Vaccinex : Learnings from SIGNAL Phase 2 Study

SEMA4D is progressively upregulated in NeuN+ neurons of HD mice
Q175 transgenic mouse model of HD
HD-9.3M
WT-3M
WT-6M
WT-9.3M
HD-3M
HD-6M
Sema4D
NeuN
Merge
SEMA4D expression is upregulated in HD mice as disease progresses, compared to low expression in WT control.
SEMA4D is upregulated early in disease, prior to onset of symptoms, which occurs ~ 5 months of age in Q175 HD transgenic mice.
SEMA4D co-localizes with NeuN+ neurons.
NeuN/Sema staining of retrosplenial cortex region of Q175 knock-in mouse model of HD and age-matched wild type (WT) littermate controls. Representative images are shown from analysis of 3 mice/time-point. M = months of age.
September, 2020 I 3
SEMA4D triggers collapse of actin cytoskeleton in astrocytes
A
B
Normal Control
rSEMA4D
Mean phalloidin area/cell
F-actin
Untreated rSEMA4D
PlexinB1 DAPI
PHALLOIDIN DAPI
PHALLOIDIN DAPI
September, 2020 I 4
