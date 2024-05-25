Vadilal Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,884.2 million compared to INR 1,897.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,886.1 million compared to INR 1,912.3 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 87.1 million compared to INR 83 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 100.97 compared to INR 96.41 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 100.97 compared to INR 96.41 a year ago.