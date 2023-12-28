A ribbon cutting will take place at the bottom of the Bergman Express Lift at 9 AM

For the first time ever, the new Bergman Express will provide skiers and riders lift access to Keystone's high alpine terrain

Keystone, Colo. - Dec. 28, 2023 - Keystone Resort invites skiers and riders to adventure to new heights this Saturday, Dec. 30 with the highly anticipated opening of the brand-new Bergman Express lift. The new high-speed 6-passenger chairlift was installed over the summer and this winter season it will provide access to 555 acres of high alpine terrain in Bergman and Erickson Bowls, offering a variety of experiences from mellow and welcoming bowl terrain to adventure glades to the steep and rocky terrain in Erickson Bowl.



"Bergman Express will be a gamechanger for skiers and riders at Keystone. This new lift makes the high alpine more accessible to a wide range of ability levels, including experienced beginners which is really unique for this type of terrain. Now, the majority of our guests will have the opportunity to experience the amazing feeling of being on top of the world and adventuring into the high alpine," said Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager of Keystone Resort. "This project has taken a tremendous amount of work and would not have been possible without our incredible employees, the partnership of the U.S. Forest Service and the visionary leadership of Bill and Jane Bergman. We can't wait for skiers and riders to experience it!"

For the grand opening on Saturday, a ribbon cutting will take place at the bottom terminal of the Bergman Express lift at 9 AM prior to opening to the public. Starting on Saturday, the lift will provide access to all terrain and trails in Bergman Bowl. Terrain in Erickson Bowl, as well as hike-to access to Independence Bowl, will open as soon as conditions permit.

Terrain in Bergman Bowl is recommended for experienced beginners and above, and skiers and riders should be able to confidently ski or ride the resort's Schoolmarm trail prior to skiing or riding the beginner terrain in Bergman Bowl.

The best ways to access the Bergman Express Lift by ability level are as follows:

Experienced Beginner Route - Outpost Gondola to the Miner's Trail

Intermediate Route - Mozart Trail to Santiago Express Lift to Miner's Trail

Advanced/Expert Route - Diamondback to Santiago Express Lift to Miner's Trail

While Bergman and Erickson Bowls have previously been open for hike-to skiing and riding access at the resort, much of Keystone's hike-to bowl terrain has largely gone under-utilized. For the first time ever now, both Bergman and Erickson Bowls will be accessible by lift to a variety of skiers and riders at the resort. The new lift will allow guests to easily lap the mellow and welcoming terrain in Bergman Bowl, as well as access more advanced terrain in Erickson Bowl that will connect back to the Outback Express and Wayback lifts.

For those guests still looking to earn their turns and reach more untouched areas of the resort, 1,300+ acres of hike-to terrain will still be available in The Windows, North Bowl, South Bowl and Independence Bowl for expert skiers and riders.

In addition to the new lift, the project also includes a new sustainable patrol hut, new snowmaking infrastructure in the lower parts of Bergman Bowl, and a brand-new trail map to reflect the reimagined ski experience in Keystone's high alpine. Bergman Express is Keystone Resort's first lift access expansion since the Outback Express debuted in 1991, more than 30 years ago.

In the spirit of Bergman Bowl's remote and rugged terrain, Keystone has built a fully off-the-grid and sustainable patrol hut designed to operate in the secluded high alpine. The Bergman Bowl patrol hut is located just off the top of the new Bergman Express lift and is made from 100% Beetle Kill Pine Wood. The hut is heated with an interior pellet stove and runs completely off of solar power. This off-the-grid patrol hut is just one of Keystone's many sustainability efforts to help achieve Vail Resort's Commitment to Zero - a goal to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030.

NEW TRAILS, NEW TRAIL NAMES

In total, 16 trails officially grace the slopes of Keystone's high alpine terrain as a part of the Bergman Bowl project, with 13 of those trails sitting in Bergman Bowl and 3 of them in Erickson Bowl. While one familiar trail and trail name, Jane's Journey, remains a staple of the area in honor of Keystone's founder, Jane Bergman, the remaining 15 new trails debut with new trail names to match. Living up to the adventurous spirit of Keystone's high alpine terrain, the new trail names were chosen based on surrounding iconic peaks that can be seen from the top of Bergman and Erickson Bowls. These names include mountains from the Front Range, TenMile range, and more.

Bergman Bowl trail names: Jane's Journey, Miners, Quandary, Ten Mile, Thorne, Ute, Buffalo, Ptarmigan, Red, Torreys, Grays, Wichita, Uneva

Jane's Journey, Miners, Quandary, Ten Mile, Thorne, Ute, Buffalo, Ptarmigan, Red, Torreys, Grays, Wichita, Uneva Erikson Bowl Trail Names: Tenderfoot, Nuchu, Silverheels

THE LEGENDARY JAMES NIEHAUS PASSES THE BRUSH TO RAD SMITH

Trail maps are much more than a piece of ink and parchment. They're a trusty companion. They're a one-way ticket to a choose-your-own adventure. Trail maps help skiers and riders find their way and chart their course through areas previously unexplored. As Keystone prepared to adventure further to new heights in Bergman Bowl, it became time to paint a new vision for the future. And, a new trail map. In this two-part video series, legendary map illustrators James Niehues and Rad Smith share the hard work and emotional backstory behind Keystone's newest trail map.

REFUEL AT TIMBER RIDGE LODGE WITH NEW INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SEATING

Rest and refuel at the newly expanded Timber Ridge Lodge on North Peak in between laps on the brand-new Bergman Express Lift this winter season! In preparation for the new lift and new lift-accessed terrain, Keystone's largest on-mountain restaurant and lodge underwent a 6,000 square-foot expansion last year, including additional indoor seating and outdoor deck seating. Skiers and riders can enjoy beautiful, 360-degree views of the surrounding peaks on the wrap-around deck and warm up with a hearty bite to eat before hitting another lap in Bergman Bowl and beyond. New this winter, Timber Ridge will feature a Taqueria Station and signature Pork Green Chile Tacos, plus additional options including chicken, beef and mushroom tacos, loaded nachos, and chips and queso. Pro Tip: Don't forget to flash your pass and take advantage of Epic Mountain Rewards, which includes 20% off all on-mountain dining.

