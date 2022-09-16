Vaccinex : Synthesis of key results and conclusions of the SIGNAL phase 2 study of pepinemab as a treatment for early HD
Synthesis of key results and conclusions of the SIGNAL phase 2 study of pepinemab as a treatment for early HD
Maurice Zauderer1, Elizabeth Evans1, Terry Fisher1, Vikas Mishra1, John Leonard1, David Oakes2, Kimberly Walters3, Lisa Kowarski 3, Eric Siemers4, Karl Kieburtz2, and Andrew Feigin5 for the Huntington Study Group and SIGNAL investigators; 1 Vaccinex, Inc., USA; 2 University of Rochester, USA; 3 Statistics Collaborative, USA 4 Siemers Integration LLC, USA 5 NYU Grossman School of Medicine, USA
Pepinemab antibody blocks a key driver of
neurodegenerative disease pathology
SIGNAL Phase 2 Study Design and Key Findings
Mechanism of Action
Neuroimmune Semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) is upregulated in neurons in Huntington's Disease (HD) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) in response to stress associated with disease progression. SEMA4D signals to receptors on astrocytes to trigger reactive inflammation and loss of normal homeostatic functions (Evans et al., J. Neuroinflammation, 2022)
Antibody blockade of SEMA4D reduces neuroinflammation, preserves normal function of astrocytes, improves synaptic function, and prevents cognitive decline in early manifest HD (Feigin et al., Nature Medicine, 2022).
Aims
We predicted that treatment with SEMA4D blocking antibody would prevent reactive transformation of astrocytes and thereby reduce the decline in brain metabolic activity that is characteristic of HD progression. We investigated the impact of treatment on cognitive, functional and motor activity during clinical progression in the Phase 2 SIGNAL study (NCT02481674).
The ongoing Phase 1/2 SIGNAL-AD study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and effects of pepinemab treatment on cognition and brain
metabolic activity in early Alzheimer's Disease (NCT04381468).
Cohort B1
Pepinemab
Monthly
month1
CAG repeat ≥36
1:1
Early Manifest HD
Placebo
TFC 11-13, DCL4
n=179
Double blind
X18 months
Follow-up
Randomized 1:1 Double-blind
Cohort B2
Pepinemab
Late Prodromal HD
Placebo
Safety
CAG repeat ≥36
n=86
Monthly
1:1
DCL 2 or 3
Double blind
X18 months
The Phase 2 randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled SIGNAL trial of pepinemab in HD has been completed and we believe the program is Phase-3 ready.
While the Phase 2 study did not meet thepre-specifiedprimary endpoints, multiple pre-specified exploratory and post- hoc analyses support the potential cognitive benefit of treatment with pepinemab in Early Manifest (EM) HD patients, particularly those with existing mild cognitive deficits. Findings have been published in Nature Medicine, Aug 2022
Pepinemab was generally well tolerated, with a relatively low frequency of serious treatment-emergent adverse events of 5% with pepinemab, compared to 9% with placebo.
Highly significant improvement (p=0.007) in the (Huntington's Disease Cognitive Assessment Battery (HD-CAB) Index
Significant benefit in reducing apathy severity (p=0.017)
Reduced atrophy (p=0.017) in caudate region of striatum
A striking increase in brain metabolic activity as measured by FDG-PET in most brain regions of interest (ROI), with the important exception of caudate and putamen.
Early
Late
Summary of SIGNAL endpoints
Manifest
Prodromal
Functional and Global
CGIC (Co-Primary)
No
No
CGIC subgroup TFC=11 (post hoc)
p#=0.04
No
Cognitive
OTS (Co-Primary)
p#=0.028
No
PTAP (Co-Primary)
p#=0.060
No
HD-CAB Index (Exploratory)
YES,
No
p=0.007
HD-CAB Index subgroup
YES,
MoCA<26 (post hoc)
p=0.0025
Apathy Severity (post hoc)
YES,
p=0.017
Learning effects (post hoc)
YES
Motor Activity
TMS (Exploratory)
No
No
Q-motor (Secondary)
No
No
Imaging (Exploratory)
vMRI: caudate atrophy
YES,
No
p=0.017
FDG-PET SUVR
YES, cortical
(but not
# 1 sided p-value
striatum)
BACKGROUND
Many intervention strategies aimed at neurodegenerative disease- associated targets, such as mutant HTT and β-amyloid, have had limited efficacy.
An alternative and potentially complementary strategy is to target inflammation and its role in underlying disease pathology.Glial cells play a central role in support of brain homeostasis and synaptic function, as well as orchestrating potentially deleterious neuroinflammatory processes.
Normal
Alzheimer's Disease
Huntington's Disease
SEMA4D
Neuron (HUC/HUD)
Human autopsy sections of frontal lobe
Neurons under stress in disease upregulate SEMA4D
Astrocytes and microglia express plexin B1/B2 receptors for SEMA4D, which triggers activation, loss of normal homeostatic function and inflammation
Pepinemab, SEMA4D antibody, blocks its activity and the glial cell activation that contributes to and aggravates pathogenesis
COGNITION and LEARNING
IMAGING in EARLY MANIFEST COHORT B1
PEPINEMAB APPEARS TO REVERSE LOSS
OF METABOLIC ACTIVITY
"Learning effect"
is lost when HD
symptoms}p=0.007 become manifest
Pepinemab
treatment restores the ability to benefit from
experiencepepinemab (i.e. to learn)
placebo
*p ≤ 0.05
Placebo, n=31
p=0.0056
Pepinemab, n=28
at 6 months
p=0.0025
at 18 months
TARGET ENGAGEMENT and BIOMARKERS
PEPINEMAB APPEARS TO REDUCE
BRAIN ATROPHY
Most subjects dosed
sSEMA4D / drug complexes
No significant change
with pepinemab have
increase in CSF of individuals
in CSF levels of
≥ saturating levels
dosed with pepinemab -
Neurofilament Light
(100-300 ng/ml) in CSF
suggesting target engagement
Chain (NfL)
LS Mean Difference Estimate (95% CI):
CBSI: -1.54(-2.79,-0.29);p = 0.017
VBSI:-2.47(-5.04, 0.10); p = 0.060
Feigin et al. Pepinemab antibody blockade of SEMA4D in early Huntington's disease: a randomized,
Pepinemab inhibits reactive astrogliosis and cognitive decline in early manifest HD, as well as preventing loss of metabolic activity in brain cortical regions as measured by FDG-PET SUVR. In contrast, pepinemab does not prevent early
motor deficits (e.g. chorea) or loss of metabolic activity in striatum. This suggests that cognitive decline and loss of metabolic activity in cortex is due to a SEMA4D-dependent event reversed by pepinemab, but that a SEMA4D- independent mechanism that is not affected by pepinemab treatment in individuals with EM disease is responsible for loss of medium spiny neurons, decline in early motor activity and reduced FDG-PET-SUVR in striatum.
Inhibition of both early striatal and later cortical pathology may require combination therapy.
Astrocytes express
Plexin-receptors
PLXNB1PLXNB2
Effect of SEMA4D on astrocyte functions
Energy metabolism
Neurotransmitter
recycling
CONTINUED RESEARCH: COMBINATION HTT-LOWERING and IMMUNOTHERAPY
Individual and Combination therapies
Combination therapy improves anxiety like behavior
Combination therapy prevents forebrain volume loss
prevent cognitive deficits
Open Field Center Entries
Elevated plus maze open arm time
Striatal volume
Cortical volume
Corpus callosum volume
Blue= anti-PLXN
Red= isotype control
Purified human astrocyte cultures
GLUT1 glucose transporter
MCT-4 lactose transporter
EAAT-2 glutamate transporter
GS
glutamine synthetase
Evans et al. J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Aug 6;19(1):200.
doi: 10.1186/s12974-022-02509-8.
Novel Object Location
50
Hu18/18
*
80
0.0126
0.0015**
#
#
##
targettoInvestigations
80
Trial 1
entriesCenter#
40
Hu97/18
timeOpen(s)arm
60
#
0.0128
0.0256
0.0040
Hu97/18 HH1
0.0808
(Mean+SEM)
**
0.1173
Trial 2
30
0.2076
70
Hu97/18 MAb67
#
40
20
Hu97/18 HH1 MAb67
0.0370
60
10
20
50
0
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
%
40
Age (months)
** p<0.01, compared to Hu18/18, # p<0.05, compared to Hu97/18 Control
1
7
18
1
7
67
18
8
9
8
A
A
H
Ab6
/
b6
7
b
/
H
u
M
u
1
8
M
M
H
8HH1
H
H
7/
8H
9
97/1
H1
18
u
Hu
7/1
/1
Hu9
HH1 ASO
Hu
Hu97/18
HH1 HTT ASO
MAB67 anti-SEMA4D
Combination
suppresses HTT
ICV injection
Weekly IP injection
ASO+MAB67
At 6 weeks
Beginning at 6 weeks
From 6 weeks
Forebrain HTT
Climbing
Climbing
Climbing
Climbing
Climbing
Climbing
4 weeks post-injection
Rotarod
Rotarod
Rotarod
Rotarod
Rotarod
Rotarod
mtHTT
Age
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
wtHTT
months
Plasma
Plasma
Plasma
Initiate
Elevated
Open field
Open field
Neuropathology
treatment
Plus maze
Object learning
Calnexin
In collaboration with Amber Southwell, University of Central Florida
