PARK CITY, Utah - May 21, 2024 - Summer begins at Park City Mountain on Saturday, June 8with the Park City Mountain Village Adventure Parkand scenic chairlift rides on Payday Express. Canyons Village activities, Town Liftand bike haul will open on June 15. For those in search of an earlier outing, Canyons Golfopenson Friday, May 24.This summer,Park City Mountain is excited to host a wide variety of fun summer events and concerts, including Park City Institute's Concerts on the Slopes and Forum Fest over the Fourth of July holiday.

"We can't wait to welcome everyoneback to Park City Mountain for summeractivities and events," said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and COO of Park City Mountain. "Summer in Park City is spectacular,and we're excited to share the beauty of themountains in summer with our guests and community."

Park City Mountain offers more than 150 miles of summer trails, maintainedin partnership with Mountain Trails Foundation, for hiking and biking. Two new mountain bike trailsopened late last summer that bolster the variety of trails for all levels and providenew alternatives for downhill biking. Change Reactionis a new expert-level trail off the popular Charlie's 9k trail, and Seldom Seen is a directional downhill mountain bike only trail off the popular Spiro trail, with access back to the base area. Mother Urbanis a new uphill-only trailthat connects Park City Main Street with the popular Mid Mountain trail.

Mountain Village:Adventure Park, Scenic Rides, Biking & Dining

Park City Mountain's Adventure Park is locatedat Park City Mountain Village. Activities opening on June 8 include the Alpine slide,mountain coaster, Flying Eagle zip line, scenic rides on Payday Express chairliftand additionalactivities in the Adventure Park. The Adventure Park is open daily June 8-September 2 from 10:00 am-7:00 pm, and Thursday-Sunday, September 3-October 6 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Dining will be available at Legends Bar & Grill, Jupiter Javaand the Backcountry BBQ Food Truck.

Town Lift scenic rides and Crescent Lift with bike haul will open at Mountain Villageon June 15. Town Lift is open daily June 15-September 2 from 10:00 am-6:00 pm. Crescent Express is open daily from June 15-September 2 from 10:00 am-7:00 pm and Thursday - Sunday, September 3-October 6 from 11:00 am-6:00 pm.

Canyons Village: Scenic Rides, Biking & Dining

Summer operations at Canyons Village open June 15 and include scenic rides and bike haul on Red Pine Gondolaand disc golf. Red Pine Lodge will open for on-mountain dining on June 15. Located at the top of Red Pine Gondola, Red Pine Lodge offers a summer menu featuring street-style tacos, burritos, nachosand summer-inspired proof and zero proof cocktails.Canyons Village summer operations are open daily June 15-September 2 from 10:00 amto 6:00 pm.

Summer Events and Concerts

Park City Farmers Market: Wednesdays starting May 29

The Park City Farmers Market returns to Mountain Village this season after several seasons at Canyons Village. This seasonal market will take place in the First Timeparking lot every Wednesday this summer from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The market showcaseslocal Utah vendors and artisans selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, crafts and more.

Latino Arts Festival: June 14-16

Celebrate the Latino and Hispanic cultures of Peru, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and more. Enjoy live music, performances and art exhibitsall weekend at Canyons Village.

Legends Bar & Grill Farm-to-Table Dinners & Brunch: June 30, July 28, August 25, September 15

Farm-to-Table dinners return this summer, where you can enjoy a five-course al fresco meal with ingredients straight from local farms select Sunday evenings at Legends Bar & Grill at Park City Mountain Village. New this season, the team at Legends is excited to introduce their first Farm to Table Brunch, which will be held on Sunday September 15.

Forum Fest: July 3-6

Forum Fest returns to Canyons Village in 2024. The festivities kick off Wednesday, July 3 with a headliner concert followed by three days of live music, great food and drinks, kids and family activities, public art displays and more. This year's Form Fest will also feature firework displays on July 3-4 and drone shows July 4-6.

Park City 4th of July Celebration: July 4

Grab your favorite red, white and blue regaliaand head down to Main Street for Park City's annual 4th of July Parade. The parade progresses down the length of historic Main Street and ends at City Park.

Concerts on the Slopes presented by Park City Institute: July 9-August 31

An eclectic mix of musical talent, set against the backdrop of Canyons Village, promises an unforgettable fusion of genresand invites music enthusiasts of all tastes to experience the magic of live performance in one of Utah's most scenic settings. Formerly known as "Big Stars, Bright Nights," the concert series has been rebranded by Park City Institute as "Concerts on the Slopes." Concerts start select evenings at 7:00 pm and guests are invited to pack a picnic and enjoy the live music. ClickHEREfor information on the full line up and to purchasetickets.

Canyons Village Summer Concert Series: July 11-August 29

Select Thursday evenings in July and August enjoycomplimentary live music at the Canyons Village Forum. Concerts begin at 5:00 pm, and guests are welcome to bring picnics or enjoy food and beverages from restaurants on site.

Enhance any of your event experiences with a scenic chairlift ride and on-mountain dining!

Summer Dining

Park City Mountain offers an array of summer dining options from casual grab n' go to relaxing meals al fresco. The Backcountry BBQ Food Truckreturns to Mountain Village this summer.Legends Bar & Grilloffers patio dining with an eclectic menu andfull bar.Pop into Jupiter Javaor swing by the Treats Shackto grab snacks or ice cream before or after summer adventures. Red Pine Lodgeis locatedat the top of the Red Pine Gondola at Canyons Village and features Mexican fare and refreshing beverages. Red Tail Grillat Canyons Village has a large patio overlooking the mountains and Canyons Golf.

Lodging

Stay where you play this summer. The Grand Summit Hotel, a RockResort, is located in Canyons Village just steps from Red Pine Gondola and offers breathtaking views of the Wasatch Mountains. Sundial Lodge, Lift Park Cityand Silverado Lodgeare all also located at Canyons Village. This summer,enjoy endless summer savings and save up to 15% when you book 3 or more nights.

Free Scenic Lift Rides with a24/25 Epic Pass!

Epic Passesfor the 2024/25season are currently on saleHERE. Be sure to lock in the best value in skiing and riding today. May 27 is your last chance to get the lowest price on your 2024/25 Epic Pass. Get more out of your summer vacation with a 24/25 Epic Pass. Benefits include Scenic Lift Rides and Epic Mountain Rewards. And be sure to check outMy Epic Gear program- a NEWgear membership for the whole family. Memberships for 24/25 are limited - sign up for My Epic GearHERE.

