Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 27.5.2024 

Vaisala Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of observation and measurement products and services for meteorology, weather critical operations and controlled environments. The Companyâs operations are divided into two business areas. The Weather and Environment operating segment is a provider of measurement technology for weather-dependent markets and customers, such as meteorological institutes, road and rail operators, airport operators, defense forces, energy and maritime industries. The Industrial Measurements segment offers products and services to industrial customers and research institutions that operate in controlled environments and require precise measurements. The Company operates worldwide through its subsidiaries, branches and sales offices.