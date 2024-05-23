Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 23, 2024

Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024

Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date                                                May 23, 2024
Bourse trade                                             Buy
Share                                                       VAIAS
Amount                                                    481 shares
Average price/share                                  39.9916 EUR
Total cost                                                 19,235.96 EUR

Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 136,025 shares including the shares repurchased on May 23, 2024.

On behalf of Vaisala Corporation

Nordea Pankki Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi        Sami Huttunen

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com


Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com

Attachment

  • Vaisala 23.5 trades