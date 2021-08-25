Log in
VAIL RESORTS : Named One of Forbes' America's Best-In-State Employers 2021
PU
Vail Resorts, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
VAIL RESORTS : Announces ceo and executive succession
AQ
Vail Resorts : Named One of Forbes' America's Best-In-State Employers 2021

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
This week Forbes shared its third-annual America's Best-In-State Employers list, recognizing organizations top rated by employees across the country. Compiled through a survey of U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors, including topics like salary, potential for career growth, working conditions, and diversity, Vail Resorts was named to the list for the first year-one of only a handful of companies selected in Colorado.

Headquartered in Broomfield, with 37 resorts in three countries including five in Colorado (Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte), Vail Resorts is committed to its mission of delivering an Experience of a Lifetime for employees so they can, in turn, provide the same to guests. Recently the company announced a wage increase, the single largest investment being made ahead of the upcoming winter season. Minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour across its Colorado, California, Utah, Washington, New York and Vermont resorts, with additional benefits surrounding Sick Time Off.

Additionally, in October 2020 Vail Resorts added Be Inclusiveto its seven core values. The company has made significant progress when it comes to advancing women in a traditionally male-dominated industry-and recognizes there's work to do when it comes to racial diversity within the company, industry, and sport. With a focus on fostering a more inclusive company culture where all current and future employees feel welcome, Vail Resorts launched a new leadership development program-Leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusiontoevaluate current atmosphere and personal mindsets; celebrateall forms of diversity; and set the expectation that good leaders must build an understanding of DEI terminology, cultural contexts, and unconscious bias.

Therecognition by Forbes is an emphatic endorsement of the culture, and comprehensive perks and benefits for Vail Resorts employees, which includes:

  • Epic Wellness: Vail Resorts is committed to the health and safety of its employees. The Epic Wellness programprovides abundant resources to support the mental, physical and financial health of employees to help them achieve success not only at work, but throughout various aspects of life. As part of Epic Wellness Mind, employees, their dependents and household members receive six counseling sessions at no cost, preferred providers/therapists, and a wide variety of mental health tools

  • Free Employee Ski Pass: Employees and their dependents receive a free season pass, providing access to skiing and snowboarding at many of Vail Resorts' world-class mountains.

  • $5 meals/Food and Beverage Discounts: At select resort restaurants, all active Vail Resorts' employees are eligible for a daily $5 meal, in addition to a 50% discount on additional meals. This incredibly popular program was introduced during the 2018/2019 season and continues to be successful among teammates.

  • Lodging and Retail Discounts: Vail Resorts offers eligible employees discounted lodging rates at properties across the portfolio. Employees are also eligible for Vail Resorts Retail discountsandqualify for pro deals from top outdoor brands.

  • Additionally, during the 2019/20 season, Vail Resorts provided $1.8 million in educational scholarships and emergency relief grants for employees through its EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

Vail Resorts has also recently beenrecognized as Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2021, Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women,a CIVIC 50 honoree, and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies.

Disclaimer

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
