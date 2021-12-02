Vail Resorts : Named One of Newsweek's ‘America's Most Responsible Companies 2022' and a CIVIC 50 2021 Honoree

CIVIC 50 recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in Colorado, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. Honorees make corporate citizenship part of their business, and the award showcases how companies can use their team, skills and resources to drive social impact. Details and the full list here.

Similarly, through independent surveys and an overview of companies' annual CSR reports, Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies' highlights the top companies that are giving back. Companies are analyzed and scored across three corporate social responsibility categories: environmental, social and corporate governance. Details and the full list here.

For the second straight year, Vail Resorts has been named both a CIVIC 50 honoree and one of Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies.' Just announced, these annual awards celebrate companies with an ongoing commitment to supporting the health and sustainability of the communities in which they operate.At Vail Resorts, we're proud to be named to these admired lists as we're driven by our commitment to the communities in which we operate, our employees and the environment. EpicPromise supports each of these through (1) our bold sustainability goal, Commitment to Zero (2) robust community impact initiatives and (3) the EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

During the 2020/21 season, EpicPromise grants and commitments provided over $21 million to our communities and employees. $19.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions was donated to 150 organizations responding to the many issues that were amplified as a result of the pandemic (e.g., food and housing assistance, childcare), as well as youth access programs and forest health. Additionally, employees received $1.72 million in grants for unplanned emergencies and educational scholarships.

We also made significant progress toward our Commitment to Zero goal-a zero net operating footprint by 2030. The large-scale wind farm the company enabled has been producing clean electricity since June 2020, allowing us to reach 85 percent renewable electricity across our 34 North American resorts. More in our fourth-annual EpicPromise Progress Report.