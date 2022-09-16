Advanced search
    VCNX   US9186401033

VACCINEX, INC.

(VCNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
0.7910 USD   +2.71%
Vaccinex : Synthesis of key results and conclusions of the SIGNAL phase 2 study of pepinemab as a treatment for early HD

09/16/2022 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synthesis of key results and conclusions of the SIGNAL phase 2 study of pepinemab as a treatment for early HD

Maurice Zauderer1, Elizabeth Evans1, Terry Fisher1, Vikas Mishra1, John Leonard1, David Oakes2, Kimberly Walters3, Lisa Kowarski 3, Eric Siemers4, Karl Kieburtz2, and Andrew Feigin5 for the Huntington Study Group and SIGNAL investigators; 1 Vaccinex, Inc., USA; 2 University of Rochester, USA; 3 Statistics Collaborative, USA 4 Siemers Integration LLC, USA 5 NYU Grossman School of Medicine, USA

Science in the Service of Medicine

eevans@vaccinex.com

Pepinemab antibody blocks a key driver of

neurodegenerative disease pathology

SIGNAL Phase 2 Study Design and Key Findings

Mechanism of Action

Neuroimmune Semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) is upregulated in neurons in Huntington's Disease (HD) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) in response to stress associated with disease progression. SEMA4D signals to receptors on astrocytes to trigger reactive inflammation and loss of normal homeostatic functions (Evans et al., J. Neuroinflammation, 2022)

Antibody blockade of SEMA4D reduces neuroinflammation, preserves normal function of astrocytes, improves synaptic function, and prevents cognitive decline in early manifest HD (Feigin et al., Nature Medicine, 2022).

Aims

We predicted that treatment with SEMA4D blocking antibody would prevent reactive transformation of astrocytes and thereby reduce the decline in brain metabolic activity that is characteristic of HD progression. We investigated the impact of treatment on cognitive, functional and motor activity during clinical progression in the Phase 2 SIGNAL study (NCT02481674).

The ongoing Phase 1/2 SIGNAL-AD study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and effects of pepinemab treatment on cognition and brain

metabolic activity in early Alzheimer's Disease (NCT04381468).

Cohort B1

Pepinemab

Monthly

month1

CAG repeat ≥36

1:1

Early Manifest HD

Placebo

TFC 11-13, DCL4

n=179

Double blind

X18 months

Follow-up

Randomized 1:1 Double-blind

Cohort B2

Pepinemab

Late Prodromal HD

Placebo

Safety

CAG repeat ≥36

n=86

Monthly

1:1

DCL 2 or 3

Double blind

X18 months

The Phase 2 randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled SIGNAL trial of pepinemab in HD has been completed and we believe the program is Phase-3 ready.

While the Phase 2 study did not meet the pre-specifiedprimary endpoints, multiple pre-specified exploratory and post- hoc analyses support the potential cognitive benefit of treatment with pepinemab in Early Manifest (EM) HD patients, particularly those with existing mild cognitive deficits. Findings have been published in Nature Medicine, Aug 2022

  • Pepinemab was generally well tolerated, with a relatively low frequency of serious treatment-emergent adverse events of 5% with pepinemab, compared to 9% with placebo.
  • Highly significant improvement (p=0.007) in the (Huntington's Disease Cognitive Assessment Battery (HD-CAB) Index
  • Significant benefit in reducing apathy severity (p=0.017)
  • Reduced atrophy (p=0.017) in caudate region of striatum
  • A striking increase in brain metabolic activity as measured by FDG-PET in most brain regions of interest (ROI), with the important exception of caudate and putamen.

Early

Late

Summary of SIGNAL endpoints

Manifest

Prodromal

Functional and Global

CGIC (Co-Primary)

No

No

CGIC subgroup TFC=11 (post hoc)

p#=0.04

No

Cognitive

OTS (Co-Primary)

p#=0.028

No

PTAP (Co-Primary)

p#=0.060

No

HD-CAB Index (Exploratory)

YES,

No

p=0.007

HD-CAB Index subgroup

YES,

MoCA<26 (post hoc)

p=0.0025

Apathy Severity (post hoc)

YES,

p=0.017

Learning effects (post hoc)

YES

Motor Activity

TMS (Exploratory)

No

No

Q-motor (Secondary)

No

No

Imaging (Exploratory)

vMRI: caudate atrophy

YES,

No

p=0.017

FDG-PET SUVR

YES, cortical

(but not

# 1 sided p-value

striatum)

BACKGROUND

Many intervention strategies aimed at neurodegenerative disease- associated targets, such as mutant HTT and β-amyloid, have had limited efficacy.

An alternative and potentially complementary strategy is to target inflammation and its role in underlying disease pathology. Glial cells play a central role in support of brain homeostasis and synaptic function, as well as orchestrating potentially deleterious neuroinflammatory processes.

Normal

Alzheimer's Disease

Huntington's Disease

SEMA4D

Neuron (HUC/HUD)

Human autopsy sections of frontal lobe

  • Neurons under stress in disease upregulate SEMA4D
  • Astrocytes and microglia express plexin B1/B2 receptors for SEMA4D, which triggers activation, loss of normal homeostatic function and inflammation
  • Pepinemab, SEMA4D antibody, blocks its activity and the glial cell activation that contributes to and aggravates pathogenesis

COGNITION and LEARNING

IMAGING in EARLY MANIFEST COHORT B1

PEPINEMAB APPEARS TO REVERSE LOSS

OF METABOLIC ACTIVITY

  • "Learning effect"

is lost when HD

symptoms} p=0.007 become manifest

  • Pepinemab

treatment restores the ability to benefit from

experiencepepinemab (i.e. to learn)

placebo

*p ≤ 0.05

Placebo, n=31

p=0.0056

Pepinemab, n=28

at 6 months

p=0.0025

at 18 months

TARGET ENGAGEMENT and BIOMARKERS

PEPINEMAB APPEARS TO REDUCE

BRAIN ATROPHY

Most subjects dosed

sSEMA4D / drug complexes

No significant change

with pepinemab have

increase in CSF of individuals

in CSF levels of

≥ saturating levels

dosed with pepinemab -

Neurofilament Light

(100-300 ng/ml) in CSF

suggesting target engagement

Chain (NfL)

LS Mean Difference Estimate (95% CI):

CBSI: -1.54(-2.79,-0.29);p = 0.017

VBSI:-2.47(-5.04, 0.10); p = 0.060

Feigin et al. Pepinemab antibody blockade of SEMA4D in early Huntington's disease: a randomized,

placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial. Nat Med. 2022 Aug 8:1-11. doi: 10.1038/s41591-022-01919-8.

Pepinemab inhibits reactive astrogliosis and cognitive decline in early manifest HD, as well as preventing loss of metabolic activity in brain cortical regions as measured by FDG-PET SUVR. In contrast, pepinemab does not prevent early

motor deficits (e.g. chorea) or loss of metabolic activity in striatum. This suggests that cognitive decline and loss of metabolic activity in cortex is due to a SEMA4D-dependent event reversed by pepinemab, but that a SEMA4D- independent mechanism that is not affected by pepinemab treatment in individuals with EM disease is responsible for loss of medium spiny neurons, decline in early motor activity and reduced FDG-PET-SUVR in striatum.

Inhibition of both early striatal and later cortical pathology may require combination therapy.

Astrocytes express

Plexin-receptors

PLXNB1PLXNB2

Effect of SEMA4D on astrocyte functions

Energy metabolism

Neurotransmitter

recycling

CONTINUED RESEARCH: COMBINATION HTT-LOWERING and IMMUNOTHERAPY

Individual and Combination therapies

Combination therapy improves anxiety like behavior

Combination therapy prevents forebrain volume loss

prevent cognitive deficits

Open Field Center Entries

Elevated plus maze open arm time

Striatal volume

Cortical volume

Corpus callosum volume

Blue= anti-PLXN

Red= isotype control

Purified human astrocyte cultures

GLUT1 glucose transporter

MCT-4 lactose transporter

EAAT-2 glutamate transporter

GS

glutamine synthetase

Evans et al. J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Aug 6;19(1):200.

doi: 10.1186/s12974-022-02509-8.

Novel Object Location

50

Hu18/18

*

80

0.0126

0.0015**

#

#

##

targettoInvestigations

80

Trial 1

entriesCenter#

40

Hu97/18

timeOpen(s)arm

60

#

0.0128

0.0256

0.0040

Hu97/18 HH1

0.0808

(Mean+SEM)

**

0.1173

Trial 2

30

0.2076

70

Hu97/18 MAb67

#

40

20

Hu97/18 HH1 MAb67

0.0370

60

10

20

50

0

0

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

%

40

Age (months)

** p<0.01, compared to Hu18/18, # p<0.05, compared to Hu97/18 Control

1

7

18

1

7

67

18

8

9

8

A

A

H

Ab6

/

b6

7

b

/

H

u

M

u

1

8

M

M

H

8HH1

H

H

7/

8H

9

97/1

H1

18

u

Hu

7/1

/1

Hu9

HH1 ASO

Hu

Hu97/18

HH1 HTT ASO

MAB67 anti-SEMA4D

Combination

suppresses HTT

ICV injection

Weekly IP injection

ASO+MAB67

At 6 weeks

Beginning at 6 weeks

From 6 weeks

Forebrain HTT

Climbing

Climbing

Climbing

Climbing

Climbing

Climbing

4 weeks post-injection

Rotarod

Rotarod

Rotarod

Rotarod

Rotarod

Rotarod

mtHTT

Age

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

wtHTT

months

Plasma

Plasma

Plasma

Initiate

Elevated

Open field

Open field

Neuropathology

treatment

Plus maze

Object learning

Calnexin

In collaboration with Amber Southwell, University of Central Florida

mmvolumeStriatal(

****

##

(mmvolumeticalCor

**

#

)

****

####

####

(mmvolumecallosum pusCor

Hu18/18

)

20

)

50

3

5

3

3

Hu18/18 HH1 MAB67

15

*

*

40

4

Hu97/18

Hu97/18 HH1

10

30

3

Hu97/18 MAB67

20

2

Hu97/18 HH1 MAB67

5

10

1

0

0

0

SEMA4D Antibody blockade suppresses astrocyte activation

SerpinA3 is a marker of reactive astrocytes

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "planned," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company's research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, the risks related to the Company's dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb® platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the Company's development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent year end Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
