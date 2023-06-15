Advanced search
    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:38 2023-06-14 am EDT
42.90 EUR   -0.92%
02:02aVaisala Corporation : Managers' Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa
GL
02:01aVaisala Corporation : Managers' Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa
AQ
06/14Vaisala Oyj : Share repurchase 14.6.2023
GL
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa

06/15/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
June 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: VAISALA OYJ
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33442/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 163 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 14 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 526 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 19 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 462 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(15): Volume: 273 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(16): Volume: 304 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(21): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(22): Volume: 25 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(23): Volume: 139 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(24): Volume: 235 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(25): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(26): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(27): Volume: 10 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(28): Volume: 129 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(30): Volume: 1219 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(31): Volume: 40 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(32): Volume: 47 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(33): Volume: 146 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(34): Volume: 94 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(35): Volume: 22 Unit price: 43.9 EUR
(36): Volume: 82 Unit price: 43.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (36):
Volume: 4486 Volume weighted average price: 43.9 EUR

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala


Financials
Sales 2023 562 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2023 56,3 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net cash 2023 43,4 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 1 555 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 287
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,90 €
Average target price 43,33 €
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai O. Öistämö President & Chief Executive Officer
Heli Lindfors Chief Financial Officer
Ville Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Raimo Hannes Voipio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAISALA OYJ8.75%1 688
SMC CORPORATION46.92%37 609
COGNEX CORPORATION20.44%9 793
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.23.31%6 976
BADGER METER, INC.37.80%4 457
RENISHAW PLC14.61%3 881
