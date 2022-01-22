VAIV GLOB : Acquisition
VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED
Ref: VGL/CS/2022/08
Date:22
nd January, 2022
National Stock Exchange of
BSE Limited
India Limited (NSE)
Phiroze JeejeeBhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 532156
Symbol: VAIBHAVGBL
Sub:
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations)
Dear Sir / Madam,
We wish to inform you that the Company has executed Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on 21.01.2022 for acquisition of 60% Equity Share Capital of Encase Packaging Private Limited, subject to certain conditions precedent. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith as Annexure A.
This is for your information and record
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Vaibhav Global Limited
SUSHIL Digitally signed by
SUSHIL SHARMA
SHARMADate: 2022.01.22 10:17:38 +05'30'
Sushil Sharma
Company Secretary
Encl: Annexure A
Annexure-A
Annexure-A
Sr.
Particulars
Details of Information
No
1
Name of the target entity, details in
The Company has executed Share
brief such as size, turnover etc.;
Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on
21.01.2022 for acquisition of 60% Equity
Share Capital of Encase Packaging Private
Limited
(CIN:
U21000AP2021PTC119871)
('Target entity'), subject to certain conditions
precedent.
The Authorized Share Capital of the Encase
Packaging Private Limited is Rs. 5,00,00,000
divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.
10/- each and Paid-up Share Capital is Rs.
2,00,00,000 divided into 20,00,000 Equity
Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
2
Whether the acquisition would fall
The said proposed acquisition of shares of
within related party transaction(s)
Encase Packaging Private Limited does not
and whether the promoter/ promoter
fall under related party transactions as per the
group/ group companies have any
provisions of Companies Act, 2013.
interest in the entity being acquired?
If yes, nature of interest and details
The promoter / promoter group / group
thereof and whether the same is
companies of the Company do not have any
done at "arm's length"
interest in the entity (Encase Packaging
Private Limited) whose Equity shares are
being acquired.
3
Industry to which the entity being
Packaging Industry
acquired belongs;
To carry on the business of manufacturing,
trading of all kinds of packaging material.
4
Objects and effects of acquisition
The object of the said acquisition is to add
(including but not limited to,
vertical business line of the Company in the
disclosure of reasons for acquisition
field of packaging material through its
of target entity, if its business is
subsidiary.
outside the main line of business of
the listed entity);
5
Brief details of any governmental or
Not Applicable.
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition;
6
Indicative time period for completion
The said acquisition shall take approximately
of the acquisition;
two months
7
Nature of consideration
‐ whether
Acquisition of equity shares of the entity in
cash consideration of share swap
cash. The payment shall be made through
and details of the same
banking channels.
8
Cost of acquisition or the price at
The Company has agreed to acquire
which the shares are acquired;
30,00,000 Equity Shares having face value of
Rs. 10/
‐
each
at a price of Rs. 13.33/-
(Premium of Rs. 3.33/-) per share at total
consideration of Rs. 3,99,90,000.
VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED
9
Percentage of shareholding / control
Post-acquisition, the Company shall hold 60%
acquired and / or number of shares
shareholding of the Encase Packaging Private
acquired;
Limited.
Pursuant to said acquisition, the Encase
Packaging Private Limited, shall become the
Subsidiary of Company.
10
Brief background about the entity
Encase
Packaging
Private
Limited
acquired in terms of products/line of
incorporated on 28
th
October,
2021
business acquired, date of
(converted from LLP to a Private Limited
incorporation, history of last 3 years
Company).
turnover, country in which the
acquired entity has presence and
The entity to be acquired, is carrying business
any other significant information (in
of manufacturing, trading of all kinds of
brief)
packaging material.
The entity has started its operation in FY 2020-
21 being a LLP and the turnover of LLP for the
year ended 31st March, 2021 was Rs. 77.92
lacs. The turnover of LLP before conversion,
for the period from 1
st April, 2021 till 28 th
October, 2021 was Rs. 83.59 lacs.
For Vaibhav Global Limited
Digitally signed by
SUSHIL SHARMA Date: 2022.01.22 10:20:17 +05'30'
Sushil Sharma
Company Secretary
