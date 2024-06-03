Vaisala Oyj : Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan
Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan
Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
June 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan
A total of 1,750 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to persons participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 26, 2024.
Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 137,378.
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com
Vaisala Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of observation and measurement products and services for meteorology, weather critical operations and controlled environments. The Companyâs operations are divided into two business areas. The Weather and Environment operating segment is a provider of measurement technology for weather-dependent markets and customers, such as meteorological institutes, road and rail operators, airport operators, defense forces, energy and maritime industries. The Industrial Measurements segment offers products and services to industrial customers and research institutions that operate in controlled environments and require precise measurements. The Company operates worldwide through its subsidiaries, branches and sales offices.