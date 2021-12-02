Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vail Resorts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   US91879Q1094

VAIL RESORTS, INC.

(MTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vail Resorts : Named One of Newsweek's ‘America's Most Responsible Companies 2022' and a CIVIC 50 2021 Honoree

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For the second straight year, Vail Resorts has been named both a CIVIC 50 honoree and one of Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies.' Just announced, these annual awards celebrate companies with an ongoing commitment to supporting the health and sustainability of the communities in which they operate.
  • CIVIC 50 recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in Colorado, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. Honorees make corporate citizenship part of their business, and the award showcases how companies can use their team, skills and resources to drive social impact. Details and the full list here.
  • Similarly, through independent surveys and an overview of companies' annual CSR reports, Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies' highlights the top companies that are giving back. Companies are analyzed and scored across three corporate social responsibility categories: environmental, social and corporate governance. Details and the full list here.
At Vail Resorts, we're proud to be named to these admired lists as we're driven by our commitment to the communities in which we operate, our employees and the environment. EpicPromise supports each of these through (1) our bold sustainability goal, Commitment to Zero (2) robust community impact initiatives and (3) the EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

During the 2020/21 season, EpicPromise grants and commitments provided over $21 million to our communities and employees. $19.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions was donated to 150 organizations responding to the many issues that were amplified as a result of the pandemic (e.g., food and housing assistance, childcare), as well as youth access programs and forest health. Additionally, employees received $1.72 million in grants for unplanned emergencies and educational scholarships.
We also made significant progress toward our Commitment to Zero goal-a zero net operating footprint by 2030. The large-scale wind farm the company enabled has been producing clean electricity since June 2020, allowing us to reach 85 percent renewable electricity across our 34 North American resorts. More in our fourth-annual EpicPromise Progress Report.

Disclaimer

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VAIL RESORTS, INC.
02:41pVAIL RESORTS : Named One of Newsweek's ‘America's Most Responsible Companies 2022' a..
PU
11/23Dec. 5 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass for 2021-22 ski and ride season
AQ
11/18Vail Resorts Hospitality Announces Annual Cyber Sale
AQ
11/18Vail Resorts Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date
PR
11/17The Luxury Collection Heralds A New Beacon Of Sophistication And Vibrancy In The Rocky ..
PR
11/16Vail Resorts Announces Enhancements to the Guest Experience For 2021-22 Winter Season
AQ
11/16Vail Resorts Announces Enhancements to the Guest Experience for 2021-22 Winter Season
CI
11/16Vail Resorts Announces Enhancements to the Guest Experience for 2021-22 Winter Season
CI
11/08FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE : Vail resorts advances its epic promise, achieving a zero carbon ..
AQ
11/04FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE : Vail resorts advances its epic promise, achieving a zero carbon ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAIL RESORTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 527 M - -
Net income 2022 309 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 13 353 M 13 353 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vail Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 329,84 $
Average target price 352,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirsten A. Lynch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Z. Barkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Katz Executive Chairman
Timothy M. April Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John F. Sorte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAIL RESORTS, INC.18.24%13 353
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-3.32%84 879
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.05%50 278
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.57%23 587
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.42.81%22 649
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-17.14%17 817