at Visit18
Additional Composite
Precuneus CortexAnterior Cingulate
Posterior Cingulate
Occipital lobe
|
Extended composite Frontal Cortex
|
Extended composite Frontal Cortex
|
Thalamus
|
Thalamus
|
Globus pallidus
|
Globus pallidus
|
Amygdala
|
Amygdala
|
Hippocampus
|
Hippocampus
|
Total white matter
|
Total white matter
|
Putamen
|
Putamen
|
Caudate
|
Caudate
|
Medial orbitofrontal
|
Medial orbitofrontal
|
Superior parietal
|
Superior parietal
|
Inferior parietal
|
Inferior parietal
|
Lingual gyrus
|
Lingual gyrus
|
Post central gyrus
|
Post central gyrus
|
Paracentral lobule
|
Paracentral lobule
|
Superior frontal gyrus
|
Superior frontal gyrus
|
Inferior temporal gyrus
|
Inferior temporal gyrus
|
Middle frontal gyrus
|
Middle frontal gyrus
|
Middle temporal gyrus
|
Middle temporal gyrus
|
Superior temporal Gyrus
|
Superior temporal Gyrus
|
Supramarginal Gyrus
|
Supramarginal Gyrus
|
Precentral Gyrus
|
Precentral Gyrus
|
-0.08 -0.06 -0.04 -0.02 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08
|
Longitudinal Change in SUVR (Mean, SEM)
0.00
0.02
0.04
0.06
0.08
Difference in Longitudinal Change (SUVR)
FDG-PET, Change in SUVR composites at 18 Months
Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18
longitudinalchangein SUVR
(Mean+SEM)
0.04 0.02 0.00-0.02 -0.04 -0.06
Composite - Extended Cohort B1 at visit 18
longitudinalchangein SUVR
0.2
0.0231
(eachsubject+Median)
0.1
-0.1
-0.2
PBO V18
PEPI V18
PBO V18
Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18
longitudinalchangein SUVR
(Mean+SEM)
0.04 0.02
0.00-0.02
-0.04
Composite - Additional Cohort B1 at visit 18
longitudinalchangein SUVR
0.2
0.0216
(eachsubject+Median)
0.1
-0.1
-0.2
PBO V18
PEPI V18
PBO V18
Simple one-sided t-test to compare values at mo18 only
PEPI V18
PEPI V18
Pepinemab and sSEMA4D levels in CSF Exploratory - PD
Most subjects dosed with pepinemab have at least saturating levels (100-300 ng/ml) in CSFsSEMA4D increases in subjects dosed with pepinemab - suggesting target engagement
ng/mlPEPI
1000 800 600 400 200
0
ng/mlTOTALsSEMA4D
10 8 6 4 2
***
0
PEPI
PBO