Vadilal Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 11,253.3 million compared to INR 10,578.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,378.3 million compared to INR 10,716.3 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,459.5 million compared to INR 962.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 203.05 compared to INR 133.97 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 203.05 compared to INR 133.97 a year ago.