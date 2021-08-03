Log in
VACCINEX, INC.

Vaccinex : Securities Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

08/03/2021
Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As of August 3, 2021, Vaccinex, Inc. (the 'Company'), repaid in full its 7% Original Issue Discount Senior Secured Convertible Debenture due August 3, 2020 (the 'Debenture'), issued pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of July 30, 2020, with 3i, LP, as collateral agent (the 'SPA'), by making a payment of $2,755,895.20, representing all principal and interest due at maturity. The Company has no further obligation under the Debenture and incurred no early termination or prepayment penalties in connection with the repayment.

As result of the repayment of the Debenture, (i) the Security Agreement, dated as of July 31, 2020, between the Company and 3i, LP, as collateral agent, pursuant to which the Company granted a security interest in certain assets of the Company as collateral to secure the Debenture, (ii) the Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of July 31, 2020, that provided for certain registration rights with respect to the shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Debenture, and (iii) the SPA, were terminated.

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
