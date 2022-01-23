VAIV GLOB : Press Release

VGL executed agreement for acquisition of majority stake (60%) in
Encase Packaging Private Limited
Jaipur, January 23, 2022:
Vaibhav Global Limited announces the successful execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreements for acquisition of majority stake of 60% in Encase Packaging Private Limited. Purchase consideration of Rs. 4 crores have been determined and the same has been financed through internal accruals and cash balances. The acquisition will be completed in approximately 2 months.
Based out of Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, Encase Packaging is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of all kinds of packaging material. Currently, VGL is largely dependent on sourcing packaging material from China for its jewellery products. Hence, this acquisition will further strengthen our supply chain network providing requisite flexibility and cost advantage.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vineet Ganeriwala, Group CFO, Vaibhav Global Limited, said,"We welcome Encase Packaging as a part of VGL Group. The acquisition will further consolidate our existing integrated supply chain and give substantial saving in packaging cost of jewellery products. Besides this will also strengthen our efforts towards developing a sustainable packaging for our products"
Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN
INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channelE-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~125 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US, Shop TJC in UK and Shop LC in Germany. The Company's ecommerce websites www.shoplc.comin the US, www.tjc.co.ukin the UK and www.shoplc.dein Germany, complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. The
Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program now "Your Purchase Feeds…" where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the
Company has provided over 61 million meals in US, UK, Germany, and India since program inception.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward- looking statements. Vaibhav Global Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
