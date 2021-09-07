Log in
    VACC   US91864C1071

VACCITECH PLC

(VACC)
  Report
Vaccitech : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

09/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 3, 2021, a subsidiary of Vaccitech plc (the 'Company') entered into a lease agreement (the 'Lease') with The Harwell Science and Innovation Campus General Partner Limited, The Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Nominee Limited and The Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Limited Partnership (collectively, the 'Landlord'), for the lease of approximately 31,000 square feet of the Zeus Building on the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Harwell, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom (the 'Building'). The Company intends to use the Building as its corporate headquarters.

The Lease commenced on July 18, 2021 (the 'Commencement Date') and has a term of ten years from the Commencement Date. Annual rent due under the Lease will be £889,948. Pursuant to the Lease, the Landlord granted the Company an initial rent free period of three months. The Company has the option to renew the lease for an additional ten-year period.

The foregoing description of the Lease is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Lease, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Vaccitech plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
