    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:57 2023-05-11 am EDT
41.55 EUR   +3.49%
Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.5.2023

05/11/2023 | 11:31am EDT
VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11.5.2023
   
   
VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.5.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date5/11/2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount651Shares
Average price/ share41.1973EUR
Total cost26,819.44EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 142 127 shares
including the shares repurchased on 11.5.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,  
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  

​​​​​Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 

vaisala.com  
twitter.com/VaisalaGroup 
linkedin.com/vaisala

