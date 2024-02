Vail Resorts, Inc. announced that Julie DeCecco, the company's current deputy general counsel and vice president, has been appointed general counsel and executive vice president. She succeeds David Shapiro who is leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity. DeCecco will be effective in the role immediately and Shapiro will be supporting a successful transition through February 23, 2024.

DeCecco joined Vail Resorts in 2017 as associate general counsel and was promoted to deputy general counsel in 2018. She oversees legal for the company's corporate functions as well as its mountain division, comprising of 41 mountain resorts across 15 states and four countries. She also leads the company's real estate division and previously ran community relations.

As Vail Resorts' general counsel, DeCecco will oversee legal, governance, compliance, internal audit, health and safety, and real estate. Prior to Vail Resorts, DeCecco was associate general counsel for DaVita and chief litigation counsel at Sun Microsystems (now Oracle), where she played a critical role on more than 25 acquisitions. Julie received her J.D. from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and her B.A. from UC San Diego.

Shapiro was appointed general counsel in 2015 to lead legal, governance, compliance, internal audit, and health and safety. Until 2022, he also oversaw environmental sustainability, charitable giving, and public affairs.