Vadilal Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing ice-cream, flavored milk, frozen dessert, processed foods, other dairy products. The Company operates through food segment. The Company is also engaged in export of ice-cream, dairy products, processed food products such as frozen fruits, vegetable, pulp, ready-to-eat and ready-to-serve products. It has two ice-cream production facilities-one in Gujarat and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is processing frozen fruits, vegetables and processed foods at factory situated at Dharampur, Gujarat. The Company is exporting nearly 60 products in United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia. IT is also selling processed food products in domestic market. The Company's subsidiaries include Vadilal Industries USA (Inc.), Vadilal Cold Storage, Varood Industries Ltd., Vadilal Delight Ltd., and Vadilal Industries Pty Ltd.

Sector Food Processing