    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
42.80 EUR   +1.18%
11:31aVaisala Oyj : Share repurchase 30.5.2023
GL
05/29Vaisala Oyj : Share repurchase 29.5.2023
GL
05/29Vaisala Oyj : Share repurchase 29.5.2023
AQ
Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.5.2023

05/30/2023 | 11:31am EDT
VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30.5.2023
   
   
VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.5.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          30.5.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            1 500Shares
Average price/ share   42,6096EUR
Total cost           63 914,40EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 166 616 shares
including the shares repurchased on 30.5.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,   
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  

​​​​​Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 

vaisala.com  
twitter.com/VaisalaGroup 
linkedin.com/vaisala

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 562 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2023 56,3 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net cash 2023 43,4 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 287
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,30 €
Average target price 43,33 €
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai O. Öistämö President & Chief Executive Officer
Heli Lindfors Chief Financial Officer
Ville Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Raimo Hannes Voipio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAISALA OYJ7.22%1 643
SMC CORPORATION34.13%34 263
COGNEX CORPORATION16.37%9 462
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.17.41%6 642
BADGER METER, INC.27.66%4 080
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD83.86%3 554
