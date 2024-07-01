Vail Resorts, Inc. is a network of destination and close-to-home ski resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. It owns and manages hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to its mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The Mountain segment includes the operations of its Mountain resorts/ski areas and related ancillary activities. The Lodging segment includes the operations of its owned hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessioner properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations and mountain resort golf operations. The Real Estate segment owns, develops and sells real estate in and around its resort communities.