Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Vaisala Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-13 am EDT
36.85 EUR   -0.94%
02:01aInside Information : Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2022
GL
02:00aInside Information : Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2022
AQ
10/10Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inside information: Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2022

10/14/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
October 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2022

Vaisala Corporation increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 2022. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2022 net sales to be in the range of EUR 500–520 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 62–72 million.

Vaisala’s third quarter 2022 preliminary orders received were strong EUR 137.2 (109.9) million and increased by 25%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 133.3 (111.5) million and increased by 20%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 22.0 (19.2) million, 16.5 (17.3) % of net sales.

In January–September 2022, Vaisala’s preliminary orders received were strong EUR 394.1 (336.2) million and increased by 17%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 372.6 (312.9) million and increased by 19%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 49.9 (38.3) million, 13.4 (12.2) % of net sales.

During the third quarter, demand for Vaisala’s products and solutions continued strong in both business areas. Despite the challenges of component availability, Vaisala managed to maintain high delivery capability by cooperating with suppliers and acquiring higher priced components from spot market.

The estimated ranges for net sales and operating result remain relatively wide as the uncertainty in the business environment remains high caused by the weakened economic outlook and increasing inflation. The global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter causing additional material costs. Operating expenses are expected to continue to grow as planned due to investments in the renewal of IT systems, sales and marketing as well as R&D in accordance with the growth strategy.

Vaisala’s previous business outlook for 2022 as published on July 22, 2022, was:
Vaisala estimates its full-year 2022 net sales to be in the range of EUR 465–495 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 55–70 million.

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report January–September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution        
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala



All news about VAISALA OYJ
02:01aInside Information : Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 20..
GL
02:00aInside Information : Vaisala increases its net sales and operating result estimates for 20..
AQ
10/10Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 20..
GL
10/10Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 20..
AQ
10/10Vaisala Oyj : redefines wind measurement with enhanced WindCube Scan suite to optimize ope..
PU
09/28Vaisala Oyj : launches Xweather to turn weather and environmental data into climate action
PU
09/27Vaisala Oyj : launches a hyperlocalized Air Quality Forecast to deliver high-resolution, a..
PU
09/12Invitation to Vaisala's investor event
GL
09/12Invitation to Vaisala's investor event
AQ
08/12Vaisala Corporation : Managers' Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 494 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2022 46,6 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net cash 2022 45,3 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 187
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,85 €
Average target price 41,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai O. Öistämö President & Chief Executive Officer
Kaarina Sirpa Muurinen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Raimo Hannes Voipio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAISALA OYJ-30.21%1 304
SMC CORPORATION-23.31%26 467
COGNEX CORPORATION-44.84%7 277
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-32.00%5 353
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-54.69%5 126
RENISHAW PLC-29.46%2 694