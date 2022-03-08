Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vail Resorts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   US91879Q1094

VAIL RESORTS, INC.

(MTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vail Resorts : Extends 2021/22 Winter Season at Seven Resorts Providing Pass Holders and All Guests More Time to Ski and Ride

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In addition to these season extensions, Vail Resorts is pleased to offer skiing and riding well into May at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia (scheduled to stay open until May 23) and Breckenridge in Colorado (scheduled to stay open through Memorial Day, May 30). While pass holdersand all guests will have more time on the mountains, they should be aware that due to late spring conditions, open terrain may be reduced.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries currently operate 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstarand Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.comand consumer website is www.snow.com.

Disclaimer

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VAIL RESORTS, INC.
11:03aVAIL RESORTS : Extends 2021/22 Winter Season at Seven Resorts Providing Pass Holders and A..
PU
02/22Vail Resorts Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date
PR
02/08Vail Resorts - EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON ROB KATZ TALKS ABOUT THE CHALLENGES OF THIS SEASON..
AQ
02/04VAIL RESORTS : Rob Katz Talks About the Challenges of this Season and the Future of the In..
PU
01/24Lock In Your Mountain Getaway Starting at $139 Per Night With Vail Resorts' 96 Hour Sal..
AQ
01/24VAIL RESORTS - ACHIEVING ZERO WASTE : Piloting the helly hansen x vail resorts upcycled c..
AQ
01/21ACHIEVING ZERO WASTE TO LANDFILL : Piloting the Helly Hansen X Vail Resorts Upcycled Colle..
PU
01/19JPMorgan Adjusts Vail Resorts Price Target to $314 From $345, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/14Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Skier Visits Indicate Below-Consensus Fiscal Q2 Resort Reve..
MT
01/14Vail Resorts Reports Season-to-Date Total Skier Visits Down Nearly 2%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAIL RESORTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 511 M - -
Net income 2022 312 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 9 089 M 9 089 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float -
Chart VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vail Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 224,50 $
Average target price 342,36 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirsten A. Lynch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Z. Barkin Vice President-Strategy & Development
Robert A. Katz Executive Chairman
Timothy M. April Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John F. Sorte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-31.53%9 089
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-24.26%74 299
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.9.23%60 089
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-13.12%24 455
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-16.19%22 451
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED1.54%14 145