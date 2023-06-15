Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
June 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: VAISALA OYJ
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33442/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 163 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 14 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 526 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 19 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 462 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(15): Volume: 273 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(16): Volume: 304 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(21): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(22): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(23): Volume: 139 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(24): Volume: 235 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(25): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(26): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(27): Volume: 10 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(28): Volume: 129 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(30): Volume: 1219 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(31): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(32): Volume: 47 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(33): Volume: 146 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(34): Volume: 94 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(35): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(36): Volume: 82 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (36):
Volume: 4486 Volume weighted average price: 43.9 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
