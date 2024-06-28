VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.6.2024
   
   
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.6.2024
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date28.6.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount594Shares
Average price/ share39.9753EUR
Total cost23,745.33EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 142 126 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.6.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,  
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  







Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com

Attachment

  • Vaisala 28.6 trades