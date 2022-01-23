Log in
VAIV GLOB : Press Release

01/23/2022 | 01:34am EST
VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED

Ref: VGL/CS/2022/09

Date: 23rd January, 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Limited

India Limited (NSE)

Phiroze JeejeeBhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C‐1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532156

Symbol: VAIBHAVGBL

Subject: Press Release

Dear Sir / Madam,

Please find enclosed press release titled "VGL executed agreement for acquisition of majority stake (60%) in Encase Packaging Private Limited"

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For Vaibhav Global Limited

SUSHIL SHARMA

Digitally signed by

SUSHIL SHARMA Date: 2022.01.23 11:31:46 +05'30'

Sushil Sharma

Company Secretary

E‐69, EPIP, Sitapura, Jaipur‐302022, Rajasthan, India • Phone: 91‐141‐2770648, Fax: 91‐141‐2770510

Regd. Office: K‐6B, Fateh Tiba, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur - 302004, Rajasthan, India • Phone: 91‐141‐2601020, Fax: 91‐141‐2605077 CIN: L36911RJ1989PLC004945 • Email: investor_relations@vaibhavglobal.com • Website: www.vaibhavglobal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Vaibhav Global Limited

VGL executed agreement for acquisition of majority stake (60%) in

Encase Packaging Private Limited

Jaipur, January 23, 2022:

Vaibhav Global Limited announces the successful execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreements for acquisition of majority stake of 60% in Encase Packaging Private Limited. Purchase consideration of Rs. 4 crores have been determined and the same has been financed through internal accruals and cash balances. The acquisition will be completed in approximately 2 months.

Based out of Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, Encase Packaging is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of all kinds of packaging material. Currently, VGL is largely dependent on sourcing packaging material from China for its jewellery products. Hence, this acquisition will further strengthen our supply chain network providing requisite flexibility and cost advantage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vineet Ganeriwala, Group CFO, Vaibhav Global Limited, said, "We welcome Encase Packaging as a part of VGL Group. The acquisition will further consolidate our existing integrated supply chain and give substantial saving in packaging cost of jewellery products. Besides this will also strengthen our efforts towards developing a sustainable packaging for our products"

Regd. Office: K-6B, Fateh Tiba, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur - 302004, Tele: 91-141-2601020; Fax: 91-141-2605077;CIN : L36911RJ1989PLC004945;

Email: investor_relations@vaibhavglobal.com, Web: www.vaibhavglobal.com

About Vaibhav Global Limited

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN

  • INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channelE-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~125 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US, Shop TJC in UK and Shop LC in Germany. The Company's ecommerce websites www.shoplc.comin the US, www.tjc.co.ukin the UK and www.shoplc.dein Germany, complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. The
    Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program now "Your Purchase Feeds…" where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the
    Company has provided over 61 million meals in US, UK, Germany, and India since program inception.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward- looking statements. Vaibhav Global Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Page | 2

Regd. Office: K-6B, Fateh Tiba, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur - 302004, Tele: 91-141-2601020; Fax: 91-141-2605077;CIN : L36911RJ1989PLC004945;

Email: investor_relations@vaibhavglobal.com, Web: www.vaibhavglobal.com

Disclaimer

Vaibhav Global Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Sunil Agrawal Managing Director & Executive Director
Vineet Ganeriwala Group Chief Financial Officer
Harsh Bahadur Non-Executive Chairman
Jay Chandran Group Chief Technology Officer
Sushil Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer