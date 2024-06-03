Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Lindfors, Heli Vaisala Corporation

Managers' Transactions

June 3, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (EEST) Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Lindfors, Heli ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindfors, Heli

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20240603141119_54

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2024-06-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com

