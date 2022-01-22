Log in
VAIV GLOB : Acquisition

01/22/2022 | 12:24am EST
VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED

Ref: VGL/CS/2022/08

Date:22nd January, 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Limited

India Limited (NSE)

Phiroze JeejeeBhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532156

Symbol: VAIBHAVGBL

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations)

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform you that the Company has executed Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on 21.01.2022 for acquisition of 60% Equity Share Capital of Encase Packaging Private Limited, subject to certain conditions precedent. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith as Annexure A.

This is for your information and record

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Vaibhav Global Limited

SUSHIL Digitally signed by

SUSHIL SHARMA SHARMADate: 2022.01.22 10:17:38 +05'30'

Sushil Sharma

Company Secretary

Encl: Annexure A

E-69, EPIP, Sitapura, Jaipur-302022, Rajasthan, India • Phone: 91-141-2770648, Fax: 91-141-2770510

Regd. Office: K-6B, Fateh Tiba, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur - 302004, Rajasthan, India • Phone: 91-141-2601020, Fax: 91-141-2605077 CIN: L36911RJ1989PLC004945 • Email: investor_relations@vaibhavglobal.com • Website: www.vaibhavglobal.com

VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED

Annexure-A

Sr.

Particulars

Details of Information

No

1

Name of the target entity, details in

The Company has executed Share

brief such as size, turnover etc.;

Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on

21.01.2022 for acquisition of 60% Equity

Share Capital of Encase Packaging Private

Limited

(CIN:

U21000AP2021PTC119871)

('Target entity'), subject to certain conditions

precedent.

The Authorized Share Capital of the Encase

Packaging Private Limited is Rs. 5,00,00,000

divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.

10/- each and Paid-up Share Capital is Rs.

2,00,00,000 divided into 20,00,000 Equity

Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

2

Whether the acquisition would fall

The said proposed acquisition of shares of

within related party transaction(s)

Encase Packaging Private Limited does not

and whether the promoter/ promoter

fall under related party transactions as per the

group/ group companies have any

provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

interest in the entity being acquired?

If yes, nature of interest and details

The promoter / promoter group / group

thereof and whether the same is

companies of the Company do not have any

done at "arm's length"

interest in the entity (Encase Packaging

Private Limited) whose Equity shares are

being acquired.

3

Industry to which the entity being

Packaging Industry

acquired belongs;

To carry on the business of manufacturing,

trading of all kinds of packaging material.

4

Objects and effects of acquisition

The object of the said acquisition is to add

(including but not limited to,

vertical business line of the Company in the

disclosure of reasons for acquisition

field of packaging material through its

of target entity, if its business is

subsidiary.

outside the main line of business of

the listed entity);

5

Brief details of any governmental or

Not Applicable.

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

6

Indicative time period for completion

The said acquisition shall take approximately

of the acquisition;

two months

7

Nature of consideration whether

Acquisition of equity shares of the entity in

cash consideration of share swap

cash. The payment shall be made through

and details of the same

banking channels.

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at

The Company has agreed to acquire

which the shares are acquired;

30,00,000 Equity Shares having face value of

Rs. 10/

each

at a price of Rs. 13.33/-

(Premium of Rs. 3.33/-) per share at total

consideration of Rs. 3,99,90,000.

VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED

9

Percentage of shareholding / control

Post-acquisition, the Company shall hold 60%

acquired and / or number of shares

shareholding of the Encase Packaging Private

acquired;

Limited.

Pursuant to said acquisition, the Encase

Packaging Private Limited, shall become the

Subsidiary of Company.

10

Brief background about the entity

Encase

Packaging

Private

Limited

acquired in terms of products/line of

incorporated on 28th

October,

2021

business acquired, date of

(converted from LLP to a Private Limited

incorporation, history of last 3 years

Company).

turnover, country in which the

acquired entity has presence and

The entity to be acquired, is carrying business

any other significant information (in

of manufacturing, trading of all kinds of

brief)

packaging material.

The entity has started its operation in FY 2020-

21 being a LLP and the turnover of LLP for the

year ended 31st March, 2021 was Rs. 77.92

lacs. The turnover of LLP before conversion,

for the period from 1st April, 2021 till 28th

October, 2021 was Rs. 83.59 lacs.

For Vaibhav Global Limited

SUSHIL SHARMA

Digitally signed by

SUSHIL SHARMA Date: 2022.01.22 10:20:17 +05'30'

Sushil Sharma

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Vaibhav Global Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 05:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
