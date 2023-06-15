Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

June 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: VAISALA OYJ

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33442/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 163 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 14 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 526 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 19 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 462 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(15): Volume: 273 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(16): Volume: 304 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(21): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(22): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(23): Volume: 139 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(24): Volume: 235 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(25): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(26): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(27): Volume: 10 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(28): Volume: 129 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(30): Volume: 1219 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(31): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(32): Volume: 47 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(33): Volume: 146 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(34): Volume: 94 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(35): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

(36): Volume: 82 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (36):

Volume: 4486 Volume weighted average price: 43.9 EUR

