|
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Lindfors, Heli
Vaisala Corporation
Managers' Transactions
June 3, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Lindfors, Heli
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindfors, Heli
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20240603141119_54
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com